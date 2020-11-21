SERVICE: A community Thanksgiving service sponsored by Barboursville/Lesage Area Ministerium begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, on Facebook. The Rev. Shannon Blosser, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, speaks.
BIRTHS: Two boys were born into the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church family. Ezekiel Jaxon McMullen was born to James and Kate McMullen. Jaxon Cruz O’Dell was born to Ethan and Bentley O’Dell.
LIGHTING: Kenova memorial Christmas tree lighting service begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Christmas tree, corner of 14th and Chestnut streets. Forms must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 23, to Municipal Building or C-K Florist.
ADOPTION: Peek-a-boo … a blessed and unforgettable adoption took place Nov. 2 when my niece and nephew, Cathy and Kenny Porter, of Barboursville, became adopted parents of a grandson, David Dakotah Porter. The sweet, handsome and intelligent little fella has brought much joy and excitement since he came into our lives Sept. 9, 2019. The event, performed by the Honorable Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Greg Howard; Jacquelyn “Jackie” Biddle, attorney; and Bailee Lane with the adoption agency, was attended by Nada Lucas, 89-year-old great-great-grandmother; Jessica Hensley, aunt; and me, great-great aunt. Congratulations, Mommy and Daddy, on giving this bundle of boy a loving family.
TREES AND TRAINS: The 36th annual Festival of Trees and Trains continues through Sunday, Nov. 29, at Paramount Arts Center. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. every day except Sundays, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, when it’s noon to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. There is no cocoa with Santa, but socially distanced photos with Santa are offered. No entertainment and no children’s gift shop are available. The theme is “Hometown Holiday.” Admission is $7; $6 seniors; free to children.
MEMORIES: After a six-year battle with cancer, Diana Sue Burch Chatterton was taken from this life to suffer no more Nov. 23, 2011, at the young age of 57. This Christian friend was a faithful, dedicated 21-year employee of Kroger. What a joy it was to have been reunited with her and see her rededicate her life to Christ in the early 1990s after losing touch after high school.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Reynolds, Anne Weeks, L.D. Foster, Cassie Holdren, Terri Stanley, Natalie Sweeney, Billy Graybeal, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Elizabeth Short Niece celebrates No. 85, Jimmie Taylor, Zakary David Dunfee, great-grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, spins the last of the single digits at 9, Remington Burton, Tate Dean, Paula Saunders, Martha Spaulding, Ashley Bundy.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jon and Claire McCoy.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Ann Nash, James Turner, Anne Tebbetts, Stephanie Smith, Amilia Howard, Joseph Cunningham, Jeremy Kauffman, Marin Valent, Jude Virag, Celine Craig, Shane N. Ratliff, Kenny Smith, Carolyn Bloom, Joe McGlothlin.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Anne and Tom Dobbins, Dan and JoAnn Kennedy, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne celebrate No. 34.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dianna Ash, Phyllis Romine, Scott Stapleton, Wendy Fisher, Sue King, Joe Denning, Charlee Adkins, Bailey Arkell, John Hall, Patricia Muth, Brent Manchester, Charlotte Rice, Ryan Ramey, Meghan Oxley, Roberta Noble, Elliott Shepherd, Max Shepherd, Nancy Cobb, Erin Taylor, Cokey Muth, Sam Kinker, Michael Elijah Smith (1998), Dale Stephens, former West Virginia House of Delegates representative.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tyler and Melissa Marcum, Clarence and Cindy Woodworth, Bob and Betty Miller, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Louetta Jimison.
CHUCKLE: An elderly man complained to his doctor about feeling sick. The doctor told the man they were going to try “sweat therapy” to release toxins from his body. “Unfortunately,” the doctor explained, “Our sauna is on the fritz. But it doesn’t matter.” The elderly gent seemed unsure: “But how will I start sweating if the sauna isn’t working?” Unfazed, the doctor told him, “I’ll just show you your bill.”