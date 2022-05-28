SPEAKER: Pastor Benjamin Wells, United Methodist minister on Marshall University’s campus, preaches at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
GREETINGS: Judy Tarter celebrates a birthday Saturday, May 28. Since she’s unable to attend Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in person as much as she would like, love and support are being sent her way. Happy birthday and many more.
GRADS: The six Proctorville, Ohio, residents among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton are Jerry Davis Jr., Michael Doane, Kaylan Hager, Kelly Mullens, Clarissa Nance and Mary VanNostrand.
SPLASHING: Opening day for the Splash Park is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Barboursville Park. Shaved ice and concessions are available from Sno Biz. Admission is free.
RECOGNIZED: Six Putnam County eighth-graders are among 221 middle school students across West Virginia to be recognized as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education. This is the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy recognizing students for their achievement in the knowledge of West Virginia history. The ceremony is also livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations. Congratulations to Kennedy Price and Trenton Clower, both of Hurricane Middle; Aidan Honaker, Poca Middle; and Aidan Carney, Kayla Taylor and Jaxon Adkins, all of Winfield Middle.
85TH: A special lady with a special place in the hearts of many in her neighborhood, family and church community celebrates a special day this weekend. Toni Paas, a caring person, faithful in visiting friends in the hospital, sending cards for birthdays and other occasions and calling to check on sick friends, celebrates her 85th birthday Saturday, May 28. Birthday greetings just to help her realize how much she means to so many people and what a privilege it is to know her and have her in their lives are being sent her way. May this dear lady have an enjoyable and unforgettable day, with many to follow.
75TH: Although the parents of Sara Simmons and Gena Hart are gone, Sunday, May 29, remains a special day as Sara was born on their first anniversary, therefore, sharing that day her entire 74 years — make that 75 as she blows out candles Sunday, but she shares that day with love, respect and honor. The mother, grandmother and new great-grandmother is a retired beautician and shop owner with more than 40 years’ experience of making folks beautiful. She began at Savoir-faire, across from Huntington High School where she graduated and was a majorette in 1965. Many happy birthday greetings to this wonderful lady, and may she be blessed with many more.
GROUP: Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association hosts its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 9213 County Road 2, Willow Wood, Ohio. Donations for the upcoming mowing season may be mailed to Debbie Hayes, 8609 State Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678.
MARKET: During the months of May through October, farmers market is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning May 28, at Pullman Square stage. The event, hosted by iHeartRadio stations, features R&D Products and specialty guest booths.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fred Adkins, Richard Fillmore, J.D. Maue, Bruce Morris, Riley Elkins, Rebecca Ann Cooper, Mark Booth, Randy Davis, Laura Jordan, Art Lydick, Johnny Ray White, Jonathan Richard and Joshua David Pratt, twin nephews of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turn 41, Donna Lewis, Don James turns 56, Ronald Eubanks, Tara Blinn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Teresa Pickett, David and Robin Lane celebrate No. 39, Ellis and Julie Conley, Lynn and Jim Butler, Vivian Kost and Joe Hoffer.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kim Gray, Brian Jones, Abby Null, Abe Null, Sandy Boggess, Rob Archer, Benjamin Skaggs, Louis Blair, Jonah Fenerty, Noah Fenerty, Bob Gibson, Marsha Kauffman, Danny Simms, Olin Spencer, Betty Foard, Sarah Smith, Teresa Trawick, Jim Stewart, Lexie Armstrong, Jared Jones, Conli Richards, Charles Shumaker, A.R. Gray, Leslie Cougan Roberts, Hunter Morrison, Anastasia Carr, Joyce Pacer.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Stan and Kathy Meadows, Vernon and Carol Hayes.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julia Sullivan, Carlee Lusher, Dustin Hann, Autumn Arthur, Mark Dunlap, Brett Harris, Gretchen Burton, Angie Nitardy, Mary McClure, Dale Shao, Trent Spears, Wendy Goodenough, Kaitlin Smith.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve Blower and Jennifer Weiss, Brent and Lindsey Manchester, Shannon and Abbi Blosser, Carolyne and Dick Moss.
CHUCKLE: A minister had run out of time to prepare for a sudden funeral. Using the latest technology, he went to his computer and found the funeral service he had used last, and doing a global “search and replace,” had the computer put in the name of the newly deceased, “Edna,” as a replacement for the woman in the previous funeral, “Mary.” Everything went fine until they came to the Apostles’ Creed, wherein the minister confessed that Jesus was born of the Virgin Edna.