Community news
SESSION: Community Hospice offers a Women’s Support Group community-based grief counseling session meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. Face masks and social distancing are required. Call 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
GREETINGS: A shout-out of birthday wishes are being heard for Kenny Hann as he celebrates becoming another year older Saturday, March 20. This Christian gentleman is a deacon at First Baptist Church, Ceredo. May God’s blessing keep surrounding him with fond memories, happiness, good health and prosperity.
MOVIE: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is shown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Keith-Albee. Admission is free. Reservations required with a limit of four per person. Socially distanced seating is required, with a limited seating capacity. Call 304-696-3326.
100TH: Mildred Fizer, resident at The Village at Heritage Point in Morgantown, left the 90s behind to try the three-digit numbers. The Culloden native celebrated No. 100 on March 6 with a yard-size birthday card placed by West Virginia Extension Service, where she was employed, and members of her church singing to her. She has an education and extension administration degree from Marshall University and taught school in Cabell County. She was also a 4-H member for 37 years through the Extension Service and the first female state director in the nation, retiring just before age 60. She volunteered for 17 different agencies after retiring and moving into the Village in 1999. Here’s hoping her year is filled with great things, good health, happiness and more fond memories.
OLDER: I have two cousins born in the same year as me but are older than me. First came Joey Adkins on Feb. 22, then Sharon Mills, March 22, and me in August, and both retired in 2020, with Sharon first and then Joey. As Sharon welcomes another year Monday, may it be a special one followed by fond memories, love, happiness, friendships, family and more birthdays.
FRIEND: I have known Mary Rewalt for a short time, but she has proven to be one of the dearest, kindest, most patient and intelligent friends one could ever know. This senior administrative assistant to the chair of the Department of Family and Community Health becomes another year older Monday, March 22. May it be the grandest and most blessed of all time, as she is deserving of the best.
ADDED: A retired Ashland nurse was recently appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to Kentucky Commission on Women. Susan Fried’s term runs through Jan. 17, 2025.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stacy Collins Hash, Corey Smith turns 27, Toney Kirk, Kristi Dunlap, Teresa Foster, Linda Harris, Brenda Jameson, Mitchell Redman, Carol Sumpter, Nolice White, Mic Boshell, Sally Lester, Katie Fulks, Carolyn Chiles, Bill Jarrell, Maxine Frankel.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Travis and Kara Smith, Mike and Jeanne McClung, Bill and Pam Cooper.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathrina Craddock, Sheila Chapman, Richard Eskins, Rachel Sierson, Beth Combs, Carolyn Ball, Brian Cordle, Charles Stephens, Marc Kuhn, Joshua Spurgeon, Willie Adkins, Teresa Pickett.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Melissa McDaniel, Brent and Carol Smith (1981), Josh and Amanda Lusher (2015).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Gunter, Jennifer Waugh, Bonnie Black, Grayson Thornton, Jacynn Pemberton, David Ross, Donna Dunn, Abigail Willis, Aaron White, Ruth Borda, Rebecca Craig, Buford “Boots” McComas, Pat Daugherty, Karla Viglianco, Sue Ballengee, Liza Petty.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pam Simpkins.
CHUCKLE: One Sunday, the pastor’s sermon lasted an unusually long time and little Kenny got antsy. When at last the service ended and he was in the car with his parents, he said, “Is that all Pastor does is talk on Sunday morning?” “Oh, no,” replied his mother. “During the week, Pastor visits shut-ins and people in the hospital, helps out at the food pantry, meets with families who need help, and makes sure that the church building is taken care of and everyone is happy.” “That’s right,” agreed his father. “He also needs time to rest up, because speaking in public is not an easy thing to do,” dad added. Kenny sighed, “Listening isn’t very easy, either.”