WELCOMED: A reception welcoming the Krantz Family as new members of New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, is offered after church Sunday, March 5, in the narthex. Welcome to the congregation.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
LISTED: Hannah Bess, Brendan Bias, Aspen Bird, Sydnee Black, Austin Blair, Terrie Blake, Alexis Blanton, William Blatt, Aidan Blinn, Noah Bolton, Logan Booth and Ian Bourgeois were among the 200-plus students named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Larry Rees is instructor of three six-session photography classes — “Basic Photography,” “Intermediate Photography” and “Advanced Photography” — beginning next week at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. The basic class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 to April 11. The intermediate class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8 to April 12. The advanced class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 to April 13. The cost of each is $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
NEW MEMBERS: Nearly 10 individuals recently were welcomed into the family at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington. In fact, the eight joining the church included Dan and Edie Beals, Kenny and Jan Kirby, Mikah Utley, Mary Lou Pratt and KV and Leng Chin.
SPEAKER: Dr. Guy Sayles speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, March 5, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
CONCERT: Three well-known bands — Thunderstruck (America’s AC/DC tribute), Strutter (America’s No. 1 Kiss tribute) and Sabbath — are featured at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $25 to $40.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day competition with high school students participating at Toyota in Buffalo. Award categories included Top Scoring Senior by School, Top Two Scorers by School, Winning Team, 9th Grade Winners, Grade 10-12 Winners and “Math Excellence Scholarships”. Ninth graders placing in the competition included Erin Walls, Winfield High, first; Jaxson Davis, Poca High, second; Robbie Kyer, Hurricane High, third; and Landon Stonestreet, Hurricane High, alternate.
TRAINING: A new volunteer orientation training hosted by Community Hospice is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, March 7-8, at the office, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties; however, there is a particular need for those interested in serving as a greeter/receptionist at the Care Center for evenings and weekends, proving short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and military vet-to-vet visits. Training is mandatory to be certified. Space is limited due to allowing social distancing. Call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
BEAUTIFUL: Betty Adkins, retired residency coordinator with Marshall Family Medicine with many years’ service, remains in her 70s and celebrates another one Sunday, March 5. This mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend doesn’t look or act her age. This beautiful lady always takes a moment to say hello and offer assistance in someone’s time of need. May her special day be filled with surprises, love, happiness, fond memories and continued friendships.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Russ Williams, Kristina Peyton, James Chappell, Marjorie Reynolds, Bob Blankenship, Lee Boso, Sharon Flowers, Lydia Jordan, Bill Snoddy, Jenna Bates, Tom Wheatley, Phil Hotchkiss, Aaron Jefferson, Jenifer Johnson nears the mid-50 mark at 54, Olivia Clark, Ken Fetty, Jerry Chaffins, Charles Neighborgall III.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chuck Adams, Stan Wonnell, John Lafferty, Aileen Marcelo, Matthew Chaney, Natalie McClung, Eleanor Miller, Roberta Mitchell, Chris Sizemore, Linda Harrison, Carter Bacon.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Randall Hatfield, Patrick Lafferty, Deborah Prestera, Sandy McDonald, Wm Michael Dawson, Cooper Henderson, Deana Milum, Mary Ann Schell, Amy Borowski, Isabelle Brown, Blair Arnold, Mike Rigney, Jan Naegele, Carole Bacon, Cameron Prater.
CHUCKLE: Michael was thinking about how good his wife had been to him and how fortunate he was to have her. He asked God: “Why did you make her so kind-hearted, so good-looking and such a good cook?” The Lord responded: “So you could love her my son.” Michael thought about this for a while, and then he said: “I don’t mean to seem ungrateful or anything. But why did you make her so stupid?” Without hesitation came the answer: “So she could love you, my son.”