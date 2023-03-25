The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

QUILTS: The time-honored craft and heritage of quilts and quilt making is celebrated during the annual quilt show Monday-Wednesday, March 27-29, at Salt Rock Library, 138 Madison Creek Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CERTIFIED: Three Putnam County teachers were among 153 West Virginia educators recognized during the annual National Board Certification recognition celebration conducted by West Virginia Department of Education at Charleston Marriott Town Center. Teachers receiving the National Board Certification included Ashley Ellison, Joshua Issacs and Kristina Richardson.

