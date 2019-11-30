Community News
BAZAAR: Friends of the Wayne Library hosts its annual Christmas bazaar during regular library hours Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6, at Wayne Public Library. Proceeds benefit children’s programs throughout the year. Baby quilts, aprons, woodwork items, wreaths, candy and more are available. A quilt raffle is also featured, with tickets $1 each or six for $5. Quilt drawing takes place Dec. 18.
NOMINATIONS: Forty West Virginia students from 16 counties were recently nominated to the U.S. service academies by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. From that number, Jacob Van Nostrand of Cabell Midland was nominated for Naval Academy, while Nathan Nevill of Hurricane High and Ethan Proctor of Huntington High were nominated for the Air Force Academy.
CONCERT: Michael W. Smith, the Kenova native racking up 35 No. 1 hit singles, more than 45 Dove awards, three Grammys and an American Music Award, is the guest artist at the performance with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 14 at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $40 to $100. Contact http://huntingtonsymphony.org/, stop by the office, 763 3rd Ave., or call 304-781-8343.
GOLDEN: One might say it was a golden moment when the Rotary Club of Barboursville was recently presented the 2018-19 Rotary Citation with Gold Distinction by Shari Messinger, district governor. Bret Hensley, past club president, received the award on behalf of the club.
THE ELF: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater offers “Hot Cocoa with Buddy the Elf” and Christmas party at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With a View. This event honors “Elf: The Musical” coming to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this summer. Snacks, crafts, story time with Buddy, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more are featured. Tickets are $20 per child, available online at www.ghprd.org by clicking the HART logo; email lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
ORGANIST: Rodney Barbour, guest artist, returns to Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, for the Pipe Sounds Series’ “A Christmas Journey” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Traditional carols and Christmas music from England, France, Germany and Russia are performed on the Harrah Symphonic Organ. Admission is free.
WINNERS: There’s more than stop, drop and roll when it comes to escaping fire flames. Two Cabell County students were among 12 of 75 entries from kindergarten through grade 5 participating in the state fire marshal’s annual calendar contest. Winners were Jacob Chen, second-grader, Southside Elementary; and Kaili Anderson, fifth-grader, Meadows Elementary.
TWO DOZEN: The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently inducted 24 new members. These initiated Marshall University locals included Justin Hamrick, Barboursville; Sabrina Jones and Hanna Pennington, both of Hurricane; Delaney Waugh, Lavalette; Gin Jackson, Milton; Tatiana Schrader, Chesapeake; Charmarie Adkins, Zac Boggess, Habiba Chirchir, Jason DeHaven, Jessica Hernandez, Rachel Lykins, Joel Peckham Jr., Akashita Sareen, Vicki Stroeher, Jeremiah Parlock, Yinfei Cai, Omicha Choungaramvong, Telena Justice, Boram Kim, Andrew O’Callaghan, Hwapyeong Song, Jill Treftz and Alannah Stone, all of Marshall University.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a piano recital with Antonio Galera, Joan C. Edwards distinguished professor in the arts, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Smith Recital Hall. A piano duo performance with Henning Vauth, MU faculty member, is also featured. Admission is free.
DOUBLE: Jennifer Ball has a double celebration Monday, Dec. 2. Not only is it her birthday, but an anniversary with husband, Mark. May these celebrations bring much joy, happiness and love to the family.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Joshua and Amelia Beatty, Nov. 11; Tom and Juanita Nance celebrated 58 years Nov. 19; Dick and Brenda Loudermilk, Nov. 24.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hodge, Dave Blackwood, Dan Wells, Meredith Rakes, Danny Smith with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics at South Point, Ohio, location, is still in the 50s at 53, Barbara Baker, Patty Damron Blevins, Mildred “Gert” Johnson begins the second of the 90s at 92, Chip Merritt, Crystal Merritt, Tony Ryder, Jim Noel, Jamie Henry, Jamie Levy, Sophia Richmond, Robert Hutton, Matin Khan, Candy Ciccolella, Stacie Meadows, Michael Lucas, Katrina Zornes, Fox Heaberlin, Greg Kiser.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frank and Judy Hayes.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Russ Duty, Joe Ratcliff, Ben Richards, Gloria Spiller leaves the 80s behind for No. 90, Dan Riffle begins the 54th, Joy Powers, Doug Myers, Jennifer Bradbury, Trinity Casto.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betsy Stewart, Ashley Hardin, Patti Dacci.
CHUCKLE: Lawrence had a satellite dish installed on his roof and his 22-year-old son was trying to teach him how to operate the remote. Since Lawrence wasn’t the most technologically savvy person, it was not going well. After repeating the instructions for the umpteenth time, the son sighed, “This would be a lot easier if you were 12.”