Community News
CLASS: The 10-week Life Writing Class directed by John Patrick Grace, journalist, editor and author for the past 20 years, begins Tuesday, May 5, under the auspices of Marshall University’s Continuous Learning Program, directed by Elizabeth Appell Sheets. The class begins online with Zoom and may later shift to classroom location depending on guidelines for COVID-19. Enrollment is limited to 16. The $205 fee is payable to Marshall University. Contact appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
HONORED: How many times in 96 years can one person be honored? Ask Hershel “Woody” Williams as a ship was recently commissioned for the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4). Woody, under heavy enemy fire 75 years ago on the Japanese-held island of Iwo Jima, survived the episode and was awarded a Medal of Honor. And since then, he has been honored several times, which he truly deserved for his efforts of survival.
REQUEST: Since there is only an online version of The Herald-Dispatch each Monday, it has been requested by some readers to publish Monday birthdays on Saturday. However, if you would rather have your celebration included Monday, feel free to let me know and it will be done.
SELECTED: Gabrielle Carter, daughter of Shane and Kelly Carter, of Barboursville, was the senior at Cabell Midland High School chosen by the Rotary Club of Barboursville as one of four students of the month for March. Others were Kylie Fisher, junior, daughter of Chad and Molly Fisher, also of Barboursville; Cameron Jarvis, sophomore, son of Joseph Jarvis, of Ona, and Sarah Stevens, of Barboursville; and Jackson Stewart, freshman, son of Timothy and Shelley Stewart, also of Barboursville.
BACK HOME: Marlene Sheets is glad to be back in “Almost Heaven” West Virginia after spending several weeks in Cleveland, Ohio, due to a family member’s hospitalization. This sweet and kind lady celebrates a birthday Sunday, May 3. May it be a blessed one.
LOVE FOR DAD: My dad, Romie Clifford Lucas of Salt Rock, has not been with us since May 3, 2001, after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease and COPD, but the love we have for him will never die. Even after 19 years, we know he is still by our side. His memory is a treasure, and he is missed beyond measure.
DONATION: Helping others especially in this time of crisis was on the mind of one local man when he received his stimulus check. Shannon Harshbarger, commander of American Legion Post 16 and volunteer at Trinity Helping Hands food pantry, donated his $1,200 to Facing Hunger Foodbank. I have never met Shannon in person but have received several requests over the years to have news published in these columns. Thanks, Shannon, for your kind and generous heart.
RETIRING: Sgt. Robert McQuaid, 23-year veteran of Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and most recently serving on an FBI drug task force, is retiring this month to become an officer with Huntington Tri-State Airport. His years of knowledge and experience will be hard to replace, but he is being wished the best in his new position.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Drake Kennedy spins the last of the single digits at 9, Dr. Kathryn Knodel, Raneigh Adams Watts celebrates No. 48, Mona Arthur moves closer to 100 at 95, Keri Daniels, Greg Niece hits 56, Bob Wilcox, Tammi Williams, Anna May Bissett, Millie Adkins, Josef Dransfeld, Robert Sellards, David Ball, Zach Moore.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jerry and Clara Zerkle celebrate 54 years of marriage, Scott and Mindy Webber celebrate No. 23, Doug and Jane McKee.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Kinch, Harper Kinch, Jim Backus, Will Bradley, Teri Drown, Violeta Quodala, Heidi Romero, Ivan McGlone, Bobby Gillette.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Pat and LaDonna Turner (1986).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Whitney Koenig, Cathy Delossantos, Ricky Allen Byrd still in the 60s at 67, John Collins, Lynda Hunter, Chris Deuser, Bill Kendall, Dorothy Cade, Luis Rodriguez-Castansda, Ryan Riegel, Chris Oyster, Samuel F. Colvin, Brooklyn Cordle, Danielle West.
CHUCKLE: Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night will stop the mail carriers from delivering junk mail. One day, Kenny delivered an envelope full of coupons to a home that was addressed: “To the Smart Shopper at …” The next day, the envelope was returned with this note scrawled on it: “Not at This Address.”