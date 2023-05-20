MUSICAL: Wesley Children’s Choir of Huntington’s First United Methodist presents the musical, “Tell Me the Truth,” directed by Deborah Bradley, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21. A dinner celebrating the children and marking the end of the school/church year follows.
AWARDED: Not only was Shannon Frazee of Ironton one of 117 students participating in the graduation recognition ceremony in early May at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, she also was one of 18 named as outstanding graduates. She was presented the Spirit of Southern award and earned both an associate in science degree and Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education. Outstanding students are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.
RECITAL: The Studio of Dance Kentucky presents its spring recital, “Let’s Dance!” at noon Saturday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland Worthington High School. This is the second annual performance of dancers from the studio, owned and directed by Natalie Pence. Dancers ages 2 and older perform routines showcasing jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, ballet, pointe, contemporary and musical theater. Saturday’s solo and duet showcase features award-winning performances from dancers of the competition company, which begins at 3 p.m. Tickets, sold at door day of performance if available, are $8; $5 ages 10 and younger; and free to ages 2 and younger when sitting on adult lap. Call 606-585-7464.
HONORED: Lloyd Richmond, World War II veteran and oldest member of Zoar Baptist Church, where he has served as choir director 60 years, is honored Sunday, May 21, at the church. The life of this 103-year-old Barboursville resident and Coal Grove, Ohio, native begins at 5 p.m. with fellowship, refreshments and songs sung from his folder of songs. Lloyd attended Marshall College on the GI Bill after serving in World War II’s U.S. Army Air Corp’s 336th Air Service Squadron and received a bachelor’s degree in history and music and a master’s degree in history in 1950. He also served as honorary grand marshal at the 2022 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade. Thanks for your service to the country.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Dr. Tommy Valentine, Kentucky native and associate professor of pastoral ministries and director of Chapel at Campbellsville University in Harrodsburg, speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, May 21, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
GOSPEL: The Rowseys present the gospel in song at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Cavill Creek Road, Barboursville.
REUNION: Plans are in progress for the 55th class reunion of Barboursville High School Class of 1968. Anyone interested may contact Linda Post, punkiepost@msn.com or Jackie Baker Stombock, jstombock@suddenlink.net.
ARTWORK: During the Studio Selections exhibit displayed Saturday, May 20, through June 18, at Huntington Museum of Art, artwork by participants in its studio classes and workshops are offered. A free opening reception begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, as part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA. Contact 304-529-2701 or hmoa.org.
CONCERT: Ohio Valley Symphony presents “The Roaring Twenties” with Maestro Tim Berens; Mandy Gaines, vocalist, and Michael Chertock, pianist, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, 426 2nd Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio. Tickets are $25; $23 seniors and $13 students. Group discounts are available. Contact 740-446-AARTS or arieloperahouse.org.
SPRING FAIR: The Hometown Love Rome spring fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville, Ohio. Presenters include Dickess Tree Farm, Stoll Farm, Good News Llamas, Ben Walker of Tarheelbilly Farm, Pepper Hollow Farms and Melwood Farms. Booths on pollinators and monarch butterflies, display on vertical gardening and other booths from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation, Fairland schools and local churches are also featured. Raffle prizes are available throughout the day. Admission is free.
KIDS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and New Heights Church offer a “Kids to Parks Day” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at April Dawn Park, 1201 Smith St., Milton. Inflatables, yard games, hot dogs, dunking booth and more are featured. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joshua Harshbarger, Julia Dickens, Elizabeth Williams, Nathan Kinker, Jacob Ball still in the 30s at 36, Mattie Ross begins the second of the teen years at 14, Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee, youngest daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, says goodbye to the 40s to try number 50, Jaylyn Garnett, Malik Harris, Marlene Khan, Mary Redling, Monica Rimer, Loretta Piaskowski, Emilee Hodges, Mary Bays, Chris Ball, Bev Johnson, Jill McGlone, Vinny Richards, Scott Ballard, Darrin Bird, Dan McCallister, Amy Coughenour.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Linda Wagner, Linda and Roy Layman, Lee and Carmen Boso, David and Eloise Bond, Josh and Shelli Dierdorff.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Bennett, Vance Bunn, Wendy Bacon, Ella Kinsey, Jackson Harris, Hayden Jones, Robin Byrd, Phillip Lane, Connor McClanahan, Linda Wagner, Dave Poston, Althea Caldwell, Liz Ryder, Fiona Jane Watts, Sherry Wells,
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Jane Bogan, Terry and Robin Triplett, Jonathan and Peggyann Pratt celebrate number 19.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rocco Hughes, Anita Farrell, Kerri Daniels, Harold Perdue, Shirley Cooley, Lacey Moore turns 32, Shelley Adkins is two from 30 (28), Elizabeth Green, Steve Spoor, Lisa Nord, Carol Cisco, Teresa George-Wall, Ryan Finley.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Patti Cooper, James and Susie Wagner, Erick and Jessica Willis, Joe and Angie Whitfield celebrate their ninth anniversary, Rob and Robin Armstrong (1982), Greg and Pam Hill (1982).
CHUCKLE: A lawyer’s dog ran around town unleashed, headed for a butcher shop to steal a roast. The butcher went to the lawyer’s office and asked, “If a dog running unleashed steals a piece of meat from my store, do I have a right to demand payment for the meat from the dog’s owner?” The lawyer answered, “Definitely.” “Then you owe me $8.50. Your dog was loose and stole a roast from me today,” said the butcher. The lawyer, without a word, wrote the butcher a $8.50 check. The butcher, having a feeling of satisfaction, left. Three days later, the butcher found a bill from the lawyer: “$100 is due for a consultation.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.