Community News
PROGRAM: Marshall’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) meets on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, with Bryan Branham presenting on the new MU Flight School at Yeager Airport, which offers a four-year degree for future commercial and airline pilots. The Zoom link is free for members. Membership fees are reduced to $50 for 18 months during COVID-19. Arrangements can be made for payment for individual programs. Contact 304-696-2285, appell1@marshall.edu or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.
BELATED: Late wishes to Burgess Eplin (baby brother to a precious, longtime friend, Lillian Estep), who celebrated a Friday birthday with family members. Hope everyone seeing him out and about wished him a well-deserved and fun-filled day.
WINNER: A 10-year-old Fairland West Elementary School fifth-grader won the Fairland East Playground Fund’s T-shirt design competition and received a free shirt. Xander Byrd, son of Lesonja Byrd, received 269 votes in the online contest, above 13 other contestants. His designed T-shirt is being sold as a fundraiser.
LISTED: Eleven Ironton residents were among 211 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ashland Community and Technical College. They are James Colegrove II, Richard Cockrel, Chad Michael Garris, Kayla Lynn Hackworth, Saxton H. Hughes, Mikkael Dustin Ison, Arica Nichelle Johnson, Gregory Hunter Klaiber, Jonathan William Maynard, Derik Austin Neace and Mila Vaughn. To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 semester credits for 100 level courses or above or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
FEST: The 57th annual Marshall University International Festival sponsored by Marshall’s Office of International Student Services is virtual from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Visit tinyurl.com/muinternationalfestival. International foods, world music, dance and displays from different countries and cultures are offered. A virtual silent auction is Nov. 7-13 on International Student Services Facebook page. Contact 304-696-6629 or patelj@marshall.edu.
REMEMBERING: Saturday, Nov. 7, is a day of remembrance, so to speak. It would have been the 72nd wedding anniversary for Orbura and Vernice Meadows, but he answered God’s call Feb. 3. As he loved, honored and faithfully served his God, he is loved and being honored for being a good Christian, deacon, employee, friend, husband, father and grandfather. May God’s loving, comforting hand surround Ms. Vernice this special day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Verlin Butler leaves the 80s behind for No. 90, Verna Woodard Childress turns 92, Madison Sergent, Steven Turner, Stephanie Meadows, Susan Wheatley, DeAnna Moore, Priscilla Lynn Byrd, Matt Simmons, Brian Berry, Ashley Rotten, Chuck McCreery, Shirley Taylor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Landon and Bobbie Hillman, Russell and Zenaida Prichard.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Adkins, Emily Dye, Andrew Adkins, Lisa Jackson hits 33, Sharon Deangelo, Christian Large nears sweet 16 at 15, Tara Nicole Fletcher turns 31, Josh Rutherford, Brian Matthews, Larry Dickens.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joey and Val Johnson celebrate No. 17, Sara and Eddie Covington.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cleo Johnson, better known as “Punkin,” spins the last of the 80s at 89, Mary Madsen, Carl Linkous, Kyle Hughes, Pauline Gilkerson, Pablo Montoya, Colton Edwards, Rikki Massie.
CHUCKLE: A college boy told his mother, “I decided that I want to be a political science major, and I want to clean up the mess in the world!” “That’s very nice,” purred his mother. “You can go upstairs and start with your room.”