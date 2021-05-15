REVIVAL: Evangelist David Frazie speaks for the spring revival at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 17-21, at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road.
GRAD: Hallie Bess, of Ona, earned a BS degree in environmental science from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Congratulations on the graduation and degree.
NOODLES: Catholic Charities, Marshall University Catholic Newman Center and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church host “Imagine the Pastabilities,” drive-thru dinner pickup, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at St. Joseph’s, 1527 6th Ave. Spaghetti dinners are from La Famiglia. Tickets are $20, available at Newman Center, at door or www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org/Pastabilities2021. Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of Huntington.
STUDENTS: Three Highlawn Elementary fourth-graders taught by Penny Johnston placed first through third in the prose category during the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council. They were Mayci Murphy, first; Jeremiah Nelson, second; and Jacob Conley, third. Winners received a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
SUPERHEROES: Milton Baptist Church Youth Group hosts Super Hero Sunday with Batman and Wonder Woman from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in the church parking lot. Popcorn, hot dogs, crafts and games are available. Safety guidelines are followed.
PRINCESS: Finally, the vibrant, energetic, fun and definitely not boring Cassidy Wallace turns 21 years old Saturday, May 15. She’s the kind, thoughtful princess of the Hallmark co-worker family at the Huntington Mall wearing the crown of adulthood and more freedom. Greetings to Cassidy for a surprise-filled day, with many happy times and fond memories following.
RECITAL: Students of Kathy Chamis perform a spring violin recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Gateway Church, 444 Blackburn Ave., Ashland. Performers include Lexie Miller, Emily Pennington, Emma Willhelm, Linda Duke, Alexandria Caldwell, Bob Miller and Cari Esque.
FRIENDS: Always making me feel like a member of their family, Tim and Paula Pauley, longtime special friends of Barboursville, celebrate an anniversary Sunday, May 16. The wonderful Christian parents of two children and two grandchildren are being wished the best, with many happy years following.
HERBS: Boyd County Extension Service sponsors a Garden Shed Herb Day on Saturday, May 15, at 1760 Addington Road. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The herb of the year is parsley. A boxed meal made with parsley is provided at each session. Guest speakers are available. Local area vendors sell herb plants, baked goods, soap and more. The cost is $10. Tickets must be pre-purchased at the extension office. No tickets are sold at the door. COVID-19 restrictions are observed. Call 606-739-5184.
PRECIOUS: When it comes to precious friends, Rachel Wyant comes out on top. My life hasn’t been the same since this Huntington gal was placed in my life several years ago. Her friendship means more to me than she could ever know. As she celebrates another birthday Sunday, May 16, may her dreams come true, prayers be answered and wisdom become greater.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nyle Dygert, Rita Stutler, Amy King, Chris McCoy, Kathy Via, Polly Given, John Borkowski, Ella Edwards, Kelly Rutherford, Jerry McCallister turns 72, Tielar James Cremeans, Alexandria Ambrose, Laura Rowsey, Maddie Nease, Gordon Rutherford, pastor of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Judy Hager.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Linda Swan, John and Mary Thomas, Jeff and Jane Sawyers (2010), Charlann and Chris McKenna, Steve and Joyce Damron.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Audrey Cheke, Steve Golden, Gwen Reed, Karen Pruitt Adams, Larry Baker, Nancy Campbell, Ken Lyon, Annie Chester, Tess Anderson, Ileene Fetty, Gary Martin, Peachie Burner, Sheila Bowen Byrd is a “special 39,” Kimberly Booth, Donna Kiser, Jackie Rutherford, Paul Spaulding, Howard Deskins.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Carla Akers, Jim and Lisa Daniels, Don and Jessica Pennington, Mark and Dee Dee Boley, Chris and Ashley Clark.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Howerton, Don Collins, Keyria Franklin, Skip Johnson, Caleb Turner, Glen Dailey, Nancie Perry, Peggy Brown, Craig Sergent, Hilary Brownstead, Ken Jordan, Sarah Warner, Mariana Cristia-Lira, Amanda Stapleton, Kristi Hawthorne still in the 40s at 46, Samantha Linville, Owen Smith, Audrey Pickett, Judy Dunlap, Ruth Kelley, Brooklyn Seidiwitz, Eli Kiser.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Natalie Hemann (1996), Evan Minsker and Morgan Barrie.
CHUCKLE: On vacation, Mike’s brother complained about the bug-infested cabin. “When I was in the bathroom,” he told his mother, “I saw an earwig crawl out of your makeup bag.” Mom responded, “How did it look?”