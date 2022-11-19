The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAST DAY: Saturday, Nov. 19, is the last day to collect new and gently used winter coats as part of a “100-Coat Challenge” to benefit Harmony House. The coat drive is sponsored by Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Winter hats, scarves, gloves and hand warmers are also accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the longtime Huntington car dealership, 1100 Washington Ave.

GOOD GRADES: Zein Scott Boling, 8-year-old first-grader, is almost a straight-A student, except a B in math. The first son of Sienna Powell and Zach Boling and first grandson of Cathy Porter and Chris Boling earned the near-perfect grades for his first time and is just as “proud as a peacock,” as are his family members and close friends. Zein, my first great-great-nephew, has a younger brother, Zander. Keep up the good work, young man.

