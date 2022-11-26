The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents its first of four end-of-semester concerts Monday, Nov. 28. “Holiday Celebration: A Musical Gift to the Marshall Community” begins at 7:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $25 at door; $15 seniors and MU employees; and $5 ages 12 and younger and MU students with valid MU ID. Contact 304-696-2787 or www.ticketmaster.com.

40-PLUS: Where does time go? Watching Jay Johnston leave childhood in his country roots and step into adulthood, meeting up with him a few months ago after a long lapse of time and now sending happy wishes for his 41st wedding anniversary is just about too much for this feeble mind. This young man has kept most qualities of his younger days — handsome, witty, friendly and always smiling. Jay and his wife, April, are being wished a super anniversary Sunday, Nov. 27.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you