Community News
60TH: Herbie Dunfee left the 50s behind Thursday to try his hand at No. 60. Here’s hoping it was a great, fun-filled one, with many to follow.
BAPTIZED: Luca Braddy, son of Jonathan and Justine Gibson Braddy, was welcomed to the faith community of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church following the recent baptism. Godparents are Emily Rittenhouse and Michele Scarlata.
TREES: The 2020 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, at Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Beautifully decorated trees are up for bid, local vendors sell crafted items, and music and food are available.
TRUE?: Tell me it isn’t true … but don’t lie. Is Connie Keyser, of Salt Rock, becoming another year older Saturday, Nov. 14? This longtime Christian friend to many has remained loyal and never changed through the good and bad times. May her special day be followed by many filled with God’s blessings and promises.
SYMPHONY: West Virginia Symphony directed by Lawrence Loh presents its first livestreaming concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Orion Weiss is guest pianist. Tickets are $15 or $25 family, available through wvsymphony.org. The concert is re-aired by Public Broadcasting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
TOP: The credentials of Maureen Effingham list her as one of the top neighbors in the Ona area. This Cabell Huntington Hospital lead credentialing coordinator and member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church is married to Tim Effingham. As she celebrates another birthday Sunday, Nov. 15, may she know best wishes for a great day are headed her way.
39? 2020 may have been a little tougher for Frank Riggio, of Lavalette, than for others as he underwent aortic valve replacement, but somehow it’s noted he remains “39” years of age as he celebrates another birthday Sunday, Nov. 15. The officer with Huntington Police Department since August 1969 retired as captain in February 2001. He and wife, Jean, are especially proud of their granddaughter, Emily, and her talents. Wishing this captain a super day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lacie Spurgeon, Marilyn Cohen, Campbell Chiles, Jonathan Butterfield, Heather Mourney, DJ Meadows is two from 40 (38), Susan Norris, Jamie Collins Torres, Ronnie M. Henry is 71, Tucker Watts, Kim Workman, Stan Striz, Whitney Norton, Karen Gullett, Carolyn Sheils, David Dudley, Joshua Mitchell, Marty Edelen, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Jennifer Bonham, Lorn Limanen, Kris Pyles, Heather Porter, Joe Shanklin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dan and Cathy Wells.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jason Corrigan, Jensen Bird, Trey Finley, Margaret Reichenbecher, Chris Hutchison, Patti Cooper, Trendon Dunn turns 8, Will Powers turns 7, Mikayla Boshell, Dick Ash, Dolores Boley, Mila Markun, Luke Lafferre, Jim Treacy, Linda Koromia, David Warner, Linda Losey, retired Herald-Dispatch classified advertising salesperson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Nancy and Tom Thompson, Zackary and Elizabeth Chapman, employees of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, celebrate No. 4.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jessica Nelson, Sharon Winner, Frances McComas, Libby Bird, Michael Brown, Sharon Jones, Debbie Milton, Patsy Neumeyer, Jennifer Harrison, Gary Robson, Julie Merritt, Peter Groff is the double 7 (77), Jeremy Adkins, Darrell Vanhorn, Charles Brown, Carlos Monge, Dennis Cole Jr.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bristel and Justin Minsker, Keith and Pamela Smith.
CHUCKLE: The husband said, “It must be time to get up.” The wife questioned, “How can you tell?” He responded, “The baby has fallen asleep at last.”