LAST DAY: Saturday, Nov. 19, is the last day to collect new and gently used winter coats as part of a “100-Coat Challenge” to benefit Harmony House. The coat drive is sponsored by Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Winter hats, scarves, gloves and hand warmers are also accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the longtime Huntington car dealership, 1100 Washington Ave.
GOOD GRADES: Zein Scott Boling, 8-year-old first-grader, is almost a straight-A student, except a B in math. The first son of Sienna Powell and Zach Boling and first grandson of Cathy Porter and Chris Boling earned the near-perfect grades for his first time and is just as “proud as a peacock,” as are his family members and close friends. Zein, my first great-great-nephew, has a younger brother, Zander. Keep up the good work, young man.
SERVICE: Downtown Ministerial Association hosts the annual Community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Alicia Porterfield preaches. Luke Porterfield and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church’s Chancel Choir sing. A cookie fellowship follows.
FIRST TIME: After many times of emailing and texting, I was blessed with meeting another longtime reader, Gena Hart. This hardworking mother, grandmother and wife brought two of her homemade prized goods to share with me — pumpkin bread and old-fashioned chow-chow. Gena has been an inspiration through the years, offering prayer and support for me and my family. It’s always great to put a face with the voice (or in this case, a text or email). Her visit made me smile all the way home that afternoon and many times since. Thanks for being a caring and loving friend.
LAST: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association conducts its last 2022 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club building. The meeting is a celebration of successes of the association’s programs and activities — working with the city and state administrations, 42 homes received installation of smoke and carbon dioxide detectors, three homes received substation renovation of roofs, painting and landscaping under the Project Shine program, speakers provided information on health inoculations, active shooter training, new programs of the city regarding rental home inspections, code enforcement and more. In appreciation of members, special invited guests are Dr. Matt Rohrbach, Chad Lovejoy and Kenney Adkins, who have faithfully attended meetings and supported the group’s activities but no longer represent Wayne County’s Westmoreland area after January 2023. Call Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
JOINED: Debra Pancake was one of six new employees joining Ashland Community and Technical College during the spring and summer terms. The Ironton resident has been a senior administrative assistant for academic affairs since April. She is a former employee of King’s Daughters Medical Center.
ORCHESTRA: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Around the World” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Scott Woodard, music director candidate, is featured. Tickets range from $16 to $72.
ELECTED: Alissa Stewart-Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries of KYWOVA Area Inc., was recently named to Goodwill Industries International’s Executive Council of the Conference of Executives. Beginning her three-year term in July, she will also serve on Goodwill’s board of directors.
WONDERLAND: The annual Winter Wonderland of Lights continues through Jan. 1, 2023, at Ashland’s Central Park. The event is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Other activities include Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2 and 9-11, concluding Friday through Tuesday, Dec. 16-20, at Central Park and 22nd Street. Ride with Santa is offered Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20. The cost is $4. Visits with Santa are from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19-20, 25-27, Dec.2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 at Central Park Log House.
DOUBLE: Maybe it will be “double the fun” as Monday, Nov. 21, is the “double toothpick” age (11) for Zakary David Dunfee. The great-grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson is being wished a day of surprises, excitement, birthday cake and more to make the day a happy birthday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gavin Blake is “sweet 16,” Dwight Qualls, Barb Vanhoose, Scott Bradley, Sarah Cartwright, Mitzi E. Russell, Mindy Backus, Micah Krantz, Rhonda Adkins, Sharon Rowsey, Paula Grace, Judy Korstanje, Anna Jean Blackwood, Larry Nelson, Kelli Couch, Jocelyn Jasko, Bob Boyes, Linda McClain.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Becky Nisbet, Gary and Phyllis Ross (1966), Bill and Amy Jarrell (2011).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stacey Bias, Liam “Buddy” McComas still in early 20s at 23, Isaiah Crager, Sharon Tucker, Michael Ray Skeens, Lannie Cline, Mary Sue Babcock, Steve Neal, James Quinlivan, Mickey Prino, Candace Ealey, Bristel Minsker, Vicky Bannon, Lisa Smith, Bob Jordan.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Brenda McClain (1982), Venson and Cathy Lloyd are at No. 52.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Billie Graybeal, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Jimmie Taylor, Poppy Cartee, L.D. Foster, Cassie Holdren, Terri Stanley, Natalie Sweeney, Anne Weeks, Bralee Faye Baker is still in single digits at 7, David Reynolds, Remington Burton, Tate Dean, Paula Saunders, Martha Spaulding.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jon and Claire McCoy.
CHUCKLE: An angel appeared at a faculty meeting and told the dean, “In return for your unselfish and exemplary behavior, the Lord will reward you with your choice of infinite wealth, wisdom or beauty.” “Give me infinite wisdom!” declared the dean, without hesitation.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
