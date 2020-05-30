Community News
JAZZY: As many other area activities, the Marshall University Jazz Studies Program’s Jazz-MU-Tazz camp will be virtual. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions, the online camp is free and open to music students ages 13 to adult, music teachers and band directors. The virtual sessions begin at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 8-12, and livestreamed on https://wwwfacebook.com/herdjazz/. Advance registration is required. To register, check https://www.marshall.edu/music/jazz/jmt/.
GOLDEN: Four Lincoln County eighth-graders were among 223 middle school students across West Virginia honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history were Thadeus Perry, Guyan Valley Middle; and Dakota Thompson, Jenna Thompson and Annabella Walls, all Duval PK-8. Students will be honored at a later date.
CANCELED: The meeting of Lawrence County commissioners is rescheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. The meeting is closed to the public, but can be viewed at www.facebook.com/ohioslcc/.
RECOGNIZED: Three local students were among more than 1,000 graduates of University of Findlay earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20. They include Stacie Banzon, of Salt Rock, and Johnny Sweeney, of Lavalette, Doctor of Physical Therapy; and Nathaniel Earl, of Huntington, Master of Business Administration.
MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach provides free spaghetti, cole slaw, roll and dessert from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at First United Methodist Church, Slaughter Street parking lot, Barboursville. Individual meal bags are handed through vehicle windows by masked and gloved volunteers.
NEARLY 100: Anna Caldwell Wetherholt, of Milton, lived to be nearly 100 — she passed away April 21 at age 99. The faithful Christian lady is survived by a son, Gary (Shelley) Wetherholt, and daughter, Betty Gail Wetherholt; and a brother, Gene Caldwell. She also had nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Anna will undoubtedly be missed, but she will be looking down from her heavenly home.
RECIPIENTS: Ten graduating high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by Ashland Credit Union. The winners are Joshua Griffith and Barrett Blevins, both of Russell; Stephan Barker, Rose Hill; Kyle McComis and Betsy Germann, both of Ashland; April Stinson, Boyd County; Harper Esterle, Archbishop McNicholas, Ohio; Sophia Sutton, Olentangy, Ohio; Samantha Adkins, Fairbanks, Ohio; and Megan Sullivan, Park, Minnesota.
GRANNY: She is a former Herald-Dispatch co-worker and wonderful friend to me and others, a special Christian lady carrying the qualities of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and knowing from the heart how to use them to spread love, concern and cheer. Evelyn Paugh is still short of 100 years young but will have at least 97 candles on her cake Sunday, May 31. “Granny” hasn’t changed over the years and continues to be a special part of my heart. May she be blessed with cherished friendships, fond memories and good health as surrounded by family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carlee Lusher, Mary McClure (perhaps one of the best bakers in the state), Kaitlin Smith, Trent Spears, Gretchen Burton, Brett Harris, Mark Dunlap, Angie Nitardy, Timothy Meadows, brother of my special Christian friend, Connie Ferguson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brent and Lindsey Manchester celebrate No. 5, Brent and Carol Cobb, of Milton, celebrate No. 50.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Karen Canfield, Ella Fetty, Michelle Sinclair, Kari Marsh, Larry Clendenin, Edith Clagg turns 91 years old, Kenny Smith, Michael Wood leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60, Eiryn Poindexter, Melissa Burley, Skip Cory, Connor Farrell, Winnie Mayes, Morgan Ferguson, Evan Goetz, Ingrid Olson, Mary Lou Pratt.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Danny and Lisa Cornwell (1974).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kay Hawthorne, retiree from Chesapeake School Systems, Connie Chaney, Jack Jackson, Kelly Watts, Rebecca Burner, Anne Myers.
CHUCKLE: Before the trial began, the judge told the man to state his name. He answered, “Not guilty.” The judge questioned, “What?” The inmate replied, “I had it legally changed.” The judge in turn said, “You’re Not Guilty?” The inmate smiled and answered, “Thanks, I’m outta here.”