MUSICAL: Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School Drama Department of South Point, Ohio, hosts a musical performance, “Freaky Friday,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Ashland’s Central Park. Admission is free.
DOUBLE 8S: Libby Buffington, of Huntington, celebrated the double 8 in April. She enjoyed being with friends and family at Guyan Country Club for the 88th shindig. Hope it continues throughout the year.
BENEFIT: Fellowship Baptist Church in Barboursville sponsors a benefit concert and silent auction for the 2021 Flood Recovery from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at The Barn at the Olde Homestead, 206 Homestead Way, Ona. Featured are The Jason Lovins Band, Render the Hearts and Austin McCoy. Tickets are $63, including a dinner catered by The Spice of Life. They may be purchased at www.fellowshipbarboursville.com/concert.
NO WAY: Psst — it’s not a secret … Dan O’Hanlon, retired longtime Cabell County circuit judge, celebrates a birthday Sunday, May 9 — his 73rd. Don’t adjust your glasses or drop your dentures — there’s no mistake or misunderstanding about it. Judge Dan was his mother’s first-born on Mother’s Day 1948, and ever so often, his birthday falls on Mother’s Day. This happens to be one of those years. And this fine gentleman is being wished the best day and super year.
WINNERS: Winners of the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest open to kindergarteners through grade 12 in categories of poetry and prose were recently announced. Sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council, more than 140 original compositions were received. Kindergarten prose winners were Charlie Gue, Meadows Elementary/Rhonda Foster, teacher, first; Lily Gue, Meadows Elementary/Rhonda Foster, second; and Luella Heck, Meadows Elementary/Rhonda Foster, third. Kindergarten poetry winner was Luella Heck, Meadows/Rhonda Foster, first. Winners were given a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
COUNTRY: Travis Tritt, CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist, brings “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” to the Mountain Health Arena at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, when he shares an intimate solo-acoustic setting and personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. A temp check and health questionnaire are given before entering. Face coverings and social distancing are also required. Tickets are $39, available at box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pam Woodall, Kil Choi, Matt Birkhimer, Ryan Keefe, Jerry Woodall, Cindy Westbrook, Laney Louise Long turns 8, Malita Gray, Chrystal Moon, Charles Michael Moore, Rex Roby, Chase Connor Watts is “sweet 16,” Karen Jones Ward, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Kamden Berry-Bruce, Brittney Arthur, Erica Pomeroy, Scott Warner, James Earl, Huntington High School student, turns 18, Rick Hannan, Stacy Fischer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Teresa Davidson, Paul and Peggy Cox.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jase Cox, Don DeBord, Ralph Holley, Jennifer Lyon, Carla Cruz, Christopher Gooding, Lisa Perry with Lincoln County Water, Cody Ryder, Mary Campbell, Aaron Sanders, Lauren McCoy, Haley Oxley, Vicki Stover, Paige Winfree.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Betty Cooper Poston celebrate No. 56, Steve and Becky Simmons.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nolan Maddox Cox celebrates No. 1, Sandee Folsom, Joan Carnahan, Lindsey Bates, John Cole, Alaya Johnson, Marilyn Phillips, Dolores Price, Debra Egnor, Richard Sang, Ethan Ball.
CHUCKLE: A Florida officer pulled over an 86-year-old woman because her hand signals were confusing. “First you put your hand up, like you’re turning right, then you waved your hand up and down, then you turn left,” said the officer. “I decided not to turn right,” she explained. “Then why the up and down?” asked the officer. “Officer,” she sniffed, “I was erasing!”