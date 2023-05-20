The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

MUSICAL: Wesley Children’s Choir of Huntington’s First United Methodist presents the musical, “Tell Me the Truth,” directed by Deborah Bradley, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21. A dinner celebrating the children and marking the end of the school/church year follows.

AWARDED: Not only was Shannon Frazee of Ironton one of 117 students participating in the graduation recognition ceremony in early May at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, she also was one of 18 named as outstanding graduates. She was presented the Spirit of Southern award and earned both an associate in science degree and Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education. Outstanding students are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you