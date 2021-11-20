GIVEAWAY: Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street West, offers a free winter clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Visitors should enter through fellowship hall door on 3rd Street side. Nola Crabtree is in charge.
WINNERS: Strike up the band … Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights recently was awarded the Governor’s Cup Grand Champion in the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series conducted in Charleston. The series is a culmination of 10 local high school marching band competitions, including the annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational and finals competition at Philip Barbour. Other finalists were Hurricane High, first runner-up; Greenbrier East High, second runner-up; Paden City High, third runner-up; and Parkersburg South High, fourth runner-up.
CONCERT: Q4 Guitar Ensemble, made up of four guitarists from the faculty and graduates of Marshall University directed by Julio Alves, world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater, Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15 and $10 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
NOMINATED: Eight local students were among 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties nominated to the U.S. Service Academies by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. They are William Pitkin, Cabell Midland High, and Gentry Porter, Cabell County, Arrows Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Jacob Lee, Cabell Midland High, and Blaise Schray, Huntington High, U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland High, Nicholas Lanham, Winfield High, and Grace Mason, Teays Valley Christian, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and Samuel Vance, Marshall University, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
SHOW: Mountaineer Opry hosts Modock Rounders at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 or $5 ages 12 and younger.
RECOGNIZED: Jason Bowles and Lee Murray Hall, attorneys with Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC in Huntington, were recently included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Bowles is with appellate practice, commercial litigation and insurance law and was also named in “Ones to Watch” list. Hall is a master in insurance law and commercial litigation.
SELECTED: The scenic designs by Mike Murphy, professor and technical director in Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance, are exhibited in the 2022 World Stage Design Exhibition and ScenoFest in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The fifth World Stage Design exhibition takes place Aug. 6-16, 2022. Congratulations on this huge achievement.
THANKSGIVING: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville, offers its Thanksgiving worship service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
ARTISTS: Mountain Association of Eastern Kentucky seeks artists to submit original work for a themed exhibit at The Grayson Gallery and Art Center, 301 E. 3rd St., Grayson, Kentucky. The theme is “Hope and Inclusion.” The work is used as the annual online greeting card, and a selected artist is commissioned to create a printed holiday card as well. Up to three original pieces per artist may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24, at the gallery. A free opening reception for artists, public and sponsor is from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the gallery. Three cash awards of $500 each are given for GGAC Board Choice, Brandon Click Memorial Award and People’s Choice. Live music is performed by Huntington Blues Society All-Stars. Light refreshments are provided.
WORSHIP: The Rev. Terry Jones, president of Ironton Area Ministerial Association, offers a community worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at First Presbyterian Church, Ironton. Bishop Isaac Glover, pastor of New Jerusalem Christian Center, and Isaac “Duke” Adams and NJCC’s praise team lead. Bring finger food and desserts for fellowship afterward.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brandi Kennedy spins the last of the 30s (39), Jay White, Sharon Mann, Brandon Tarter, Isaiah Crager, Ron Sizemore is still in the 70s at 76, James Quinlivan, Candace Easley, Stacey Bias, Vicky Bannon, Bristel Minsker, Sharon Tucker, Barb Vanhoose, Lannie Cline, Michael Ray Skeens.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rodney Wilkinson, Anne Weeks, Martha Spaulding, Jimmie Taylor, L.D. Foster, Cassie Holdren, Terri Stanley, Billy Graybeal, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Ashley Bundy, Elizabeth Short Niece is 86, Natalie Sweeney Poppy Cartee, Bralee Faye Baker turns 6, Zakary David Dunfee, great-grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, becomes the double digit of 10, David Reynolds.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jon and Claire McCoy.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Celine Craig, Kenny Smith, Celine Craig, Amillia Howard, Anne Tebbetts, Stephanie Smith, Joseph Cunningham, Jeremy Kauffman, Martin Valent, Jude Virag, Daniel Brown, Mary Ann Nash, James Turner, Carolyn Bloom.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Betty Miller, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne celebrate No. 35, Dan and JoAnn Kennedy.