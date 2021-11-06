MOVIE: “Hidden Figures,” inspirational story of West Virginia native Katherine Johnson and her team of Black female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race, is shown during the drive-in movie night event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Huntington High School. Movie night is hosted by the school’s Parent Partners and Communities in Schools. Admission is free; however, donations of canned goods and warm clothing items are encouraged.
NEARLY 80: … but short by two. Burgess Eplin, baby brother to Lillian Estep, of Barboursville, celebrates his 78th birthday Saturday, Nov. 6, with a family luncheon. Although he never knew the love of a father as his dad passed away when he was 1 year old, Burgess has been a wonderful dad to his children and grandchildren. The Elmwood Baptist Church member has been married to his wife, Libby, 23 years. May Burgess be blessed with a happy day filled with more fond memories and birthdays to follow.
TALK: MU Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk is via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 9, with Cicero Fain III, visiting diversity scholar and author of “Black Huntington: An Appalachian History,” published in 2019. Fain spent eight years researching Huntington’s African American history, and his joining MU is among the university’s many efforts to celebrate diversity on campus. The event is free to members and $10 guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
AWARDED: Nora Clark, of Huntington, junior with Girl Scouts, recently earned a Bronze Award in her age group. Congratulations, Nora, on receiving one of the highest honors to be achieved in the Girl Scouts.
WISHES: Sometimes a cousin is as close as a sibling. Such is the case with Louise Adkins, first cousin and childhood buddy of my mother. This wonderful Christian lady helps care for family members and never complains. The South Point, Ohio, resident, celebrating her special day five days after my mom, is being sent wishes Saturday, Nov. 6, for an exciting, fun-filled day of love, happiness, good health and fond memories.
PRESENCE: “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” … Orbura Meadows, longtime deacon and member of 26th Street Baptist Church, is absent Sunday, Nov. 7, for the 73rd wedding anniversary with his lovely bride, Vernice, but he is celebrating in heaven, where he has been since Feb. 3, 2020, awaiting her entrance to his heavenly mansion. While remembering this happy marriage union, prayers and thoughts are with Ms. Vernice and other family members for a comforting and special day.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: The SteelDrivers, Pokey LaFarge, Stephanie Lambring, Seth Glier and Yasmin Williams perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Tickets are $25 or $35 day of show.
READERS: Freddie and Linda Honaker, who celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this past week, sent this email: “We read your article daily and enjoy it very much.” Thanks to this couple for those encouraging words.
VETS DAY: Live patriotic music with treats alongside flags honoring veterans are available during the Veterans Day celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Gallaher Village Square. The event is hosted by Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association.
REVIVAL: Pastor Joey Stevens, pastor at North Mount Zion Church in Continental, Ohio, speaks during the fall revival services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 8-10, at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sid Fragale, Ryon Andreae, Abigail Harman, Dan Egnor, Tammy Morabito, Kathleen Beach, Caroline Faucette, Rhonda Crockett, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey hits the “double nickels” (55), Laura Florence, Katrina White, Glenn Harman, Audra Bailey, J. Anthony Statin spins the last of the 20s at 29, Randi Bias, Jackie McMullen, Sandy Templeton, Doug McKee, Mary Ann Ramsey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Charles and Isabelle Bonecutter, Kenny and Carolyn Smith, Matt and Sara McCormick (2015).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Post, Luke Ray, Sarah Lovejoy, Madison Sergent, Susan Wheatley, DeAnna Moore, Chuck McCreery, Shirley Taylor, Gina Saunders, John Campbell.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Dye, Pat Molter, Linda Beegle, Josh Rutherford, Jean Taylor.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Sara and Eddie Covington.
CHUCKLE: An exhausted looking woman dragged herself into the doctor’s office. “Doctor, there are dogs all over my neighborhood. They bark all day and night, and I can’t get a wink of sleep.” “I have good news for you,” the doctor answered, rummaging trough a drawer full of sample medications. “Here are some new sleeping pills that work like a dream. A few of these and your trouble will be over.” A few weeks later the woman returns, looking worse than ever, and she seems to have lost a lot of weight. “Doc, your plan is no good. I’m more tired than before!” “I don’t understand how that could be,” said the doctor, shaking his head. “Those are the strongest pills on the market!” “That may be true,” answered the woman wearily, “but I’m still up all night chasing those dogs, and when I finally catch one, it’s hard getting him to swallow the pill.”