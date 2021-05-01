SPECIAL: The saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” and that is true as a rose begins the month with a birthday celebrating 86 years young. Lorene Jordan, of Milton, a reader of this column, is being wished special greetings Sunday, May 2, with prayers for many more healthy, happy and loving days.
CARS: Engage Team at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church offers a free car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Advance Auto Parts, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. Bottled water and brownies are available.
RECOGNIZED: Anya Miller of Milton, Davis & Elkins College student, received the Academic Achievement Award from Department of Biology and Environmental Science during the recent annual Honors Convocation. Congratulations on this accomplishment.
PLAY BALL!: Take me out to the ball game … so I can watch Oakley Bowyer, of Salt Rock, play T-ball. The son of Justin and Stephanie Bowyer is a great hitter and loves the sport. Keep up the good work, young man, and shoot for the stars.
MARKET: Greenup County Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 1, and continues through October. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Music is offered the first Saturday of each month, while kids’ fun is available the third Thursday.
CONCERT: Billy Drysdale is featured in concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Fly-In Cafe, Kyle Lane, Huntington. A dinner by Chef Patrick Becker is also available, as are authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia.
BLESSING: This time last year, Marlene Sheets was getting home after several weeks in Cleveland, Ohio, due to the hospitalization of a family member. Not long after that, she also experienced some serious health issues, but thank God she is on the road to recovery. May this wonderful Christian lady have a more blessed day of surprises, good health, love, family, friends and birthday cake.
LUNCHEON: The God Factor Ministries hosts the Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Iron Sharpening Iron luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Call Stacy Medcalf, 740-646-3558.
TREASURE: Things have changed since my dad, Romie Clifford Lucas, left this world May 3, 2001, and may not have happened if he had a say. Some folks may think it wasn’t possible, but he was a treasure and in his own way stood up for the family, taught honesty and protected their rights. After 20 years, he continues to be missed but lives in our heart and mind.
BRUNCH: A “Hats Off Derby Brunch” begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $40. Seating is limited. Social distancing and masks are required. Raffles, prizes, derby-style dishes and more are featured. Proceeds benefit Golden Girl Group Home. Call or text 304-939-5726.
89TH: Dale Williams spins the last of the 80s on Monday, May 3, as he turns 89 years young. May his special day be one of the best ever.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Newman Adkins, Debra Heaberlin, Matthew Turner, Shirley Sullivan, Vickie Adkins Hill, cousin of mine, turns 61, Lindsay Morgan Hawthorne is over the 25-mark at 26, Lindsey Caroline Posers stays in the 20s at 27, Trintee Felcan remains a teen at 18, Wanda Morgan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Phil and Jackie Rutherford (1976).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Millie Adkins, Josef Dransfeld, Robert Sellards, Drake Kennedy begins the double-digit birthdays at 10, Keri Daniels, Mona Arthur, longtime member of Walnut Hills Church of the Nazarene, is 96, David Ball, Zach Moore, Shirley Kincade, Raneigh Adams Watts spins the last of the 40s at 49, Dr. Kathryn Knodel, Greg Niece is 57, Elizabeth Nance, Tammi Williams, Andrew Smith turns 14.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Mindy Webber celebrate No. 24, Jane and Doug McKee.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Violeta Quodala, Heidi Romero, Ronald Stewart still in the 50s at 56, Andrew Kinch, Harper Kinch.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Pat and LaDonna Turner (1986).
CHUCKLE: One of Lydia’s sons went to a strip club. The mother asked, “Did you see anything there that you were not supposed to see?” The boy answered, “Yes, I saw Dad!”