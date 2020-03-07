Community News
PROGRAM: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program offers its Tuesday Talk from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 10, at Woodlands Retirement Community. The presenter is David Marsalek, employee of NOAA’s National Weather Service in Charleston, with “Global Warming and Climate Change.” Admission is free to members and $10 nonmembers.
MEMBERS: Dec. 1, 2019, was a big day at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church as nearly a dozen new members were welcomed and five experienced baptism. Joining the congregation were Marshall and Jacqueline Adkins, Melissa Catlin, Josielea “Jo” Chapple, Brenda Grant, Jeremy and Danielle Grant, Brian “Hutch” and Jessica “Ekka” Hutchison and Maryann Nichols. Going under for the Lord in baptism were Melissa Catlin, Braylan, Harper and Hutch Hutchison and Luke Sergent, son of Brad and Ginger Sergent.
MEET: Greenbrier Heights Garden Club meets at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Woodlands Retirement Community Hampton Room. Cheryl Hodge presents a program, “Aloha! Hawaii.”
LISTED: Ten Fort Gay, West Virginia, residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community & Technical College. They are Kelly D. Heath, Kaitlyn C. McGraw, Tabitha N. Morrison, Ashley N. Mullins, Jessica L. Nelson, Caitlyn D. Parson, Bradley K. Pauley, Kimberly R. Rose, Carolyn S. Ross and Jackie D. Wellman. To be eligible for this list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
PERFORMANCE: Rehearsals for the spring performance, “A Little Night Music” by Musical Arts Guild, directed by Jacob Smith and accompanied by Tawny Tilley, have begun. The performance featuring a sit-down dinner is set for April 25 at Guyan Country Club. Rehearsals begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Two $1,000 scholarships are awarded to MU students majoring in vocal performance. Call 304-638-6716.
RETIRED: In early November, 71-year-old Bill Archer retired as Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic High School head principal since 2011 after nearly 50 years in education (48 to be exact). This former coach has been replaced by Carol Templeton, St. Joe’s grade school principal, as interim high school principal.
CONCERT: Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) continues its 39th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Capitol Theater, Charleston. Featured is The Jeremiahs, band combining traditional and contemporary sounds to create urban folk music. Tickets are $25; $20 seniors; $10 students; and free to ages 13 and younger and AmeriCorps members.
STUDENTS: Six local students were named to Transylvania University dean’s list for the fall semester. They are Jessica Burton of Catlettsburg, Boyd County High; Anna Detherage of Ashland, Paul G. Blazer High; Zaida Jones, Emily Justice and Lindsey Seaton, all of Ashland and Russell High; and Madison Perry of Huntington, Huntington High. To be named to this list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.
CHILIFEST: The forecast for Saturday, March 14, in South Point, Ohio, is “chili,” as the 21st annual ChiliFest and craft show for development disabilities awareness take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Point High School. A provider fair showcasing Lawrence County agencies for people with development disabilities is offered. Games for kids, craft fair and cake walk are also available. For chili registration, download the form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.
LISTED: Fourteen Wayne County residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community & Technical College. Lavalette students are Kayla L. Clay, Edward A. Dylewski, Seth A. Hardwick, Aimee E. Nemith, Josie B. Spears and Patricia Warren. Natalie R. Ellis, Sheridan A. Hayton, Catherine I. Kazee, James T. Pinson and Kacie L. Stacy are from Prichard. East Lynn residents included Douglas L. Adams, Kerri L. Adkins and Brandon J. Walker. Eleven Kenova residents also were named: Billy J. Brumfield, Micaela R. Camden, Christopher Y. Chaffin, William H. Galloway IV, Shona J. Graham, Jacob A. Johnson, Kelly A. Napier, Jacob Skean, Allison S. Stambaugh, Patrick I. Titterness and William B. White. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chreed Evans, Linda Hay, Wayne Warner, Jim “Bob” Pack turns 92, Abbi Blake, Lisa Moss, Harriett Poceta, Sara Jane Bailey, Evan Willis, Wendy Chapman, Luke Norris, Brittany Neace, Amber McIntyre.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jan Ramey, Tammy Zornes, Anna Jobe, Tammy Zornes, Anderson Frye, Callie Adkins, Pauline Sunderland, Pat Hawley, Brendan Lafferty, Mark Rapp, Jay Roudebush, Kendra Bloss, Devin Adkins, Jad Adkins, Tim Blair.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Linda Osborne.
CHUCKLE: When an out-of-control van left a gaping hole in front of the local mattress store, Dennis wasn’t about to close. On the contrary, after boarding up the building’s front, he had his brother spray paint the following message on the plywood: “Store open. Drive-thru closed.”