SHOW: Martin Sexton, Joseph, Abe Partridge, Nellie McKay and Michaela Anne perform during the “Mountain Stage” show at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at West Virginia Culture Center and State Museum, Charleston. Tickets are $25-$30.
GRADS: Kylie Harper of Hanging Rock, Ohio; Ben Howard II of Lucasville, Ohio; Tiffany Corriell of Minford, Ohio; Mitchell Jenkins of Pedro, Ohio; Jamie Worthington of West Portsmouth, Ohio; and Natasha Arnett of Piketon, Ohio, were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
RECIPIENTS: Three Lawrence County students recently received a scholarship from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and presented by State Senate President Matt Huffman at Ohio Statehouse. Brea Belville and Connor Waller, both Symmes Valley High seniors and Lawrence County Civic Scholars, received $1,000 each. Kylie Hayes, who was unable to attend, was awarded $2,500.
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Joyce Jimison is being honored for setting a milestone — she turns 90 years young — from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Union Baptist Church, fellowship hall, upstairs, Milton. May her No. 90 be super and those following be grand.
MUSIC AND ART: Music In Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month were celebrated in early March by The Woman’s Club of Huntington. Maximus Yang, winner of Young People’s Audition from Charleston’s George Washington High School, and Ian Jessee, Huntington Symphony Orchestra executive director, provided musical selections. Nearly 50 works of art were provided by Huntington High School Art Department for adjudication and displayed for members to view. Blue ribbons were won by Keela King, Ciera Thacker, Natasha Carpenter and Gavin Lochow, as they also were honored with having their art exhibited in mid-March at GFWC West Virginia State Convention at The Greenbrier. The art pieces were entered in “Pennies for Arts” Contest with others from West Virginia for adjudication. Samaura Minor, Kadrian Moss, Elsa Meade, Brooklyn Thacker and Miriam Crookshank also entered pieces at The Greenbrier. Others awarded included Aaliyah Burnside, first place print; Kylie Murphy, second place pencil drawing; and Elsa Meade, third place acrylic painting.
SANTA CLAUS: Ho, ho, ho! It’s not Christmas in May, but time to wish “Santa Claus” — David “Dave” Jordan, of Milton — another year of blessings Sunday, May 22. Dave is a swell friend with many jokes to share, comforting words to ease pain and discomfort and a caring heart and spirit of giving back to his elderly parents. May his day be filled with extended love, happiness, faith, relaxation and friendships.
FOURTH: Connor Goff of Fairland Middle School was awarded fourth place from all projects in the seventh- and eighth-grade level in the virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande. His project was titled “How Does Electricity Change pH?”
AWARDED: Danielle Black, of Proctorville, Ohio, was recently honored with a Meek Leadership Award recognizing exceptional leadership while at Ohio Wesleyan University. The award, the university’s premier student honor, includes a financial gift.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Bennett, Jackson Harris, Hayden Jones, Philip Lane, Connor McClanahan, Linda Wagner, Robin Byrd, Althea Caldwell, Liz Ryder, Fiona Jane Watts, Dave Poston leaves the 40s behind for No. 50, Sherry Wells, Larry Blackaby, Jeff Kingery, Vance Bunn, Wendy Bacon.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Jane Bogan, Terry and Robin Triplett, Cheryl Eifert and D.C. Offutt.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mitzie Trout, Carol Cisco, Lacey Moore crosses No. 30 to 31, Shelby Adkins turns 27, Lisa Nord, the Rev. Richard Thompson with Walnut Hills Nazarene Church, Noah Napier, Elizabeth Green, Shirley Cooley, James and Susie Wagner, Anita Farrell.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Patti Cooper, Rob and Robin Armstrong (1982), Greg and Pam Hill (1982), Erick and Jessica Willis, Joe and Angie Whitfield celebrate No. 8.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nancy Austin, Katherine Held, Angie Wise, Kevin Phillips, Ben Veit, Steve Spoor, Bob Long, Abbi Blosser, Marlene Black, Brandon Hughes turns 37, Benny Adams, Caela Young nears the mid-30 mark at 34, Denise Meadows, Sally Duncan, Avett Bannon, Mary Howard.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Joyce Adams, Sam and Prudy Colvin (1987), Mike and Becky Chambers (1981), Brandon and Emily Hughes celebrate No. 13, Kevin and Kim Lantz.