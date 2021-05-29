SISTER: Sara Simmons, only sister of Gena Hart, marches her way into another birthday year — her 74th — on Saturday, May 29. Sara shared the limelight over the years as she was born on her parents’ first anniversary (it would have been their 75th). The beautiful lady inside and out graduated from Huntington High Class of 1965 and was a majorette in 1964 and 1965. May this sweet lady have a super day filled with continued blessings, happiness, good health and fond memories.
MEET: Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association conducts its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Willow Wood, Ohio.
GRADS: Madison Avenue Christian Church congratulates graduates from its family receiving diplomas this year. Clayton Thomas from Fairland High attends Marshall University on a golf scholarship. Alexander Conlee Patterson, grandson of Steve and Joyce Damron, graduated summa cum laude from Cabell Midland High. Kaylie Allen earned a degree in psychology from Bethany College. Luke Thomas graduated from Marshall University. Max Hillen, grandson of John and Becky Collins, achieved his black belt in karate at age 13.
YOUTH: Ryan Smith, youth pastor at Westmoreland Baptist Church, speaks during the Youth Sunday morning service May 30.
DEGREED: Stacie Banzon, of Salt Rock, was one of nearly 900 graduates earning a degree for the academic year 2020-21 from University of Findlay. She received a doctor of physical therapy.
MONSTERS: One might say 12,000-pound creatures typically ugly and frightening roar into Charleston for the Monster Jam event, returning after a pause for the pandemic. High-flying action and four-wheel excitement begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, and 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6. Tickets are $48-$64.
WINNERS: Sara O. Abul-Khoudoud of Russell High School and Benjamin L. Woodard, Kenova homeschooled student, were recently chosen to receive the National Merit Scholarship of $2,500.
CAMP: Music with Movement Camp, open to ages 5-12, is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7-11, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
HORSES: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association hosts a horse show at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 475 Commerce Drive, Ironton, Ohio. Anyone may enter to compete. There are no fees to observe the show. Call Jeremy Duncan, association president, 740-646-2291.
63: Timothy Meadows knows what it’s like to celebrate 60-plus years in age, as Sunday, May 30, he becomes 63 years young. May this “young” man be blessed with God’s love, happiness, fond memories and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Miller Wamsley turns 43, Tony Ward, Brian Jones, Sandy Boggess, Betty Foard, Louis Blair, Jonah Fenerty, Noah Fenerty, Marsha Kauffman, Bob Gibson, Danny Simms, Sarah Smith, Teresa Trawick, Olin Spencer, Rob Archer, Benjamin Skaggs, Anastasia Carr, Phil Elliott, Mary Gould, Noah Ross, Joyce Pacer, Lexie Armstrong, Jared Jones, Conli Richards, Charles Shumaker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Vernon and Carol Hayes, Stan and Kathy Meadows.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaitlin Smith, Dorothy Jenkins, Mark Dunlap, Angie Nitardy, Trent Spears, Autumn Arthur, Mary McClure, Dale Shao, Gretchen Burton.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shannon Blosser, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, and wife, Abbi, Brent and Lindsey Manchester.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Makenna Jean Chapman turns 3, Michael Wood crosses No. 60 to 61, Ella Fetty, Karen Canfield, Kenny Smith, Monica Jackson, Kari Marsh, Michelle Sinclair, Larry Clendenin, Eiryn Poindexter, Winnie Mayes, Morgan Ferguson, Skip Cory.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Danny and Lisa Cornwell (1974).