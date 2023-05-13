BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
NEW MEMBERS: Seven individuals recently became new members of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. A welcoming hand is extended to former Herald-Dispatch reporter/editor Jean Hardiman, and daughters, Celeste and Chelsea; Eddie and Jan Phipps; and Peter and Glenna McClain.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road. Speakers include Greg Fuller, chief of Huntington Fire Department, and representatives from Edward Tucker Architects. Residents will see for the first time the renderings of the new Westmoreland Fire Station to be located at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Vernon Street. All Westmoreland area residents are encouraged to attend. Contact Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469.
SELECTED: John B. Riffe, son of John and Delberta Riffe of Milton, is a busy Cabell Midland High School junior as he has been chosen to represent the school at two appointments in the upcoming months. He represents the school at the 4th session of the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State in June in Jackson’s Mill. American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville sponsors the school’s ALMBS selections. He also won the 2023 Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9738 of East Huntington and represents the post in state competition later in the spring. Congratulations John on these accomplishments.
WINNER: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Maniya Foster of Huntington High School placed first in the 11th-grade prose category.
CLASS: Participants prepare a grilled chicken salad and a kale salad while learning how to make a homemade vinaigrette dressing in the “Simple Savory Salads” cooking class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class, limited to 16 participants ages 10 and older, costs $25 per person. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
SPECIAL: Luanna Karlet continues to toot her own horn ... but not about herself. This friendly, smiling and kind Christian friend plays the alto saxophone with Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band and has been pianist and singer at South Point’s First Baptist Church. This special lady, wife of Herb Karlet, has been a favorite of mine for nearly 20 years as she never changes. Let’s hope her lungs are filled with enough air to blow out birthday candles Sunday, May 14, as she is being wished a super day of happiness and love.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes fried/scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. To-go orders are available. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. The auxiliary offers a bake sale.
GOOD OLE’ BOY: Maybe the best way to describe the birthday guy celebrating Saturday, May 13, is “just a good ole boy, but hasn’t been running from the law.” Dallas Cassidy of the Wayne area retired several years ago from Mountaineer Gas Co., after many years of service and became like family to co-workers, such as my sister, Jeannie Grieco, who says “I know nothing but good about this friend.” Dallas, married more than 50 years to wife, Patty, is dad to two sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandson and never misses reading this column. Prayers are being sent for an unforgettable day of fun, laughter and fond memories with family and friends.
PRECIOUS: Meeting Connie Ferguson (and husband, John) two years ago Sunday, May 14, has been nothing but joy, love and cherished memories. This true Christian friend rates high on my list of prayer warriors, good listeners, burden bearers and caring people as she has been all this and more in the time I’ve known her. She definitely possesses the right qualities of a true Christian and I continue to be blessed with having her as a part of my life.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Allen Reasons, Tommy Adkins, Marc Fizer, Casey Levy, Gail Kelly, Peggy Waugh, Jordan Armstrong, Roberta McCoy, Sheri Duncan, Madison Michelle Mahoney, Caitlin Dunfee, Paul Foard, Tim Conzett, Joshua J. Mosley,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Andrew and Kara Dutton
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Becky Landin, Paul Hix Bondurant, Kathy Plumley leaves the 40s to try number 50, Arnold Sullivan, Doris Staton, Evan Jarvis, Alyse Lewis, Alex Hill, Ann Harris, Luke Douglas, Jennifer Baker, Roxy Turner, Sara Bosley, Bev Sauvageot, Saylor Peyton.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Patti Dacci celebrate number 46, John and Nola Scott, Aaron and Kristie Holley.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris McCoy, Rita Stutler, Laura Rowsey, Alexandria Ambrose, Ella Edwards, Kelly Rutherford, Kathy Via, Jerry McCallister turns 74, Polly Given, Bev Kimbler, Tiellaer James Cremeans becomes “sweet” 16, Troy Wilson, Gordon Rutherford, pastor at Olive Baptist Church, is still in the 70s.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Mary Thomas, Jared and Keely Tucker, Charlann and Chris McKenna, Steve and Joyce Damron, Chad and Mindy Roark celebrate number 13, Jeff and Jane Sawyers (2010).
CHUCKLE: A dad put his 3-year-old daughter to bed, told her a story and listened to her prayer, which ended by saying, “God bless mommy, God bless daddy, God bless grandma and good-bye grandpa.” The dad asked, Why did you say goodbye Grandpa.” The little girl said, “I don’t know daddy, it just seemed like the thing to do.” The next day, Grandpa died. The dad thought it was a strange coincidence. A few months later, the dad put the girl to bed and listened to her prayers which went like this: “God bless mommy and daddy and good-bye grandma.” The next day, grandma died. “Holy cow,” thought the dad, “this kid is in contact with the other side. “Several weeks later when the girl was going to bed, the dad heard her say, “God bless mommy and goodbye dad.” He practically went into shock. He couldn’t sleep all night and got up at the crack of dawn to go to his office. He was nervous as a cat all day, had lunch and and watched the clock. He figured if he could by until midnight, he would be OK. He felt safe in his office, so instead of going home at the end of the day, he stayed there, drinking coffee, looking at his watch and jumping at every sound. Finally midnight arrived; he breathed a sign of relief and went home. When he got home, his wife said, “I’ve never seen you work so late. What’s the matter?” He said, “I don’t want to talk about it. I’ve just spent the worst day of my life.” She said, “You think you had a bad day; you’ll never believe what happened to me. This morning, my golf pro dropped dead in the middle of my lesson!”