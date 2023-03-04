The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WELCOMED: A reception welcoming the Krantz Family as new members of New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, is offered after church Sunday, March 5, in the narthex. Welcome to the congregation.

BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.

