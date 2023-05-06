The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

APPOINTED: Dr. Beth Toppins was recently appointed interim medical director for Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services in Charleston, temporarily replacing Dr. Jonathan Newman, who retired March 31. Dr. Toppins has been medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2014 and regional director of West Virginia’s Emergency Medical Services Region 2 since 2016. She received a Doctor of Medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.

FIRST TIME: Gov’t Mule, American Southern rock jam band formed in 1994 as a side project of Allman Brothers Band and often known as “Mule,” performs in concert this weekend in Ashland for its first time ever. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65, $55, $45 and $40.

