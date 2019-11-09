Community News
MEET: Greenbrier Heights Garden Club meets at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hampton Room in Woodlands Retirement Community. Janet Sheridan presents “The Wonderful World of Orchids.”
RETIRING: Bonnie Adkins is honored with a retirement reception after Sunday worship service Nov. 10 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, fellowship hall. Bonnie served 21 years of service as custodian at the church. Here’s wishing her a time of rest, relaxation and precious memories.
BINGO: Proctorville Woman’s Club hosts a bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Fairland Middle School cafeteria. Twenty games cost $20. Prizes include 31 items and more. Door prizes and food are also available. Bring five nonperishable food items to receive an additional door prize ticket. Proceeds benefit Fairland High School scholarship.
NEWBORN: Elizabeth and Ben Schadler became parents Oct. 25 to a baby girl, Annabeth Brenda Schadler. She is the granddaughter of Beth Ann Heiner Molti and great-granddaughter of Nancy and Earl Heiner, all of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. May this little angel bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.
CLASS: John Patrick Grace, author, book editor, former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, teaches the 62nd edition of The Life Writing Class offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Star Federal Credit Union, 600 3rd Ave. The class, continuing for 10 consecutive Saturdays, costs $185 or $170 for returning participants. Contact 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
CARING: She is a woman with a caring heart … Norma Casto, Cabell County Public Library employee for several years, blew out birthday candles on Sunday, Nov. 2. This sweet lady has always been such a big help with my columns. May her birthday year be filled with love, happiness, precious memories and many more birthdays.
FUNDRAISER: Mountain Health Network presents “Embrace Hope 2019” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is featured, as well as question-and-answer session. A dinner, awards and silent auction are also available. Tickets are $150. Proceeds benefit Recovery Point West Virginia.
88th: Leo Shannon, father of eight children, celebrated his 88th birthday Oct. 11. The six daughters — Gerri Hall, Sandra Beach, Stephanie Lafferty, Ruth Shannon, Theresa Smith and Debbie Hamlin — along with two sons — Travis Shannon and John Irwin — are proud to have him around. May he be around for many years to come.
QUILTS: Members of Innovative Fiber Artists Network have created art quilts inspired by Tri-State area places. “Tri-State Impressions” featuring 20 quilts is displayed through Nov. 30 at 3rd Avenue Art Gallery. Group members include Sandy Charles, Leigh McDonald, Delores Johnson, Jane Jarvis, Hazel Kirschenmann and Linda Childers. Some quilts are available for purchase.
BAZAAR: Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church hosts its fall bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church. A soup or chili dinner, hot dogs, country store, holiday and white elephant rooms and homemade candy are available.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Rosemary Mayberry, Ben Fischer, Matt Reed, Marcella Corkrean, Patty Green, Matt Anderson, Sarah Cleg, Vicki Jarvis, Torie Meadows, Carrel Prince, Nov. 1; Mary Raines, Melissa Oxley, Charlie Veit, Nov. 2; Mike Jarvis, Beth Turley, Aubrey King, Nov 3; Joe Gilmore, Ruth Johnson, Scott Proffitt, Nov. 4; Chris Casazza, Shawn Daly, Evelyn Martin, Mary Ann McClure, Frank Edmonds of Milton, formerly of Salt Rock, left the 50s behind to try No. 60, Nov. 5; Beverly Jarrett, Megan Johnson, Nov. 6; Sarah Lovejoy, Chloe Anderson, Nov. 7; Jean Taylor, Linda Beegle, Ted Clark, Diane Dorsey, Lessie Lawson, Jackson Lilly, Ava Slappe, Debbie Tincher, Nov. 8.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Matthews, Pablo Montoya, Erma Fitz, Pauline Gilkerson, Jean Dygert, Mary Madsen, Carl Linkous, Kyle Hughes, Ben Ferguson, Colton Edwards, Rikki Massie, Traci Brown, Deloris Brown, Luke Sergent,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Danny and Patricia Parsons celebrate 51 years of marriage.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim Weiler, Jerrie Van Groll, Brenda Touchon, John Spoor, Stephen Matthews, Monica Dunfee, Pastor David Lemming, Ernest Leonard is holding at 39, Sierra Rose Bailey, Lynda Turner, Earl Heiner Jr., Becky Simmons, Linda Ore, Tammy Walls, David Hurley, Paul David Dudley, Olivia Sauvageot, Ansel Meade, Oskar Meade, Jeff Riley, Cathy Wells, Julia Rutherford, Sharon Kay Holland McNeely of Barboursville and twin sister, Karen Sue Holland Lemaster of Kenova, celebrate number 65, Martha Carlstrom, Jeanie Jarvis, Maggie O’Dell, Brian Slappe, Drew Whitten.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Art and Myra Lydick, Tim and Jaclyn Johnson (2011).
CHUCKLE: A man rushed home and from the door bellowed “Guess what I heard in the bar today?” The wife smiled and replied. “Some new gossip from your buddies?” The man nodded excitedly and said, “They said the milkman has flirted with every woman on our block except one.” Here he gave his wife a proud smile. The wife frowned, thought about it for a moment and replies, “I’ll bet it’s that stuck-up Phyllis in No. 23. She hates blue collar workers.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.