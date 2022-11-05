The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

GOODBYE: Heaven got sweeter Oct. 21 as Barbara Blackburn left her earthly home to live in a mansion where there’s no pain, suffering, disappointment or hatred. Barbara, faithful reader of this column for years and from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, seemed to be a cheerful Christian lady with a heart of gold. The 91-year-old former Kenova resident was a mother to three daughters — Trudy Dingess of Ceredo, Judy Solar of North Carolina and Lindy Saunders of Virginia; wife to her husband, James, 71 years; and grandmother to seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. It was saddening news as I picked up the morning paper and saw another of my faithful readers, whom I called my special friend, had passed away. May God’s love comfort the family during this time of grief and great loss.

SERVICE: Lives of those who died over the past 12 months are celebrated Sunday, Nov. 6, during All Saints Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you