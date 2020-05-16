Community News
43RD: Jim and Yvonne Kiser, both alumni of Marshall University, celebrated 43 amazing years together Friday. They had an enjoyable time with friends at their pool in Sun City Center, Florida. May many more years of happiness and love be added to their lives.
CLOSED: Waves of Fun, the wave pool at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia, will not open for the 2020 season, according to Putnam County Parks and Recreation. Season passes will be honored for the 2021 season. Email Ashley Deal, co-director of PCPR, at adeal@putnamcountyparks.com.
GRADUATES: Children and grandchildren of members at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church graduating from high school, college or university include Olivia S. Chapman, Peyton J. Henderson, Campbell S. Morrison and Hunter Niebergall. Olivia, granddaughter of Ed and Brenda Chapman, graduated from Durham School of the Arts, Durham, North Carolina. Peyton, granddaughter of Roger and Delora Call, graduated from University of Kentucky, Lexington. Campbell, granddaughter of Harvey and Peggy Morrison, graduated from Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina. Hunter, grandson of Bonnie Herrold, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. Congratulations to these graduates, and best wishes as they begin the next chapter in their life.
CANCELED: The Guyan Valley Alumni breakfast has been canceled indefinitely due to the present COVID-19 conditions. Depending on the virus, future plans will be announced in this column. And a new venue will be named since Golden Corral is closing permanently.
HONORS: Two local students were among about 200 Marietta College students named to the spring 2020 dean’s high honors list. Both are Spring Valley High School graduates and majors in biochemistry: Colten Hall, of Lavalette, and Jaden Koren, of Kenova. To be eligible for the list, full-time students must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester.
CAMPS: In an earlier column, it was announced that registration was being accepted through May for Paramount Players Kids Summer Camps scheduled for June and July at Paramount Arts Center. In fact, the camps have been canceled. Contact Melanie Cornelison at education@paramountartscenter.com.
COUPLE: A very special couple — Tim and Paula Pauley, of Barboursville — celebrate a wedding anniversary Saturday, May 16. I have known this father and mother of two children and two grandchildren since the early ’90s, and I can’t say a false word about them. As they continue to be family to me, I miss their presence in my life. May their celebration be one of fond memories, more love, happiness and good health.
FRIEND: Like a daughter, Rachel Wyant, of Huntington, becomes another year older Saturday, May 16. Due to the pandemic, I haven’t seen her much recently, but our past times and laughter together have brought many smiles to my face. Here’s hoping for a fun day for dreams to come true and a year of added memories and good friendships.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ricky Harrison, Gwen Reed, Paul Spaulding, Gary Martin, Peachie Turner, Sheila Bowen Byrd holds to 39, Howard Deskins, Karen Pruitt Adams, Larry Baker, Ileene Fetty, Kimberly Pratt, Ken Lyon, Annie Chester, Donna Kiser, Jackie Rutherford, Steve Golden.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Dee Dee Boley, Don and Jessica Pennington, Chris and Ashley Clark.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Howerton, Amanda Stapleton, Kristi Hawthorne hits the mid-40 mark at 45, Keyria Franklin, Skip Johnson, Caleb Turner, Glen Dailey, Brooke McMullen, Samantha Linville, Ken Jordan, Sarah Warner, Mariana Cristia-Lira, Audrey Pickett, Owen Smith.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Kathy Clagg, Rick and Natalie Hemann (1996), Jason and Destiny Cordle (2007), Nathan and Virginia Rines (2014), Even Minsker and Morgan Barrie.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mandy Flora, Sil Riley, Grant Thomas Hawthorne is two into the 20s at 22, Pat Quackenbush, Anne Dandelet, John Ferguson with Steel of West Virginia and husband to my special Christian friend, Connie Ferguson, Teresa Dial, Jesse Golden, Kristina Painter, Terri Rowe, Delores Davis, Beckett Dean, Alexander Sanders.
CHUCKLE: Considering divorce, Carla was feeling pretty blue. “It’s not just me,” she whined to her mother. “Do you know anyone who is happily married?” Mom nodded, “Your father.”