TWO-IN-ONE: Saturday, March 14, is a two-in-one day for Clifford Childers. It’s his near-80 birthday celebration and fifth wedding anniversary with wife, Anne. The avid readers of this column are being wished a wonderful and special day, with many more to follow.
EVENT: Larry Keel Experience begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton, Ohio. Stringus Khan is also featured. Tickets are $20.
REVIVAL: Daniel McLemore is evangelist for a spring revival at 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, March 15-20, at Elmwood Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville. Nightly music is by Rusty Nail Crossing.
EGGS: United Methodist Women of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church is taking orders for the annual chocolate covered Easter egg sale. Cherry nut, chocolate cream, coconut, maple nut, peanut butter and vanilla eggs dipped in milk chocolate, white chocolate or dark chocolate are $4. Orders are due by March 27.
LOSS: Billy Graham once said: “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” Such words are true in the life of Orbura Meadows, a fine Christian gentleman and father of three passing away Feb. 3 at age 91. He and his wife of 71 years, Vernice, survived a near-tragic car accident a few years ago with pain and suffering and some recent procedures and surgery before being called to take his heavenly journey. He was a faithful servant and deacon at Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, as well as a retiree from Special Metals, past secretary for Scottish Rite Bodies of Huntington, 33rd Degree Mason and Kentucky Colonel since being commissioned in 1991. May God’s mighty love and compassion continue to surround Connie Ferguson, my special, most precious Christian friend, her mother, two brothers and other family members during this great loss.
CHORUS: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus is featured at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cox Landing United Methodist Church.
GREAT-GRANDSON: Betty Barrett of Highlawn Presbyterian Church became a great-grandmother in February. Her oldest grandson, Chris, and his wife, Amanda, became parents of a baby boy, Paxon James. Congratulations on this new birth.
ORGANIST: Celebrating the restoration of the 1927 E.M. Skinner pipe organ with a series of organ concerts continues at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Charleston. Lorenz Maycher presents a concert Sunday, March 15. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
NAMED: After being employed at St. Mary’s Medical Center nearly 25 years and current president of St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation 14 years, David Sheils has been named interim vice president of support services at the center, following the retirement of Tim Parnell. He received a master’s degree in hospital and health administration from Xavier University and bachelor’s degree in health care business administration from Marshall University.
MUsic MONDAY: Marshall University School of Music continues the lecture series, “MUsic Mondays,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Cellar Door. The topic is “Dance ’til you’re Baroque: Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2.” Seating is limited. A $10 donation is payable at door. Call 304-696-3117.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Schurman, Sally Lowe, Jason Kirby, Matthew Thompson, Alice Browning, Evan Brown, Cordie Jo Canterbury, Noah Barebo, Peggy Fillmore, Sophie Bright, the Rev. Bill Miller, Bill Roof, Connie Lyzenga, Arlan Hesse, Stephen Hawthorne leaves the 20s behind to try No. 30, Sierra Fisher, Tristan Rice, Sandee Simms, Lori Sublett.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Landy and Michelle Chapman.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Delores “Jean” Burks turns 85, William Perry, Peyton Williams, Jeffrey Chapman, Leanne Imperi, Robert Cure, Erin Hotchkiss, Charlotte Vossler, Elayna Edwards, Taryn Lambeth, Stanley A. Wood, Melissa Brown, Meaghan Marie Jackson becomes double toothpicks at 11, Deborah Tackett, Marcia Canterbury, Daniel Maue, Jessica Nuckles, Riley Brumfield, Susan Crum, Caiden Hale, Samuel Hillman, Lily Haught, Olivia Haught, Reece James.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Linda Duty (1974), Eric and Jennie McKinney.
CHUCKLE: It had been a nerve-racking experience for Carrie’s attorney husband. He was working with the FBI on a federal sting operation. Worried for his safety, they had put him under protective surveillance. Finally, the bureau told him they had rounded up all the criminals and were lifting the surveillance. A few days later the relieved spouse was on the telephone with his brother, telling him about the whole ordeal. “Did you happen to mention to the FBI that you have an identical twin?” his horrified brother interrupted. “Who lives next door?”