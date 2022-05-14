RALLY: Knights of Columbus sponsors a Rosary Rally after the 11 a.m. Mass Sunday, May 15, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. Hot dogs, chips and drinks follow in parish hall.
GRADS: Nearly a dozen Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among the 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Danielle Atkins, Lindsay Blake, Megan Catalogna, Makayla Clark, Angela Grant, Kailee McCann, Kayla Moore, Rachel Pratt, Caleb Rose, Kaetlyn Ross and Taija Shutt.
MEETING: Brad D. Smith, Marshall University president, speaks for Huntington Rotary Club at noon Monday, May 16, at Doubletree Hotel Downtown. He reviews his agenda as the university’s new president and what is planned for the next several years to enhance the university’s capabilities to serve its students and staff and benefit the city and larger Tri-State area. Visitors are welcome.
LIGHT: The window candle and porch light are out at the home of Mary “had a little” Lamb, but her true light shines in heaven and forever in my heart, never flickering, dimming or going out. Following various hospitalizations in the past few years, this great friend from my Herald-Dispatch office days and member of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church and Huntington Woman’s Club was a strong-willed mother standing tall, seldom complaining and always lending a helping hand. After celebrating her 89th birthday March 9, Mary passed away April 25. Following her HD retirement, this talented cook/baker hosted Bible study at her home and volunteered at Cabell Huntington Hospital. May God’s comforting hand and love surround the family during this time of loss and help them realize she was a faithful friend with an undying love and true spirit.
ONE YEAR: I was like a young child meeting Elsa, Minnie Mouse, Snow White or other childhood favorites for the first time as I “met a wonderful Christian lady via phone and email” and knew she lived in my heart from her inspiring words, kind gestures and soft voice. Connie Ferguson and her husband, John, gave me a surprise drop-in visit last year — May 14, 2021 — and I count it one of life’s special and best moments. She has continued to show God’s love, faithfulness, compassion and true friendship this year and made it happen that I meet her precious and dear momma, Vernice Meadows. Thanks, ladies, for what you mean to me.
CONCERT: Rodney L. Barbour presents a program of “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs” on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia, as part of the PipeSounds Series. The Marshall University graduate also has a degree in organ performance from University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has 55 years of experience as an organist, pianist, choir director and instrumental conductor. Admission is $10; free to students and children.
UNDER 75: Gordon Rutherford, pastor of Olive Baptist Church, is under 75 years of age. In fact, he turns 74 Sunday, May 15. There’s no doubt the choir will sing him birthday greetings.
ROCK: George Thorogood and The Destroyers prove the group still can rock in its “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55, $45, $35, $30 and $25.
INSPIRATION: As it seems birthdays come too fast and too often, it’s never that way to let someone as special and precious as Luanna Karlet, of South Point, Ohio, know how wonderful they are. The longtime saxophonist with Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, singer and pianist at First Baptist Church in South Point becomes another year older Saturday, May 14, and continues to glow like an angel. Here’s praying for a great day and more to follow.
CONCERT: Greater Huntington Symphonic and Jazz Bands featuring 40 members perform in a spring concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Spring Valley High School auditorium. Matt Chaffins, music teacher at Chesapeake High and Middle schools, is director; Tom Chafin is director of jazz band. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted.
SISTER: Rachel Wyant, of Huntington, new and first-time homeowner, became a friend a couple years ago and has become my sister, but not by blood. Always the same and never changing, she is a special and intelligent young lady. Her continued friendship has blessed my life, and I thank God daily for placing her there. Here’s hoping her Monday, May 16, birthday celebration is an unforgettable one of surprises, love, happiness and birthday cake.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thelma Carter, Becky Landin, Ann Harris, Paul Hix Bondurant, Alyse Lewis, Alex Hill, Luke Douglas, Sara Bosley, Roxy Turner, Arnold Sullivan, Kathy Plumley spins the last of the 40s at 49, Jennifer Baker, Becky Ballengee, Dori Staton, Evan Jarvis.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Patti Dacci celebrate No. 45, Aaron and Kristie Holley, John and Nola Scott.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy King, Chris McCoy, Rita Stutler, Nyle Dygert, Kathy Via, Ella Edwards, Kelly Rutherford, Alexandria Ambrose, Brian Null, Eric Canterbury, Gary Runyon, Tiellar James Cremeans turns 15, Jerry McCallister nears the mid-70 mark at 73, Laura Rowsey, Polly Given, Maddie Nease.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Jane Sawyers (2010), Charlann and Chris McKenna, John and Mary Thomas, Jared and Keely Tucker, Steve and Joyce Damron, Natasha and Christopher Vance.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Golden, Nancy Campbell, Tess Anderson, Karen Pruitt Adams, Howard Deskins, Larry Baker, Gwen Reed, Donna Kiser, Jackie Rutherford, Ileene Fetty, Janet Hall, Kimberly Booth, Peachie Turner, Paul Spaulding, Gary Martin, Ken Lyon, David Shafer, Linda Dobbs.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Carla Akers, Jim and Lisa Daniels, Don and Jessica Pennington, Chris and Ashley Clark, Mark and Dee Dee Boley, Tim and Paula Pauley, longtime friends like family.