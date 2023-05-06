APPOINTED: Dr. Beth Toppins was recently appointed interim medical director for Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services in Charleston, temporarily replacing Dr. Jonathan Newman, who retired March 31. Dr. Toppins has been medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2014 and regional director of West Virginia’s Emergency Medical Services Region 2 since 2016. She received a Doctor of Medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
FIRST TIME: Gov’t Mule, American Southern rock jam band formed in 1994 as a side project of Allman Brothers Band and often known as “Mule,” performs in concert this weekend in Ashland for its first time ever. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65, $55, $45 and $40.
NUMBER 65: George and Phyllis Mathews Chapman of Pleasant View, WV, celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Lincoln Baptist Church. They married May 10, 1958, at her parents’ Wayne County home by Preacher Frank Canterbury. They are parents of Kim and David Cook and Patty Bostic-Akers and grandparents to Caleb Cook and Kelly McCoy. George is retired from Columbia Gas Co. May the Chapmans have a great number 65, followed by many more.
SPEAKER: Dr. Guy Sayles speaks during the worship service Sunday, May 7, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the eighth-grade poetry category included Katherine Oxley and Carter Woelfel, both of St. Joseph Catholic, first and second respectively; and Kaili Anderson, Huntington Middle, third.
MEETING: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets for the year-end celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road. Pledge leader is Freeda Crockett, with devotion by Joyce Clark. The Executive Committee serves as hostesses. Members are requested to bring items for the food bank of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Contact Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
AWARDED: Mary Paese of Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers recently received several awards during the club’s Achievement Day. She placed in the knitting category, as well as second in hand stitchery.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Neighborhood Institute of Huntington (NIoH) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Huntington City Hall, mayor’s conference room. The agenda includes a crime report from Huntington Police Department; report from Planning and Development Department and update on health issues from Cabell Huntington Health Department. Board of Directors hears a presentation on grant training opportunities; and consider new mini-grant applications. Contact Carole Boster, president, boster436@comcast.net or P.O. Box 1659, Huntington, WV 25717.
BIRTH: Congratulations to Alyssa Marinacci and Landon Hutchison on the birth of a daughter, Brynleigh Jo, born March 31. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches long. Grandparents are J.B. and Jennifer Marinacci of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
20S: Always acting older than she was, Ibri Trammell is still in her 20s. The only daughter of Aaron and Ida Trammell can roll her body in a way she looks like a ball and reach for the sky with her stretches and dancing skills. Her walls must be filled with awards earned for this, as well as her beauty, personality, attitude and brain power. This one-of-a-kind Marshall University graduate (or soon to be) with her health-related degree has always been special to my family and is being wished a great birthday Saturday, May 6, along with more of the same in her future.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Clark, Allen Kirk, Brandon McClung, Finley Hensel, Kim Miller, George White, Jana Whitt, Sally Davis, Ethel Dunfee, Terrell Johnson, Karla Hysell, Rex Roby, Dotty Hatten, Perin Schray, Rick Brown, Karla Elmore.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Coral and Bob Mallory celebrate number 68, Michael and Patsy Stephenson, Eddie and Michele Epperson celebrate number 23.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Lorraine” Childers, Kara Rose, Whitney Williams, Betty Waller, Rick Arthur, Mary King, Bethany Adkins, Nancy Thompson, Michael Scott Johnson still in the 50s at 57, Jonathan Coburn, Shane Mills, Tyler Turner.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mark and Megan Peterson.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brittney Arthur, Erica Pomeroy, Scott Warner, Chrystal Moon, Chase Connor Watts begins the next to last teen year at 18, Karen Jones Ward, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Joella Hanlon, Sara Ann Ferguson, the Rev. Andrew Tennant of Kenova United Methodist Church, Dr. Joseph LoCascio III, Pam Woodall, Laney Louise Long, Malita Gray, James Earl gave up the teens for number 20, Kil Choi, Matt Birkhimer, Stacy Fischer, Ryan Keefe, Cindy Westbrook, Joel Jones, Jared Tucker,
CHUCKLE: A grandmother was surprised when she woke up to a cup of coffee from her 8-year-old grandson Johnny. She gulped down the most bitter coffee she has ever tasted but she downed it all because she wanted her grandson to feel like he made something his grandma loved. At the bottom of the cup, she found three little green army men. Puzzled, she asked, “Honey, what these toys doing in my coffee?” The boy replied, “I’m just doing what it says on the TV, grandma. The best part of waking up is soldiers in your cup.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
