Community news
AXES: An ax-throwing tournament will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Tickers and Timbers, 3427 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. The event is open to ages 12 and older. The cost is $25. Prizes are awarded. Call 304-620-6955.
BELATED: Jimmy Floyd leaped into another year in February as he celebrated a leap year birthday. Hope it was a good one, with many to follow.
PROGRAM: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) offers its “Tuesday Talk” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom. Dr. Steve Beckelhimer, certified master naturalist and master gardener in West Virginia and Kentucky and recently retired MU science professor, speaks on the magnificent Dolly Sods Wilderness and Scenic Area near Davis, West Virginia. The Zoom link is free to members. New members are welcome. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.
MEMBERS: Nine individuals became new members at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in February. Welcomed into the congregation were Charles and Peggy Cantley, Mason Hadden, Samantha Hadden, John and Ami Mandt, Briana Mandt, John Mandt III and Phillip Mandt.
SALE: A “Clear the Hall” sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at The Dressing Room, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland. Jewelry, kitchenware, wall art, unusual stuffed animals and more are featured. The organization, part of The Neighborhood, has provided free clothing and bedding for more than 80 years. Masks and social distancing are required.
GRAD: Madison Sargent, of Milton, a graphic design major at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, was one of nearly 700 students graduating during the fall 2020 commencement ceremony in December. Congratulations, Madison, on this achievement.
MOVIE: “The Phantom of the Opera” is shown at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Keith-Albee. Reservations are limited to four. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Russell Hall, Wm. Michael Dawson, Cooper Henderson, Randall Hatfield, Deana Milum, Mary Ann Schell, Jan Naegele, Carole Bacon, Mike Rigney, Blair Arnold, Christopher Rittenhouse, Helen Pakstis, Patrick Lafferty, Deborah Prestera, Sandy McDonald.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim “Bob” Pack is three over 90 (93), Chreed Evans, Sara Jane Bailey, Abbi Blake, Harriett Poceta, Brendan Lafferty, Wendy Chapman, Linda Hay, Jeff Day, Evan Willis.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tammy Zornes is over the 50 mark (51), Jan Ramey, Anna Jobe, Kendra Bloss, Pat Hawley, Devin Adkins, Jad Adkins, Anderson Frye, Mark Rapp, Jay Roudebush, Tim Blair, Kathleen Pletka.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Linda Osborne.
CHUCKLE: A young woman was preparing a ham dinner. After she cut off the end of the ham, she placed it in a pan for baking. Her daughter asked her, “Why did you cut off the end of the ham?” She replied, “I really don’t know but my mother always did, so I thought you were supposed to.” Later when talking to her mother, she asked why she cut off the end of the ham before baking it, and her mother replied, “I really don’t know, but that’s the way my mom always did it.” A few weeks later while visiting her grandmother, the young woman asked, “Grandma, why is it that you cut off the end of a ham before you bake it?” Her grandmother replied, “Well, dear, that’s the only way it would fit into my baking pan.”