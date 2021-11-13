COLONEL: That’s a top rank, and Mark Merritt of Kenova United Methodist Church carries it well. He was recently promoted to this position with West Virginia Army National Guard. Congratulations, Colonel, on this achievement.
PROMOTED: Joe Marshall, 24-year firefighter with Ironton Fire Department, was promoted to captain to lead Crew 3. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years.
PRAISE: Proverbs 31:28 — “Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Such is the case with Betty Kilgore celebrating her 90th birthday Monday, Nov. 15. This wonderful Christian lady is truly a blessing to Carl, her husband of 70 years; their four children; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; family; and friends. May the 90th be filled with surprises, much love, happiness, fond memories, good health and sound mind.
GOSPEL: “Go into the world and preach his word” is one of many commandments the Rev. Thurman “Jack” Winters Jr. obeyed as he spread the gospel throughout the land several years trying to win souls into God’s kingdom. Jack, once a Lincoln County resident but living in Cabell County at the time of his homegoing Nov. 13, 2016, at age 81, retired from CSX Transportation. The presence of this “little preacher man” continues to be missed in the family and community.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The cost is $6 and $4 ages 10 and under. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The auxiliary offers a bake sale.
DEDICATED: Pauline “Polly” Adkins was a role model — smart and well-read in God’s word and creative in his crafts for her young Sunday school class for many years, as well as a mentor to older children and adults. This Christian mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend gave her time, talent and energy freely to shower God’s love on the “tender plants.” Polly began her new journey to her eternal home Nov. 13, 2013, at age 80 and joined by her husband, Garland, a few years ago. “Let my teaching fall like rain and my words descend like dew, like showers on new grass, like abundant rain on tender plants” — Deuteronomy 32:2.
RECITAL: Michael Stroeher, Marshall University trombone professor, performs an unaccompanied recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in Jomie Jazz Center Forum. Admission is free.
WISHES: While many individuals work their way through the pandemic with extra pounds, Maureen Effingham, of Ona, walks into another birthday celebration with fewer pounds. Maureen, lead credentialing coordinator at Cabell Huntington Hospital, blows out birthday candles Monday, Nov. 15. This great neighbor and member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church lives three doors down from me with her husband, Tim, and is often seen walking through the neighborhood. Keep on treading, Maureen, and have a super day.
SPEAKER: An author of numerous books on Huntington and known as a leader in the city’s history speaks from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cabell County Public Library. James E. Casto, retired Herald-Dispatch editor of 40-plus years, is also scheduled for a book signing. Light refreshments are served.
CAPTAIN: How can Frank Riggio, of Lavalette, be 39 years old and nearing another birthday Monday, Nov. 15? Not only was this retired Huntington Police Department captain trying to survive the world almost stopping, but he also recovered from an aortic valve replacement last year. Hopefully, he is back better than he was and can enjoy an exciting day with wife, Jean, granddaughter, Emily, and others.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Harbour, Kathy Bailey, Ed Stone, Martha Cummings, Ginger Dunlap, Sandra Johnson, Kierstin Marsh, Amanda Brent, Pam Templeton Simpkins, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, turns 74, Katie Summers-Bondurant, Jill Boyes.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dustin and Megan Fisher, Billy and Kelly Adkins (1981).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joe Shanklin, Lacie Spurgeon, Susan Norris, Jennifer Bonham, Campbell Chiles, Brooke Anderson, Jamie Collins Tores, Heather Mourney, DJ Meadows spins the last of the 30s at 39, Lorn Limanen, Connie Keyser, longtime Salt Rock friend and oldest of two sisters, Marty Edelen, Kris Pyles, Marilyn Cohen, Stan Striz, Whitney Norton, Tucker Watts, Ronnie M. Henry turns 72, Karen Gullett, Luke Hill.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dan and Cathy Wells.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dave Warner, Margie Bauer, Margaret Reichenbecher, Trendon Dunn ends the single digits at 9, Chris Hutchinson, Patti Cooper, Mila Markun, Luke Lafferre, Jim Treacy, Linda Koromia, Zoie Fornash, Will Powers climbs nearer to double digits at 8, Dick Ash, Delores Boley, Alicia Watts, Mikayla Boshell.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Kathy Rea, Nancy and Tom Thompson, Zackary and Elizabeth Chapman, employees of South Point, Ohio, location of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, where they fell in love, celebrate No. 5.