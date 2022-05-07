NEWEST: Three individuals are the newest members at Westmoreland Baptist Church. They are Rylie Richardson and Lou and Wanda Bush. May they continue to walk with the Lord and minister to a lost and dying world.
GARDEN: One or more plots may be rented at Spring Hill Cemetery to plant a vegetable garden. The cost is $40 per 15-foot by 30-foot plot, which includes water and preseason plowing. The plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Mike Emerson, memerson@huntingtonsteel.com.
WINNER: Carter M. Leadmon of Hurricane High School was one of 1,000 winners in the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program. He received the National Merit American Electric Power Scholarship and is expected to study computer science after high school.
GRADUATES: Madison Claire Perry, daughter of Mark and Melody Perry, of Stafford, Virginia, graduates Saturday, May 14, from Virginia Tech University with a neuroscience degree and Spanish (minor) magna cum laude with distinction. She is granddaughter of Carl and Mildred Perry, of Chesapeake, Ohio. Congratulations, Madison — you have made many proud.
REVIVAL: The Rev. Stan Hankins, evangelist from Honolulu, Hawaii, is the evangelist for revival services Sunday through Tuesday, May 8-10, at Kenova United Methodist Church. Services begin at 7 p.m. Music is also available each evening.
66: Paul Patterson turned 66 years young April 28 and seemingly is going strong as he continues to enjoy his second career — South Point school bus driver. His son, “Little” Paul Patterson, loves to read the E-edition of this daily column about local happenings back in his hometown. Here’s hoping his 66th birthday was a super one and will be followed with many days of good health, happiness, love, family and friendship.
FIRST: The First Holy Communion Class at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church includes Emmy Barath, Sebastian Barton, Catriona Finch, Felix Finch, Averi Marinacci, Ellie Smith, Shauna Smith and Josie White. Congratulations to these eight individuals.
74TH: Nevertheless missing the Mother’s Day birthday list this year, a very educated and respected man celebrates a birthday — his 74th. Dan O’Hanlon is a former West Virginia Circuit Court Judge of the 6th Judicial Court in Cabell County, retiring Oct. 31, 2010. The firstborn child for his mother, this gentleman and husband to Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon definitely not looking or acting his age receives the gavel for a super birthday, with happiness, love, more respect, good health and other blessings for more birthdays to come.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Brunton, Debby Drum, Michael Scott Johnson is still in the 50s at 56, Shane Mills, John Piaskowski, Jonathan Coburn, Kara Rose, Whitney Williams, Bethany Adkins, Tyler Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mark and Megan Peterson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Grayson Bell, Laney Louise Long, Malita Gray, Chrystal Moon, Chase Connor Watts is five into the teens at 17, Karen Jones Ward with Huntington East High School Class of 1965, Pam Woodall, James Earl spins the last of his teens at 19, Rex Roby, Ryan Keefe, Jerry Woodall, Cindy Westbrook, Brittney Arthur, Erica Pomeroy, Scott Warner, Stacy Fischer, Sara Ann Ferguson, Charles Michael Moore, Kamden Berry-Bruce, Kil Choi, Matt Birkhimer.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Campbell, Don DeBord, Ralph Holley, Jennifer Lyon, Lauren McCoy, Haley Oxley, Vicki Stover, Jase Cox, Carla Cruz, Paige Winfree, Cody Ryder, Aaron Sanders, Jim Johnston, Thomas Smith, Jefferey Biederman III, Will McFann, Christopher Gooding.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cheryl and John Liller, Steve and Becky Simmons.
CHUCKLE: A woman spoke to her psychiatrist. “I’m on the road a lot, and my clients are complaining that they can never reach me.” The psychiatrist asked: “Don’t you have a phone in your car?” The woman answered: “That was a little too expensive, so I did the next best thing. I put a mailbox in my car.” The psychiatrist surprisingly questioned: “Uh, how’s that working?” She said, “Actually, I haven’t gotten any letters yet.” Then the psychiatrist asked, “And why do you think that is?” After much thought, the woman said, “I figure it’s because when I’m driving around, my ZIP code keeps changing.”