Community News
‘STOLEN’: Matt Dillon, employee with The Herald-Dispatch and pastor in the Ohio area, says he always enjoys these columns. “I have ‘stolen’ a few of your ‘Chuckles’ for sermons over the years,” he also wrote in his email. No worries, Matt. I’ll forgive you for stealing since it’s for a great cause — preaching God’s word.
SERVICES: A drive-in service is offered at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, in the parking lot of Antioch Baptist Church, Ona.
LISTED: Among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester was one local resident. Tori Allen, of Hurricane, West Virginia, is a sophomore child development major. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
TRYOUTS: Auditions for company membership and apprentice positions for the 2020-21 performance season of the Charleston Ballet are conducted in June at 100 Capitol St., mezzanine floor, Charleston. Company auditions are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 3. Apprentice auditions are from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. June 4. Coronavirus health protocols are required. To register, call 304-342-6541.
DEAN’S LIST: Jade Daniels, of Hurricane, was named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania for the spring semester. This list consists of students who earned an adjusted semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
COUPLE: A special husband and wife celebrate a wedding anniversary Sunday, May 24. Herb and Luanna Karlet, of South Point, Ohio, have always been favorites to many knowing and loving them. May their celebration be an unforgettable and happy occasion filled with love, happiness and fond memories to last a lifetime.
GRAD: Phoenix Huron, of Chesapeake, Ohio, graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. She also earned a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in politics and government. Phoenix and other classmates were recognized with a “Celebrating the Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2020” video available on its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/OhioWesleyanU.
GOLDEN: Six Putnam County eighth-graders were among 223 middle school students across West Virginia honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history were Dylan Blackshire, George Washington; Jacob Jackson and Tyler Parsons, both of Hurricane; Nathanael Malone, Poca; and Wyatt Moore and Mitchell Proper, both of Winfield. Students will be honored at a later date.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woody Wood, Brandon Hughes celebrates No. 35, Denise Meadows, Laurie Lynch, Marlene Bailey Black, Caela Edwards Young begins the second of the 30s at 32, Benny Adams, Zach Jeffrey, Angie Wise, Joe Midkiff turns 92, Bob Long, Bill DeMoss, Rylee Lewis, Nancy Austin, Katherine Held, Kevin Phillips, Ben Veit.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pastor Kevin and Kim Lantz, Brandon and Emily Hughes celebrate No. 11, John and Lynn Mayfield celebrate No. 50, Sam and Prudy Colvin (1987), Mike and Becky Chambers (1981), Chuck and Joyce Adams.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Adkins, Pat Cornwell, Nancy Lunsford, Joshua David Clay crosses the mid-20 mark to 26, Kayla Karr of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Charlene Burrell, Allison Shyan Overby with Walmart Auto Department spins the last of her teens at 19, Sarah Miller, Amy Bullington, Leila Holland, Makenzie Adams, Doneshia Robinson, Sandy Mauk, Lee Counts, Cyndi Chornobay, Leila Holland, Craig Houston, Katie Keen, Jerry Lilly, Nick Schamp.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwight and Sharon Icenhower, Matt and Gwen Reed, Tim and Cherri Sewell, Scott and Sherry Wheeler (2003), Emmett and Barbara Oldaker celebrate No. 32.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leah Wallace, Sandy Hann, Maxwell Hazlette turns 24, Ginny Blake, Cason Kessinger, Sasha Kessinger, Adam Scarberry, Michelle Spurlock, Priscilla Bolt, Rhett Watts, Megan Peterson, Ruth “Peggy” Chapman celebrates her 85th.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Kathy Jackson, Bradley and Rebekah Franks celebrate No. 1, Jeff and Becki Chaffins (1991), Tim and Kristi Haney, Roger and Edna Cole, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt.
CHUCKLE: A father said to his son, “You really need to get some ambition! You know, when he was your age, Winston Churchill was doing a paper route uphill both ways, going to school, and creating a plan to rule the world. You could at least take out the trash!” The son lazily replied, “Yeah, but by the time he was your age, Churchill was prime minister, and I don’t see you doing that either!”