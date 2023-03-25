QUILTS: The time-honored craft and heritage of quilts and quilt making is celebrated during the annual quilt show Monday-Wednesday, March 27-29, at Salt Rock Library, 138 Madison Creek Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CERTIFIED: Three Putnam County teachers were among 153 West Virginia educators recognized during the annual National Board Certification recognition celebration conducted by West Virginia Department of Education at Charleston Marriott Town Center. Teachers receiving the National Board Certification included Ashley Ellison, Joshua Issacs and Kristina Richardson.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Tony Hale and Blackwater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
BALLOONS: Not only was March 21 a day for blowing out candles, but it was a day for blowing up balloons for a special friend on her special day. Mary Rewalt brings a kind and caring word, listening ear, a smile and laughter, along with moments from a busy day to assist others. I’ve known this senior administrative assistant to the chair of the Department of Family and Community Health at Marshall Health for nearly 12 years and considerate her a top-of-the-line friend that has been placed in my flower garden of friends. Here’s hoping her day was as super as she is a friend and colleague with many more to follow.
WORKSHOP: Learn how to make beautiful, colorful creations using nothing but folded paper during the “Origami” workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Milton Branch Library.
ANGEL: Brenda Sue Frye Hall, better known as “Brenny” to close friends, family and church family, always had the appearance of an angel — never looked or acted her age — with a sparkle in her eyes, bright smile, kind words and tender heart. This lifelong Salt Rock resident wasn’t blessed with any children at a young age but was never more thankful than when she gave birth to her only child, Charles Burl, and became mother-in-law to a beautiful daughter-in-law, Rachel, and grandmother to three gorgeous granddaughters, Faithanna, Lily and Malia. Brenny married the love of her life, Charles Ray Hall, in 1965, and became the first member of her family to attend Marshall University and earn a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in English. A member of West Virginia Teachers Association, she was a first-grade teacher at Salt Rock Elementary School for more than 30 years. She loved the Lord and was a faithful servant as a clerk, secretary, teacher and choir member at Roach Baptist Church, where she attended her entire life. This friend to many moved to her heavenly mansion Jan. 16 at age 77. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” — she is gone but will always be remembered by many as she inspired babies to adults and those in between.
SCHOOLHOUSE: A one-room schoolhouse, remember them? The One-Room Schoolhouse, brought to Marshall University’s Huntington campus with help of Paul Lutz, opens for tours Monday, March 27, until end of spring semester and Monday-Thursday, May 1-4. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tours are offered by Neil Arneson, retired faculty from College of Education and Professional Development. A living history presentation of one of the last schoolmasters in West Virginia in 1873 is also offered Thursdays. Contact 304-633-3935 or arneson@marshall.edu.
NAMED: Chase Music of Coal Grove, Ohio, was recently named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dolores Bowling, Julie Ferguson, Leighton Murphy, Serafina Nester, Debbie Branham, Arthur Nida, Parker Campbell, Raymond Spurlock, Tracy Waugh, Michael Matney leaves the 40s behind for number 50, Teresa Lynn Heffner still in the 50s at 57, Brian Hardman, Almedia Miller Anselmi turns 82, Zander Lee Shelton is 4, Teresa Heffner, Sherri Laurence, Trevor Cunningham, Willa Elkins, Jeff Given, John Marra, Cathy Ray, Shannon Warden.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ariana Quintero, Amy Ward, Michael Cline, Mary Webb, Ervin H. Jones, Chris Howat, Diana Archer, Jonathan Perry, Sandy Prunty, Ian Bowman-Vidal.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tom and Starla Kisling, John and Linda Hovey.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Suzanna Chapman, Bear Baisden, Alec Cyrus, James Case, Linda Kelly, Carolyn Bagby, Emily Cartwright, Shawn Sette, Chris Edmonds, Rebekah Perry Franks, Nancy Riley, Jerome Blatt, Kelly Brown, Felix Cheung, Jay Jarrell, James Brown, Russell Craddock, Alex McPherson.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Linda Hankins.
CHUCKLE: A Sunday school teacher asked her class to write a composition on the story of Samson. One teenage girl wrote, “Samson wasn’t so unusual. The boys I know brag about their strength and wear their hair long too.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
