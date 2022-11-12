BIG DAY: The “Wayne County Wonder” — Tim Blatt — hits the big 80 Saturday, Nov. 12. May his day be great and, of course, “wonder”ful.
RECITAL: An organ recital presented by Johan Botes, professor of piano and organ at Marshall University and native of South Africa, begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. The event showcases the congregation’s 42-rank Moller pipe organ. A special appearance by Carline Waugh, Jamaican-born soprano and professor of voice at MU, is also featured. Contributions are accepted at the door to support the continued concert efforts of the church. Call 304-525-8116.
MEMORIES: For years, Pauline “Polly” Adkins instilled God’s word and creation in the minds and hearts of tender plants as she was a Sunday school teacher. This longtime Christian and mother of one daughter also gave her time, talent and love to adults before she had her final “home-going” Nov. 13, 2013, at age 80. Polly continues to be missed and loved by many.
CONCERT: Marshall School of Music presents a concert featuring the Trombone Ensemble and Tubonium at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
LITTLE BUT LOUD: The Rev. Thurman Winters Jr., known as “Jack” to many, was small in stature and perhaps a little quieter than most at home, but he was loud when proclaiming God’s love and saving grace during his ministry. Jack, father of three surviving children and one deceased son, took his heavenly flight Nov. 13, 2016. He was also husband to Frances Parsons Winters 59 years at the time of his passing and grandfather to eight and great-grandfather to six. Memories of this retired CSX Transportation employee formerly of Lincoln County and country preacher continue to light the world from his kind words, inspiration, knowledge of the Bible and love.
AUCTION/DINNER: Ashland Animal Rescue Fund offers its annual HOWLiday live auction and dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ashland Transportation Center. Mark Breeding is auctioneer. Music is provided by Griff Mason. Dinner is sponsored by Barry and Doug Knipp. Tickets are $15.
LECTURER: Emily Stewart of Florida State University’s Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science is a Mineralogical Society of America Distinguished Lecturer. She presents “The Intertwined Fates of Lithospheric Carbon and Life on Earth” at noon Monday, Nov. 14, at Marshall University’s Biotechnology Science Center, Room 101. The lecture is sponsored by MSA and MU Geology Club.
PRECIOUS: Connie Keyser, of Salt Rock, has been an unforgettable and precious friend for 45-plus years. As she celebrates another birthday Monday, Nov. 14, may she know how much she is loved and often thought about. Here’s hoping her birthday is a great one, with many more to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenna Johnson, Lois Kinneer, Liam White, Joe Miller, Tristen Nesmith, Ashley Stalnaker, Megan Archambault, Abby Birkhimer, Sarah Stark, Jay Powers, Larry McCoy, Jenny Walton, Bob Price, Brittany Elkins, Tracy Angle, Will Alexander.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Rita Given, Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Grant and Liza Petty, T.J. and Ashlee Hill (2016), Paul and Lorri Turman.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ginger Dunlap, Sandra Johnson, Pam Templeton Simpkins, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 grad, turns 75, Jill Boyes, Pam Simpkins, Kierstin Marsh, Katie Summers-Bondurant, Fran Knapp, Hannah Smith, Ed Stone, Martha Cummings.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dustin and Megan Fisher, Billy and Kelly Adkins (1981).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Bonham, Marty Edelen, Lorn Limanen, Jamie Collins Tores, D.J. Meadows leaves the 30s to try No. 40, Heather Mourney, Tucker Watts, Kris Pyles, Susan Norris, Marilyn Cohen, Campbell Chiles, Brooke Anderson, Joe Shanklin, Ronnie M. Henry nears the mid-70 mark but short by two (73), Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dan and Cathy Wells.
CHUCKLE: There were two old boys from Alabama who love to fish, and they wanted to do some ice fishing. They’d heard about it up in Canada, and they took off up there. The lake was frozen nicely. They stopped just before they got to the lake at a little bait shop and got all their tackle. One of them said, “We’re going to need an ice pick.” So they got that, and they took off. In about two hours, one of them was back at the shop and said, “We’re going to need another dozen ice picks.” Well, the fellow in the shop wanted to ask some questions, but he didn’t. He sold him the picks, and the old boy left. In about an hour, he was back. Said, “We’re going to need all the ice picks you’ve got.” The bait man couldn’t stand it any longer. “By the way,” he asked, “how are you fellows doing?” “Not very well at all,” he said. “We don’t even have the boat in the water yet.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
