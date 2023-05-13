The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.

NEW MEMBERS: Seven individuals recently became new members of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. A welcoming hand is extended to former Herald-Dispatch reporter/editor Jean Hardiman, and daughters, Celeste and Chelsea; Eddie and Jan Phipps; and Peter and Glenna McClain.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

