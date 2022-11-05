GOODBYE: Heaven got sweeter Oct. 21 as Barbara Blackburn left her earthly home to live in a mansion where there’s no pain, suffering, disappointment or hatred. Barbara, faithful reader of this column for years and from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, seemed to be a cheerful Christian lady with a heart of gold. The 91-year-old former Kenova resident was a mother to three daughters — Trudy Dingess of Ceredo, Judy Solar of North Carolina and Lindy Saunders of Virginia; wife to her husband, James, 71 years; and grandmother to seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. It was saddening news as I picked up the morning paper and saw another of my faithful readers, whom I called my special friend, had passed away. May God’s love comfort the family during this time of grief and great loss.
SERVICE: Lives of those who died over the past 12 months are celebrated Sunday, Nov. 6, during All Saints Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
LAST: Burgess Eplin, member of Elmwood Baptist Church and baby brother to Lillian Estep of Barboursville, moves as close to 80 as possible without hitting it this year as he spins the last of his 70s Sunday, Nov. 6. He has been married to his wife, Libby, for nearly 25 years and fathered children and grandchildren. May his 79th birthday be shared with family and friends eating the birthday delights, with additional fond memories, good health and more birthdays to follow.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band featuring Paul Callicoat, Carl Eldridge and Rudy Rohr at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Admission is $15; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
FESTIVAL: The 59th International Festival — West Virginia’s oldest and longest running international festival — runs from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Marshall Memorial Student Center. International foods, world music, dance and displays representing different countries and cultures are open and free to enter. Contact Jyotsna Patel, Office of International Student Services, patelj@marshall.edu or 304-696-6229.
FLY-IN: A fly-in and pancake breakfast hosted by Marshall University’s Women in Aviation Chapter, based in the Division of Aviation, is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bill Noe Flight School, West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Activities include raffles for a number of prizes, Hercules, the airport dog, and more. Ramp and landing fees are waived in place of a $20 donation to the chapter. Breakfast coupons are $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the chapter to be used for community events, creating scholarships, attending annual international conference and more. For reservations, email waimu@marshall.edu.
CONCERT: Oak Ridge Boys presents their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $47; $42 seniors; and $35 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
OBOES: The Ohio Valley Symphony kicks off its five-concert season with “Oboes on the Ohio” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, Wedge Auditorium, Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert features Cincinnati Symphony’s principal oboist, Dwight Parry. The series tickets cost $120; $110 seniors; $60 students; or $340 family. Individual tickets are $25; $13 students; and $23 seniors. Call 740-446-ARTS.
ALL SAINTS: Music presented by the sanctuary and Wesley choirs and Lincoln Brass is offered during the All Saints Day worship Sunday, Nov. 6, at First United Methodist Church, Huntington.
CELEBRATING: Louise Adkins, wonderful and loving Christian lady, of South Point, Ohio, celebrates Sunday, Nov. 6, as she sees another birthday. This first cousin and childhood buddy of my mother lifted Mother’s spirit and brought joy as she called on her Nov. 1 birthday. This kind Christian lady with a beautiful singing voice is two years younger than Mother and celebrates her special day five days after Mother. Birthday wishes of surprises, good health, less pain, fond memories and love are being sent her way.
TEMPTATIONS: Michael Valentine and The Good Time Mountain Mamas featuring Angel Davila, Lady D, Mandi Hurley, Threece Clements, Dominique Marie Ellis, Teresa Prince and Annie Neeley do The Temptations at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, second floor. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; $20 at door on day of show.
REVIVAL: A community fall revival begins at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Nov 6-8, at three community churches with Tommy Reed preaching. Services are conducted Sunday at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona; Monday, Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Fudges Creek Road, near Ona; and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Little Fudge Creek Road, near Ona.
74TH: Monday, Nov. 7, marks the 74th wedding anniversary for Vernice Meadows and her husband, Orbura Meadows, who took his heavenly flight Feb. 3, 2020. Parents of three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the longtime husband-and-wife team and longtime members of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church served the Lord throughout their marriage, making an impact with their happiness, love and caring hearts. May this little lady feel the comfort and love of God’s hand holding hers during another celebration without her lifetime soulmate and friend and know he awaits her journey to be reunited again.
SATURDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matt McClay, pastor at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Abby Smith, Jean Kouns, Danny Jackson, Chuck Kingery, Destinee Spears, Chrystal Maynard, Joshua Caruthers, Myra Caldwell Cheek still in the 70s at 72, Evelyn Martin, Danny Bryant hits No. 73, Tim Strickland is 63, Sam Colvin, Beau Farley, Tammy Morabito, Laura Florence, Katrina White, Sandy Templeton, Doug McKee, Sid Fragale, Rhonda Crockett, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey passes the double nickel age to 56, Audra Bailey, Randi Bias, J. Anthony Statin leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Frank Edmonds of Milton, formerly of Salt Rock, turns 63, Cheryl McCallister, Todd McMullen, Maridel Witten, Steve Hensley, Justice “Peanut” Palmer, Chris Casazza, Shawn Daly, Evelyn Martin, Mary Ann McClure.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jackie McMullen, Abigail Harman, Glenn Harman, Beverly Jarrell, William D. “Dan” Egnor, Caroline Faucette, Megan Johnson, Beverly Harshbarger turns 87.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kenny and Carolyn Smith celebrate No. 50, Matt and Sara McCormick (2015), Charles and Isabelle Bonecutter.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Madison Sergent, Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Kitty D. Alderson, Steven Turner, Linda Post, Luke Ray, Sarah Lovejoy, Chuck McCreery, Shirley Taylor, Susan Wheatley, DeAnna Moore, Priscilla Lynn Byrd and Stephanie Meadows.
CHUCKLE: As the man was about to go, he noticed his horse was missing. He shouted, asking for his horse, but nobody seemed to know where it was. “If I don’t find my horse, I will do exactly what I did when I lost my first horse!” he said to the crowd. Suddenly the horse appeared. Out of curiosity, a man went up to him and asked, “What did you do when you lost your first horse?” He replied, “I walked.”