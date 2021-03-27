Community news
GREETINGS: Fritz Leichner Sr., of Maywood Hills in Wayne County, celebrates a birthday Saturday, March 27. He is retired from WSAZ-TV 3 with 45-plus years of service. May his special day be just that — super — with many more to follow.
SERVICES: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church conducts in-person services at 12:15 p.m. during Passion Week, March 29 through April 2. Featured speakers are the Rev. Parrish Bridges, First Presbyterian Huntington, Monday; Bishop Samuel Moore, Full Gospel Assembly, Tuesday; Pastor Jim Johnston, Second Presbyterian Huntington, Wednesday; Rodrigo Almeida, ALP, Enslow Park, Thursday; and the Rev. Jeannie Evans, also of Enslow Park, Friday.
ANGEL: Heaven welcomed another angel in mid-January when Delores Ann Beckett answered God’s call to join her husband, Harold “Tom” Beckett, and daughter, Regina Mae Meade. The Salt Rock resident and longtime neighbor to my dad was 92 years old. This lovely Christian mother, grandmother, sister and wonderful friend will be missed and never forgotten.
CONCERT: Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets, sold at door, are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Mask wearing and social distancing are a must.
WISHES: Fallon Cowlger becomes 30-something in age Sunday, March 28. Gena Hart and others send greetings for a safe, happy and super birthday. May this individual be blessed with many more.
WORSHIP: Ceredo Kenova Ministerial Association hosts Holy Week services at noon Monday through Friday, March 29 through April 2, with various churches. Services are streamed online using the Facebook page “CK Holy Week 2021” and available for login starting around 11:50 a.m. Participating churches include First Congregational Church of Ceredo and First Independent Missionary Baptist, Monday; Kenova Church of God, Tuesday; Ceredo United Methodist and Kenova United Methodist, Wednesday; First Baptist of Ceredo, Thursday; and First Baptist of Kenova, Friday. If new to the page, log into Facebook, click in search bar, type in “CK Holy Week 2021” and join the group. A freewill offering supports Good Samaritan Center. Checks with “Holy Week” in memo line may be mailed to 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530.
CHOCOLATY: Ashland Town Center hosts the 23rd annual Chocolate Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Proceeds benefit Hope’s Place. Reservations are required. COVID-19 safety guidelines are enforced.
ROUNDUP: The monthly Food Truck Round Up is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Barboursville Farmers Market. Participants include Bite Mi, Southside Sliders, Truckin’ Cheesy and Saved by Grace BBQ. To participate in future events, contact https://www.facebook.com/bvillemarket.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Bagby, Genevieve Bishop, Chris Edmonds, Rebekah Perry Franks, Alec Cyrus, Thomas Rushton, Brett Brownfield, Jerome Blatt, Kelly Brown, Felix Cheung, Chase Blower, David Brier, Linda Kelly, Suzanna Chapman.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Buddy Lynch, Lexie Johnson, Tim Muth, Norah Gerlach, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Deleanna Ooten, Perry White meets number 35, Denise Corbett, Becky Richards, Carolyn Templeton, Ray Blankenship, Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Noah Chapman, Rick Shepard, Rex Newby.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Greg and Connie Gesner.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lorentz Baber, Virginia Benson, Laura Bishop, Amy Reynolds, Jim Tardy, Rebecca Hamilton, Nancy Crum, Vern Reichenbecher, Mary Ann Caldwell, Jon Akers, Okey Harless, Kaitlyn Thompson, Cole Diamond, Micah Daniels.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ron and Judy Dallis.