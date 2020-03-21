POSTPONED: “The Return of the Million Dollar Reunion” featuring Cole, Luke Darnell, Jacob Tolliver and Ben Hale, originally planned for March 21, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts in Portsmouth, Ohio, is being rescheduled. Proceeds were to benefit the Scenic Scioto Heritage Byway. Contact 740-351-3600 or www.vrcfa.com.
DEDICATION: Shepherd James Bashore, son of Ian and Ariel Bashore, was recently dedicated at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May this little one be brought up to fear the Lord, walk with him and never part his ways.
MUSICAL: “Menopause The Musical,” interactive hit show, scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at Paramount Arts Center has been postponed. The rescheduled date is Oct. 7.
MEMBERS: Two new members have been added to the roster at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Ryan and Katelyn Childers, sister of Lisa Henson, became members Feb. 23 by their Christian experience. May they be filled with God’s holy spirit, walk in the Lord and work for him.
CLOSED: Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth is closed until April 7 due to public health concerns. Scheduled activities, events and tours have been postponed. Museum administrative staff work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 740-354-5629.
COUSIN: My first cousin, Sharon Kay Mills of Huntington, is five months older than me, but still doesn’t need any help in putting out the “age fire.” Although I haven’t talked to her in a very long time, it’s been said she retired March 16 from her longtime position with a chemical plant job near Kenova. Sharon, friend to the late Brenda Rowe for 40-plus years, celebrates a birthday Sunday, March 22. May it be a grand day, with many to follow.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry House has canceled the March 21 concert by the McLain Family Band at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville.
RECOGNIZED: Aaron Hoback, of Ashland, was one of more than 250 candidates participating in the December commencement ceremony at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences. Aaron received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Thumbs up for a job well done.
REMEMBERING: Audrey Fox was one of many co-workers at The Herald-Dispatch that I looked up to for leadership and guidance. Even after her retirement, we remained friends and chatted, whether by phone or in person. She passed away several years ago but would have celebrated a birthday Sunday, March 22. I think of Audrey and her friendship and often wish she was back in our midst.
CANCELED: All services and activities have been canceled at Kenova United Methodist Church through the month of March. No Sunday school or worship services are conducted March 22 and March 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LISTED: Nineteen Ohio residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. South Point students include Arthur L. Chapman, Ashton L. McQuaid, Lisa G. Robinette and Jared Whitt. Those from Chesapeake include Jordan D. Heinz, Talena Hogan, Luke G. Keefer, Jamie L. Kinder and Sean P. Patterson. Crown City graduates were Daryl J. Hager and Joseph F. Lester. Nathanial B. Johnson was the lone Ironton resident, while Krista L. Johnson and Collin B. Stevens of Kitts Hill were named to the list. Justin D. Watson was from Scottown; Emily G. Johnson, Willow Wood; Zachariah A. Beegle, Racine; Robert Kovalyk, Bellaire; and Colt P. Thomas, Adena. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
RESCHEDULED: Ohio Valley Symphony’s Romantic Cello with Keitaro Harada, conductor, and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello, has been rescheduled from March 21 to 7:30 p.m. June 27 at Ariel Opera House, Gallipolis, Ohio. Tickets, which were $24; $22 seniors; and $12 students, are honored for the new date.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Bob Sansom left the 80s behind for No. 90, Jan. 3; Sue Davis, James Chapman, Donna McCoy, Samer Alvarez-Garcia, Amy Hafertepen, March 1; Caitlin Bostic, Jean Backus, Edna Brooks, Robbie Roberts, Ben Jones, March 2; Judy Hayes, March 3; Michelle Slone, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, March 4; Paul Turman Jr., Joseph Hodge, March 5; John Chapman, Amy Borowski, March 6; Mildred Maynard, March 7; Laura Blake, March 8; Faye Brinkman, Alan Carlstrom, Jill Gilbert, Sam Holdren, Cameron Kimble, Cathy McClanahan, March 9; Terry Floyd, Scott Ramey, Tim Stanley, Kylie Fisher, John Shaffer left the 50s for No. 60, March 10; Brittany Cochran, Shannon Dean, Bryan Larch, March 11; Linda Anders, Jim Swan, Lisa Vance, Doug Ward, March 12; Marvin Lively, Dakota Rice, Jonathan Proctor turned 8, March 13; Greg McDonnell became 90, March 15; Luke Farrar, March 20.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sue Ballengee, Teresa Pickett, Sheila Chapman, Richard Eskins, Rachel Sierson, Charles Stephens, Odessa Adkins, Katrina Craddock, Beth Combs, Denise Parks, Brian Cordle, Joshua Spurgeon, Marc Kuhn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Custer and Wilda Maynor, Brent and Carol Smith (1981), Bill and Melissa McDaniel, Josh and Amanda Lusher (2015).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Brown, Jacynn Pemberton, Aaron White, Buford “Boots” McComas, Sharon Smith, Pat Daugherty, Angelia Rayburn, Connie Gunter, Jennifer Webb, Donna Dunn, Abigail Willis, Bonnie Black, Liza Petty, Ruth Borda.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pam Simpkins.
CHUCKLE: Four-year-old Ben was rushed to the emergency room with a terrible cough, high fever and vomiting. The doctor did an exam, then asked Ben what bothered him the most. After thinking it over, Ben said hoarsely, “I would have to say my little sister.”