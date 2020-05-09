Community News
MOTHER’S DAY: Roses for momma … Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, moms, grandmas or those sharing a motherly figure on Sunday, May 10. The love of my mother has had a great impact on the lives of my sister, Jeannie Grieco; my late sister, Linda Hoover; nieces, Cathy Porter and Jessica Hensley; nephew, Justin Bowyer; and their children and grandchildren. If awards were given, my mother, Nada Lucas, would receive every one as she is the greatest woman and mother a person could ever be blessed with. We thank God for sparing her life in April so we could enjoy her wisdom, strength, love and closeness another Mother’s Day.
SALE: A benefit rummage sale continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Adriaunna Paige Foundation, 540 31st St. Social distancing is practiced by wearing gloves and masks. Enter in front of building and exit in back. Park at side. Clothing tables are $5 bag.
PARTICIPANTS: Three Lawrence County, Kentucky, High School students were chosen to participate in the Rogers Scholars Program sponsored by The Center for Rural Development. The Rogers Scholars Program selections, all from Louisa, Kentucky, were Rikki Staniford, daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford; SJ Lycans, son of Steven and Bianca Lycans; and Mason Preston, son of D. Heath and Brandy C. Preston. Because of COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are not active this year.
POSTPONED: Mountain Stage with Larry Groce featuring Saving Grace with Robert Plant and Suzi Dian scheduled for May 17 has been postponed at Charleston Clay Center.
HONORED: Sherry Perry, secretary of Valley Health Systems Board of Directors and serving on the executive committee, recently was honored with a reception for 33 years of service at Valley Health’s Milton health center, naming a conference room in her honor. She is also member of the finance audit and compliance committee and bylaws committee. This dedicated community figure is also co-director of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO) and assisted in developing the food and clothing pantry in 1981. Congratulations, Sherry, for this well-deserved recognition.
COUNTING: Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Math Field Day at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan, West Virginia. Fourth-graders placing first included Ronik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School; Vivian Yoost, Southside Elementary; and Wyatt Jordan, Culloden Elementary. Fifth-graders placing third were Thomas Farrell and Hardick Arora, both of St. Joseph Catholic; and Garrett Spelock, Meadows Elementary.
RECIPIENTS: Two Cabell County graduating seniors are this year’s $500 scholarship recipients awarded by Kiwanis Club of East Huntington. Winning graduates are Caleb Wesley Morgan of Huntington High School and Sydney Bush of Cabell Midland High School. Congratulations to these two scholarship winners.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Clark, Granvel Dilley, Emily Vargo, May 1; Jason Billups, David Haney, Matthew Harshbarger, Rick Turner, May 2; Vanisea Saunder, Karen Cummings, Charlotte Daniels, Carissa Lawhon, Jennifer Rogers, May 4; Brent Andrews, Martha Bennett, Samuel Booker, Marty Martinez, Caleb Totten, May 5; Barbara Blankenship, Brandon McClung, Jana Whitt, May 6; Debbie Hatfield, May 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elisa Perry with Lincoln County Water Co., Jim Castleberry, Jase Cox, Carla Cruz, Mary Campbell, Don DeBord, Ralph Holley, Cody Ryder, Aaron Sanders, Jennifer Lyon, Lauren McCoy, Haley Oxley, Vicki Stover, Paige Winfree.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Betty Cooper Poston celebrate the “double nickel” at 55 years, Steve and Becky Simmons.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alaya Johnson, John Cole, Rob Rash, Joan Carnahan, Lindsey Bates, Ed Watson celebrates the “double 8” at 88, Marilyn Phillips, Dolores Price, Ethan Ball.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Lynwood and Charlene Nicely Adkins celebrate their 46th anniversary. He is retired from CSX and she is a retired cook from Cabell County Schools.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fred Madder, Jackson Mace Moore turns 5, Dave Adams, Patrick Owen Miller, Jo Anna Smith, Tammi Cox, Robbyn Sarvas, Carol Thorp, Barb Tufts, Aidan Smith, Dawn Barcroft, Lauren Lipinski, Tyler Ray.
CHUCKLE: Anna’s oldest sister had made a salad for dinner and served it on everyone’s plate before they sat down. Coming to the table, the dad caught her 4-year-old sister, Amy, poking his salad and told her to stop. Amy was very quiet all through dinner. Finally, when the meal was over, Dad asked her, “Amy, why were you playing with my food?” “I was trying to get the moth out,” she replied.