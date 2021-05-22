Community news
PARTY: A children’s Bible character party is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Milton Baptist Church gym. Activities include games, exchanging trading cards of Bible characters and snacks.
VISIT: Go ahead and make my day … that’s what Connie Ferguson and her husband, John, did May 14 with an in-person surprise visit. Connie and I have emailed and talked via phone several years but never met except in our hearts. When they dropped in to say hello, I was totally shocked and could have fainted as it was a dream come true. Every day since that blessed event, I have pinched myself to see if I am alive from finally meeting this very dear, prayerful, dedicated and special Christian friend. Just as her sweet voice and kind words have always inspired me, she glows with God’s love, faithfulness and compassion. Now, I’m looking forward to a longer visit with this precious friend and meeting her sweet mother.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club Building. Huntington Police Department provides Westmoreland area crime report. Stephanie Conley with Partnership for Success Grant speaks on how the grant coordinates with community organizations. Facial masks and social distancing are observed.
ONE-OF-A-KIND: David “Dave” Jordan, of Milton, is a one-of-a-kind fella celebrating another year of life Saturday, May 22. There is never a dull moment when he’s in the midst, but there is a serious part to him as well. This wonderful, funny, true and great friend playing the part of Santa Claus so well during the holidays is being wished a day and continued year of good health, restful moments, fond memories and happy times.
CLOSING: The Vault Market in Ironton, owned by Abby Kuehne and Amanda Cleary, is permanently closing its doors Saturday, May 22. The artisan space has been opened since spring 2019.
LISTED: Brocton Blair, of Cabell County, was one of more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement at Fairmont State University for the spring semester. He was named to the dean’s list. To become eligible, full-time students are required to earn a 3.4 or better grade point average.
PENTECOST: Wear red Sunday, May 23, in observation of Day of Pentecost services at Milton United Methodist Church. Okey Harless, district superintendent retiring July 1, speaks.
COUPLE: A longtime South Point, Ohio, husband-and-wife team sits in the limelight Monday, May 24, as they celebrate another wedding anniversary. Herb and Luanna Karlet, Christian favorite friends to me and others, seem to be a match made in heaven. May this happy, unforgettable event continue through the years.
TRUCKS: Southern Ohio Speed Night with CRS Super Truck Series is offered Saturday, May 22, at Ona Speedway. Pit gates open at 1 p.m., followed by general admission gates at 4 p.m., time trials at 5 p.m. and race at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 ages 15 and older; $10 ages 11-14; free to ages 10 and younger. Pit admission is $30 ages 15 and older; $15 ages 11-14; free ages 10 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mitzie Trout, Steve Spoor, Lisa Nord, Carol Cisco, Shirley Cooley, Elizabeth Green, Lacey Moore leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Shelby Adkins turns 26.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Patti Cooper, Erick and Jessica Willis, Rob and Robin Armstrong (1982), Bill and Mary DeMoss (1961), Greg and Pam Hill (1982), Joe and Angie Whitfield celebrate No. 7.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marlene Black, Nancy Austin, Katherine Held, Kevin Phillips, Ben Veit, Mary Howard, Sally McCaskey, Angie Wise, Denise Meadows, Laurie Lynch, Bob Long, Benny Adams, Bill DeMoss, Brandon Hughes celebrates No. 36, Rylee Lewis, Marlene Bailey Black, Caela Young Edwards hits the double 3 (33), Abbi Blosser.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kevin and Kim Lantz, Chuck and Joyce Adams, Sam and Prudy Colvin (1987), Mike and Becky Chambers (1981), Brandon and Emily Hughes celebrate No. 12.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Adkins, Pat Cornwell, Leila Holland, Craig Houston, Nancy Lunsford, Katie Keen, Jerry Lilly, Nick Schamp, Sarah Miller, Keir Adkins Coleman, Bryce Tsai, Doneshia Robinson, Makenzie Adams, Blake Tsai, Loretta Hayes, Sandy Mauk, Lee Counts, Cyndi Chornobay, Amy Bullington, Joshua David Clay is 27, Allison Shyann Overly leaves the teens for No. 20.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Matt and Gwen Reed, Scott and Sherry Wheeler (2003), Tim and Chevri Sewell.
CHUCKLE: As Ben helped his elderly neighbor clean out his garage, he stumbled upon an ax in the corner. “That was my grandfather’s,” the neighbor said, picking it up and running his fingers along the blade. “Of course, it’s been through three new heads since he last used it.”