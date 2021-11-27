MEMORIAL/LIGHTING: Kenova Beautification conducts its 15th annual memorial service and tree lighting Monday, Nov. 29. The memorial service begins at 7 p.m. at Kenova United Methodist Church. Michael Pancake, piano soloist, Griffith Sisters and Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, directed by Bill Galloway, perform. Attendees proceed to the memorial tree at 14th and Chestnut streets, where Bill Cornwell, Kindred Communications personality and Kenova resident, will read names of those remembered. Memorial lanterns and candles are lit and the tree will be lit by grandchildren of Charlotte Webb, who sparked the idea following the loss of her son, Michael, in a tragic accident. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
POLAR EXPRESS: All aboard … Santa and his elves are already on board for the event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Milton’s Venetian Estate, U.S. 60 East. The cost is $30; $15 ages 5-12; and free to ages 4 and younger. Popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate are served. The event is also available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Reservations may be made at https://app.upserve.com/s/venetian-milton.
90TH: Elogene “Jean” Edmonds probably has lots of things to share from her lifetime of 89 years. After Sunday, Nov. 28, she will have another year to share as she turns 90 years young. May her day be filled with surprises, love, hugs, family, friends, fond memories, sound mind and good health.
LUNCHEON MEETING: Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County and Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee host the annual Christmas luncheon meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. A box luncheon is served. The cost is $15. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Masks are required except when eating. Call or text Betty Stepp, 304-634-6762.
SPEAKER: Lou Bush, regional director for a nondenominational Pastor’s Support ministry, delivers the message for the morning and evening services Sunday, Nov. 28, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Lou and his wife, Wanda, moved here from Florida following his retirement. Her family lives in this area, and they moved here to be close to them.
RECITAL: PipeSounds presents Rodney Barbour on the Harrah Symphonic Organ with a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Admission is free.
STAR: A star was born May 19, 1959. Those knowing him didn’t let his height or strength fool them as he took the back seat to very few, if any, around him. Ronnie Allen Adkins, better known as “Little Ronnie,” had an infectious laugh, inspiring smile, tender heart and caring spirit. Short of age 50 in 2008, he left this world Nov. 28, leaving lots of forever-lasting memories and extended love to many. This loss has caused a great void in the family and circle of friends, but he is thought about often.
CHORUS: University Chorus performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall.
VALUABLE: Roberta Holbrook, of South Point, Ohio, is an individual of great value and whose friendship is cherished among many, including me. A former Christian co-worker was the friend everyone should have as she gave of herself to all. Roberta, longtime member of South Point’s First Baptist Church, celebrates another special day Sunday, Nov. 28, and may it be as grand as she is a person.
OLDEST: The oldest sister to my mother — Vivian Mills — would have celebrated a birthday Saturday, Nov. 27, but she passed away 15-plus years ago. Thoughts of her continue to live in the hearts of family and friends.
PAWS AND CLAUS: Bring cats and dogs to the Ashland Town Center for “Paws and Claus” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, near TJ Maxx. Animals must remain on a leash or in a carrier.
WELCOME: Ava Marie Flores Lake was baptized recently at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and welcomed to the faith community. She is the daughter of Aaron Lake and Arielle Flores. Godparents are Stanley Flores and Susan Flores. May Ava and her family continue to be blessed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Heather Stull, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Kim Davis, Jacob Lilly, Angie Nesmith, Tracey Patterson, Benjamin Russell, Rachel Cummings, Jennifer Fetty, Lee Moore, Jessica Watzek, Austin Stiltner, Amanda Bennett, Patience Donaldson, Helen Tomblin, Brittney May, Brenda Bunn and Gene Hodges.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Sandra Watkins, David and Cindie Riggs (1976).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Heather McKenna, Jack Wilson, Maxwell Harris, Felina Wells, Boyd Smith, Ashley Summers, Jeannie McKinney, Kay Davis, Cynthia Beal, Andy Tschop, Jonathan Hager, Cortney Chapman, Judy McCormick, Jennie McKinney, Parker Dyer.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Bibi Preece (1980).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frances Bloss, Andy Bennett, Mel Cummings III, Timmy Burlingame, Danielle Ray, Dan Wells, Kim Adkins Wooten is two from the big 6-0 at 58, Wylma Skean, Vickie Goodall still in the 70s at 73, Megan Ashton, Joshua Alan Williamson crosses the 4-0 mark at 41, Colby Spears is 25, Carla Traxler, Jennifer Lucas, Zeta Lawson, Carolyn Smith, Meghan Ritter.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Stephanie and Thom Malcom, Mike and Stacy Albers, Joe and Lisa Northup (1997).
CHUCKLE: A brilliant young boy was applying for a job with the railways. The interviewer asked him, “Do you know how to use the equipment?” “Yes,” the boy replied. “Then what would you do if you realized that two trains, one from this station and one from the next, were going to crash because they were on the same track?” The young applicant thought and replied, “I’d press the button to change the points without hesitation.” “What if the button was frozen and wouldn’t work?” “I’d run outside and pull the lever to change the points manually,” answered the boy. “And if the lever was broken?” “I’d get on the phone to the next station and tell them to change the points,” he replied. “And if the phone was broken and needed an electrician to fix it?” The boy thought about that one. “I’d run into town and get my uncle.” “Is your uncle an electrician?” “No, but he’s never seen a train crash before,” said the boy.