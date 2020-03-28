Community News
“BLACK VIOLIN”: The performance of “Black Violin,” composed by classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcum, scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at Charleston’s Clay Center, has been canceled.
DEPUTY: Whether or not Shawn Beckett played cops and robbers as a child, he doesn’t need to play the game now. The husband of Bethany Beckett of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church was recently sworn in as a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Shawn is son of Jimmy and Mitzi Beckett and grandson of Peggy Neal.
CANCELED: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour hosted by Marshall Artists Series and scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center has been canceled.
SHEPHERD: It’s like Pastor John Yeager and his wife, Debbie, never left Huntington as they have been residents since 1991. Effective Sunday, March 29, he begins a part-time pastorate at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church after leaving Eleanor Presbyterian Church, where he was commissioned as pastor in 2015. The author of a three-book series, “Called to Love — Connecting the Lectionary to Real Life,” and retired employee from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with 24 years’ service, has a master’s degree from Marshall University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Cincinnati. His wife is a retired registered nurse and case manager. She also sings with River Magic Chorus Sweet Adelines. May many souls be brought into the fold and others encouraged to rededicate their hearts and lives under his leadership.
CONCERT: A concert featuring Master’s Trio is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 5 at Westmoreland Baptist Church. However, due to the coronavirus situation, the concert may not happen.
RABBI: Rabbi Robert D. Judd begins his duties in mid-April at B’nai Sholom Congregation. After Rabbi Jean E. Eglinton and her husband, Steven, relocated to Florida in June, she continued to serve as the congregation’s rabbinic adviser. She was rabbi at the Huntington facility July 2011 through June 2019. Welcome, Rabbi Judd, and best wishes to Rabbi Eglinton, who will be missed in the area.
LOSS: Charles Orval Rader Jr., of Huntington, would have begun the 90s on Monday, March 30, but he passed away in September 2019 at age 89. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War and lifetime member of Huntington Detachment 340 of Marine Corps League, he also was a member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church. He was a retired promotion sales manager with The Herald-Dispatch. His passing was a great loss to those knowing and loving him.
SISTERS: Three sisters shared the same birthdate of March 17, but not the same age. Jessica Crockett turned 32 and her twin sisters, Lindsey and Lesley Crockett, turned 35. Here’s hoping this birthday was great for all three.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Templeton, Tim Damron, Rex Newby, Tim Muth, Buddy Lynch, Perry White turns 34, Norah Gerlach, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Don James, Denise Corbett, Becky Richards, Deleana Ooten.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: George and Linda Leese celebrate No. 53, Greg and Connie Gesner.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Virginia Benson, Lorentz Baber, Jim Tardy, Laura Bishop, Amy Reynolds, Rebecca Hamilton, Nancy Crum, Vern Reichenbecher, Anita Cole, Ray Blankenship, Cole Diamond.
CHUCKLE: Soon after Tanya’s husband began working as a teller, the bank started a strict customer-identification policy. When he diligently asked a man to show his driver’s license, the customer ranted and raved that he had been a client of the bank for years and that everyone there knew him. Her husband apologized but said he still needed to see some picture ID. Finally, the man grudgingly complied, adding, “I’ll never come back to this bank again!” “But sir,” the husband calmly replied, “I would definitely remember you the next time!”