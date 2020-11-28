Community News
EXHIBIT: An exhibit of holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists is displayed through Jan. 3 at Huntington Museum of Art. “Art on a Limb” features artists in Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and Western Weavers Guild of West Virginia Basketmakers Association.
TWELVE: It doesn’t matter where one is or what one is doing, when God calls, you must go. Ronnie Allen “Little Ronnie” Adkins, nearly seven months from being 50 years old, was working under a truck when he heard the call Nov. 28, 2008. This little man and his sweet smiles continue to be missed even after these long 12 years.
HUNT/FISH: Organizers have canceled January’s 2021 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Nearly half the 200 exhibitors and vendors participating in the annual event had reserved booths for the three-day event but can receive refunds or re-book for 2022.
PRECIOUS: Thanks be to God for placing a special Christian lady in my life about 15 years ago. Roberta Holbook, alto saxophonist with C-K Alumni Band, member of First Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio, and retired administrative assistant with Marshall Family Medicine after several years’ service, is being wished a special day as she celebrates another birthday Saturday, Nov. 28. She has been more than a treasured friend with whom to share heartaches, laughter, tears and joy. May her new year be another of prayer, love and feeling God’s grace.
90TH: Ruth Scarberry left the 80s behind Nov. 10 to try No. 90. She is the mother to Virginia Clagg, friend/classmate from Barboursville High School Class of 1971, who loves this column. Here’s praying for Ms. Ruth to have a great year of good health, happiness and fond memories.
VISIT: During a whirlwind of leaves and gusty breezes, a beautiful, friendly and longtime friend spread sunshine during a Nov. 1 visit honoring my mother’s 89th birthday. Bobbi Sansom Gibson has always been the same since we met in the early 1970s. Catching up with her family and sharing memories of her late parents and former neighbors made the afternoon an unforgettable event, bringing many smiles to Mother’s face.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cynthia Beal, Ashley Summers, Felina Wells, Jack Wilson, Parker Dyer, Boyd Smith, Jennie McKinney, Judy McCormick, Elizabeth Allman, Heather McKenna.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Bibi Preece (1980).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dan Wells, Carla Traxler, Frances Bloss, Mel Cunnings, Wylma Skean, Joshua Alan Williamson leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Vickie Goodall is two into the 70s (72), Colby Spears is 24, Carolyn Smith, Megan Ashton, Kim Wooten is 57, Andy Bennett, Timmy Burlingame, Danielle Ray.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Stephanie and Thom Malcolm, Mike and Stacy Albers, Joe and Lisa Northup (1997).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meredith Rakes, Richard Hodge, Jamie Levy, Barbara Baker, Patty Damron Blevins, Danny Smith, employee at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, still in the 50s at 54, Mildred “Gert” Johnson is 93, Fox Heaberlin, Greg Kiser, Chip Merritt, Crystal Merritt, Tony Ryder, Michael Lucas, Candy Ciccolella, Don Staker, Kimberly Bailey, Matin Khan, Robert Hutton, Jamie Henry.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frank and Judy Hayes.
CHUCKLE: A foursome of senior golfers hit the course. “These fairways seem to be getting longer and longer,” said one. “And these hills are getting steeper as the years go by,” another complained. “The sand traps seem to be bigger than I remember them, too,” said the third senior. After hearing enough from his buddies, the oldest, and wisest of the four at 87 years old, piped up and said, “Oh, my friends, just be thankful we’re still on this side of the grass!”