CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents its first of four end-of-semester concerts Monday, Nov. 28. “Holiday Celebration: A Musical Gift to the Marshall Community” begins at 7:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $25 at door; $15 seniors and MU employees; and $5 ages 12 and younger and MU students with valid MU ID. Contact 304-696-2787 or www.ticketmaster.com.
40-PLUS: Where does time go? Watching Jay Johnston leave childhood in his country roots and step into adulthood, meeting up with him a few months ago after a long lapse of time and now sending happy wishes for his 41st wedding anniversary is just about too much for this feeble mind. This young man has kept most qualities of his younger days — handsome, witty, friendly and always smiling. Jay and his wife, April, are being wished a super anniversary Sunday, Nov. 27.
SPECIAL: In May 1959, a baby boy was born to Vernon and Faye Adkins, and he was a special little fellow with a big heart and known as “Little Ronnie” throughout his 63 years by men, women and children near and far. Ronnie Allen Adkins was an inspiration, had a tender, caring and loving heart and continued to live a near-normal life despite his disability. Many hearts were saddened Nov. 28, 2008, when this little man suddenly left this world as he was apparently crushed while repairing a truck. My first cousin’s memory remains alive and his sweet smile flashes in our minds.
CONTEST: “Inspired by His Words” is the theme for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. writing contest sponsored by Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion. The contest is open to students in grades 6-12 in OUS Tri-State service area of Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Inspiring quotes are chosen by students to write a poem or short essay responding to that quote. Prizes of $100, $50 and $25 are awarded in two categories — grades 6-8 and grades 9-12, first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 6. Visit ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/mlk.
TREASURE: She’s a diamond in many lives, and I am so blessed she was placed in my “treasure chest of most valuable friends” nearly 17 years ago. Roberta Holbrook, of South Point, Ohio, former Christian co-worker and longtime member of South Point’s First Baptist Church, never gave up during life’s heartaches, sickness and disappointment. She continues to brighten many lives and is being wished a super birthday Monday, Nov. 28.
ORGAN CONCERT: PipeSounds presents Rodney L. Barbour in a holiday concert, “How Great Our Joy,” on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. A reception follows. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dwight Kirtley is in the early 60s at 62, Tammy Byrd Starkey turns 63, Jordan Miller, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is 23, Mike Brown, Doris Donovan, Kathie Faulknier, Zachary Force, Fred Hayes, Teresa Blake, Addison Phillips, Lorna Sharma, Ying Tian, Piper May, Trent Eastman, Barbara Burch, Greyson Gillette, Holly Watts.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Karen Delph, Paul and Shorty Bailey celebrate No. 38, Jonathan and Bailey Hill, Norman and Mary Ann McClure, Stanley A. and Pam Wood (1983), Phil and Sara Simpson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helen Tomblin, Austin Stiltner, Brittney May, Patience Donaldson makes it to the mid-30 mark at 35, Jessica Watzek, Kim Davis, Jacob Lilly, Angie Nesmith, Tracey Patterson, Clark Neighborgall II, Benjamin Russell, Amanda Bennett, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Gene Hodges, Andre Escobedo, Jennifer Fetty, Lee Moore, Heather Stull.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Sandra Watkins, David and Cindie Riggs (1976), Ray and Peggy Scarberry celebrate No. 65.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeannie McKinney, Kay Davis spins the last of the 20s at 29, Maxwell Harris, Halleck “Cappy” Adkins, of Salt Rock, is 81, Jack Wilson, Cynthia C. “Cindy” Beal, Andy Tschop, Elogene Edmonds, Jennie McKinney, Jonathan Hager, Ashley Summers, Judy McCormick, Parker Dyer, Heather McKenna.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Bibi Preece (1980).
CHUCKLE: Joan was sitting in the waiting room for her first appointment with a new dentist. She noticed his dental diploma, which bore his full name. Suddenly, she remembered a tall, handsome, dark-haired boy with the same name had been in her secondary school class some 40-odd years ago. Could he be the same guy she had a secret crush on way back then? Upon seeing him, however, Joan quickly discarded any such thought. This balding, gray-haired man with the deeply lined face was far too old to have been her classmate. After he examined her teeth, she asked if he had attended Morgan Park Secondary School. “Yes, yes I did. I’m a Morganner!” he beamed with pride. “When did you leave to graduate?” she asked. He answered, “In 1975. Why do you ask?” “You were in my class!” she exclaimed. He looked at her closely as if examining her and then had the nerve to ask, “Oh yeah? What subject did you teach?”
