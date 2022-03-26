ORDERS: Wednesday Night Kids of Cross Roads United Methodist Church accepts orders for homemade peanut butter and Oreo Easter eggs through Thursday, March 31. The cost is $5. Vanilla bunny suckers are available for $1. Proceeds benefit the group’s summer outing. Call 304-522-7434.
NAMED: Aleksander Rodehaver, of Ironton, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. Aleksander is attending Scripps College of Communications.
SHOW: “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey” allows viewers to join in writing a song from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $54, $48 and $40.
RETIRED: An Honorable Discharge Award was recently given to Detective Angelleen H. O’Pell by Ashland Police Department, where she served residents of Ashland since Nov. 1, 2001, and becoming the department’s longest serving female officer. This award is given to retiring officers completing their duty with outstanding service and contributions, which Detective O’Pell has accomplished. Her career began in March 2000 at City of Maysville Police Department, followed by graduating from Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy. Congratulations and happy retirement.
GOSPEL: The Collingsworth Family Spring ’22 “Just Sing!” tour begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Christ Temple Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60, $40, $30 and $20.
REMEMBERING: Kay Chapman Ramey, dear friend of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, would have celebrated her 75th birthday Saturday, March 26, but passed away Feb. 19, 2022, after never recovering after becoming ill Jan. 22. The friends worked at the former Bazaar on 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
PROGRAM: “Mountain Stage” returns to the WVU Creative Arts Center in Morgantown Sunday, March 27, for a 7 p.m. show. Featured are Janis Ian, Beppe Gambetta, Chris Haddox and others. Tickets are $27. Visit www.mountainstage.org.
AWARDED: Rebecca Harrison, music teacher at Conner Street Elementary School in Putnam County, was awarded WVMEA’s Music Teacher of the Year. Congratulations, Ms. Harrison, for your dedication and going above and beyond your call of duty to help the students.
COOKING: “Go Fish: Part II” is available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The menu is making spicy Shrimp Fra Diavolo. The fee is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
DEGREED: Camera Stevens, of South Point, Ohio, received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in environmental studies at Alma College in Michigan. This achievement requires a 3.4 grade point average.
PAWS IN THE PARK: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts the return of Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt. Bring leashed dogs to Ritter Park Fountain area at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, for an egg hunt. This free event features more than 4,000 doggie treat-filled Easter eggs, with several additional pet prize eggs hidden. Dress furry friends in their Easter best to compete in the costume contest. Easter Bunny makes an appearance to take pictures with pooches. Contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
HUSBAND AND WIFE: Saturday, March 26, is the one-year anniversary of the passing of Dean Cooper, of Proctorville, Ohio, at age 91. His wife, Mary Alice Pygman Cooper, passed away April 17, 2021, at age 86. The parents of three children, two grandchildren and a great-grandson were married 66 years. He was retired from The Herald-Dispatch with 44 years’ service and a Lawrence County adult probation officer from 1997-2000. She worked more than 40 years for Fairland Local School District and was secretary at Fairland High School when she retired in 2010. Both were members of Rome Church of Christ and active in the community. This husband-and-wife team continues to be loved and missed by many.
LUNCH: VFW Post 6878 hosts a barbecue and pulled pork sandwich lunch from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. Beans and cornbread, chips, drink and dessert are also available. The cost is $8; and $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are also available.
WINNER: The painting, “Cherry Blossoms,” won District 3 for Elsa Meade, Huntington High School art student, in the recent Congressional Art Competition. Way to go, Elsa. You have made many proud.
FEAST: Fritz Leichner Sr. moves on up … closer to age 100 as he celebrates his 95th Sunday, March 27. The proud Army veteran has traveled the world since retiring from WSAZ-TV with 48 years’ service. A birthday feast is being planned for him, wife Mary Lee “Myrt,” daughter Elisa, son-in-law Dave Demyan, son Fritz Jr. and daughter-in-law Cathy. May the event be enjoyable and filled with fond memories, happiness, love and the desire to make it to the 100-mark.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Ward, Michael Cline, Silas Spurgeon, Chris Howat, Juan Barrios, Mary Webb, Ervin H. Jones, Barbara Mancini, Sandy Prunty, Diana Archer, Jonathan Perry, Ian Bowman-Vidal.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Christine and Robert Anderson, John and Linda Hovey, Tom and Starla Kisling.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Cartwright, Shawn Sette, Felix Cheung, Kelly Brown, Carolyn Bagby, Suzanna Chapman, Jerome Blatt, Bear Baisden, Chris Edmond, Rebekah Perry Franks, James Case, Jamie Platt, Linda Kelley, Alec Cyrus.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Linda Hankins.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Buddy Lynch, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Perry White is still in the 30s at 36, Natalie Elkins, Dean Huffman, Becky Richards, Ed Smith, Mollie Barr, Tim Muth, Denise Corbett, Norah Gerlach, Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Carolyn R. Templeton.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Greg and Connie Gesner.
CHUCKLE: As Betty was admitted to the hospital prior to a procedure, the clerk asked for her wrist, saying, “I’m going to give you a bracelet.” “Does it have rubies and diamonds?” Betty asked coyly. “No,” the clerk said. “But it costs just as much!”