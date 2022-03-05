BLUEGRASS: The third concert in the Winter Bluegrass Series at the Fly In Cafe begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at 6090 Kyle Lane. Featured is Don Rigsby. Tickets are $15 at door.
MEMBER: Juanita Adkins is the newest member at Westmoreland Baptist Church. May her work continue to bring in lost souls to become members of this congregation.
SHOW: Country Music Highway Tribute Show begins at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $10.
GRADUATES: Three Cabell County students recently graduated and received degrees from Glenville State College, now Glenville State University. They are William Adkins and Tyesha Taylor, both of Huntington, and Madelin Toy of Ona, all with Associate in Arts degrees in general studies as part of Glenville State’s Milestone Initiative.
CLASS: The second “Figure Drawing” class, open to ages 18 or older, continues from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. The class is also offered April 12, May 10 and June 14. The cost is $10 per session, including nude model fee. Brandy Jefferys is the monitor. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
LOSS: Cabell County recently lost an important and knowledgeable voice when Nancy Cartmill passed away. The 79-year-old was the first female mayor of Barboursville, serving eight years in that position, as well as executive director of West Virginia PTA 20 years. The Cabell County commissioner also was executive director of West Virginia Assisted Living Association, vice president of County Commissioners Association of West Virginia, president of West Virginia Municipal League and served on the board of directors of West Virginia Association of Counties. The Barboursville High School graduate and inductee of the school’s Hall of Fame was married to the late Larry Cartmill 38 years. Not only will she be missed by children and grandchildren, but she will be sorely missed in the community and county.
SERVICES: The Lenten midweek worship service will rotate at two locations — St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. The theme is “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear: Evening Prayer for Lent.” The first service begins at 7 p.m. March 9 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. A quick “grab and go”-style and COVID-19-safe meal is served at 6 p.m.
NEW PASTOR: Madison Avenue Christian Church welcomes Pastor Tracy and Alisa Mills to the pastorate. Married in 1986, the couple has a daughter, Grace Anne (Josh) Billips, a son, Cade (Kelsey), and three grandsons, Jhase Billips, 3, Khai, due in May, and Benji Mills, due in July. The lifelong Ona and Milton residents have ministered together 30 years at various churches, including Bedford and Lawrence Chapel United Methodist and Union Baptist and Milton Baptist, all in Milton, and Beulah Ann Baptist in Ona. May this good pastor and his Christian wife be a part of this Huntington church for a long time, spreading the gospel and leading sheep into the fold.
BAPTISMS: Kenova United Methodist Church witnessed the baptism of two individuals Feb. 27. Halle Phillips, born Jan. 14, 2010, to Josh and Traci Phillips, was baptized. She is the sister of Anna and Lyla. Elizabeth Streets was also baptized and joined the church as a new member. May God bless and guide them in their walk with him.
CONCERT: Southridge Bluegrass Band performs for Mountaineer Opry at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
BOOK: Tasty Reads Book Club begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
COOKING: “Brunch at the Kitchen” is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The menu is making French toast with a crunch, sausage and eggs. The fee is $20. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Heather Bourne, Linda Runyon, Chuck Adams, Matthew Chaney, Chris Sizemore, Linda Harrison, Linda Johnson, Stan Wonnell, John Lafferty, Molly Jones, Eleanor Miller, Roberta Mitchell, Aileen Marcelo, Matthew Kingery, Carter Bacon, Isabel Brown, Blair Arnold, Mike Rigney, Cameron Prater, Natalie Chapman, Joe Hoffer, Jennifer Billups, John Clark, Darren Fearing, Terry Hanning, Alicia Hinshaw McWatters, Ally Hinshaw Holmes, Braylan Hutchison, Bob Roberts, Greenlee Williams.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Annie Armstrong Start, Randall Hatfield, Russell Hall, Patrick Lafferty, Deborah Prestera, Sandy McDonald, Wm Michael Dawson, Jan Naegele, Carole Bacon, Cooper Henderson, Deana Milum, Mary Ann Schell, Amy Borowski, Tene Barcroft, Josh Imhoff, Tim Landin, Glo McCane, Toni Soto.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jennifer and James Crouse.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeff Day, Evan Willis, Shannon Blosser, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Abbi Blake, Jim “Bob” Pack turns 94, Brendan Lafferty, Chreed Evans, Linda Hay, Wendy Chapman, Sara Jane Bailey, Beth Wilmink, Jeff Hood.
CHUCKLE: My friend was looking at home gym equipment with her husband. She stepped on a treadmill and said, “Honey, if you buy this for me, I will look like I did in high school.” “Sweetheart,” he said gently, “it’s a treadmill, not a time machine.”