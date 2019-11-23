CONCERT: Fruit Bats, Cataldo, Office Culture and more on Mountain Stage are featured at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston. Tickets are $20 or $30 day of show.
HOST: Charles Ott, Hamlin, West Virginia, native, recently hosted a show titled “Landscapes” at Gallery at 409, Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
CORRECTION: Oops, let’s make it right! Annabeth Brenda Schadler was born to Elizabeth and Ben Schadler, of Louisville, Kentucky. This little princess is granddaughter of Fritz Mortl and Beth Ann Heiner, of Lexington, Kentucky, and great-granddaughter of Earl and Nancy Heiner, of Huntington. Earl and Nancy Heiner are members of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
COMMUNITY: For all things, be thankful. A community Thanksgiving service begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the former Highlawn Baptist Church building, 2788 Collis Ave.
THOUGHTS: It’s often that Diana Sue Burch Chatterton is in our thoughts. A longtime friend with a beautiful smile took her heavenly journey Nov. 23, 2011, at the young age of 57, following a six-year battle with cancer. The 21-year Kroger employee is no longer suffering, growing old, having disappointments or hearing bad news as she sits near the brook dangling her toes in clear, fresh water beside parents, the late Paul and Virginia “Jenny” Chatterton.
TREE LIGHTING: The annual Fort Gay Christmas tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, on front lawn of Fort Gay High School. Community members are encouraged to bring an ornament to hang on the tree.
GRACEFUL: Deloris Gillespie, my aunt passing away Nov. 24, 1983, may be one of the few ladies I know who was aging gracefully. It was at a young age she left behind two young sons, Jeff and Chuckie, and husband, the late Bill Gillespie, due to pancreatic cancer. This sweet and beautiful lady was well loved by many and made several Christmases brighter for my two sisters and me. Christmas doesn’t come unless she is in our thoughts as what she did for my family is unforgettable.
WORSHIP: The Greater Barboursville Community Thanksgiving worship service begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Father Mark Elliott from St. George Greek Orthodox Church is preacher.
PHYSICIAN: Compassionate, loving, caring and knowledgeable — these adjectives are just a few describing Dr. Cynthia “Cindy” Winger. This special friend never meets unless she stops to chat and gives me a hug. She has helped many folks smile, have pain eased and held the hand of many as they prepared to answer their final call. As Dr. Winger celebrates the wearing of the birthday hat and blowing out birthday candles Sunday, Nov. 24, may she know how much she is loved and appreciated. May her day be as special as she is.
FAIR: A holiday craft, vendor and kids fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Good Samaritan Activities Building, 1601 Florence Ave. Face painting, jewelry making, photos with Santa, refreshments and homemade baked goods are featured.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Toby Brumfield, Carson Tucker, Nov. 3; Cam Hale, Nov. 4; Lauryn Coffman, Nov. 5; Andrea Nicely, Nov. 14; Zoie Fornash, Nov. 15; Liam Watson, Nov. 16; Emily Conzett, Shelly Tucker, Nov. 17, Brandi Kennedy turned 37 on Nov. 20.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Gary and Kathy Rea, Nov. 15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meghan Oxley, Jim Musgrave, Patty Muth, Nancy Cobb, Phyllis Romine, Shane Norman Ratliff hits the double 4s at 44, Sue King, Joe Denning, Charlee Adkins, Elliott Shepherd, Max Shepherd, Bailey Arkell, John Hall, Roberta Noble, Cokey Muth, Sam Kinker, Wendy Fisher, Linda Pleasants, Custer Maynor, Dale Stephens, former West Virginia delegate, Abby Johe, Michael Elijah Smith becomes the legal age of 21.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clarence and Cindy Woodworth, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Richard and Louetta Jimison, Tyler and Melissa Marcum.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Allen, Tammy Baker, Ruth Blankenship, Scarlett Bradley, John Patterson, Myrtle Mancini, Tammy Adkins, Shaylnn Davenport, Samantha Copley, Myrtle Mancini, Evan Knight, Lula Belle Burgess, Debi Campbell, Jody Duncan, Joyce Kinder, Valerie Moore, Beverly Bowman, Priscilla Robinson, Jackson Streets, Sara Wilson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Wylie and Christie Jeffrey celebrate No. 30.
CHUCKLE: Charlie’s teacher asked what his favorite animal was. He said, “Fried chicken.” She said he wasn’t funny, but she couldn’t have been right because everyone else laughed. Charlie’s parents always told him to tell the truth, but when he did, his teacher sent him to the principal’s office. Charlie told the principal what happened. He laughed, but then told him not to do that again. The next day, the teacher asked him what his favorite live animal was. He told her it was chicken. She asked him why, and he told her, “Because you can make it into a fried chicken.” She sent him to the principal’s office again. He laughed, but told him not to do that again. He didn’t understand. Charlie’s parents taught him to be honest, but the teacher didn’t like when he was. He decided to follow what his parents taught him because they always tell him all they want for him is to become a good man, and a good man never lies. Today, his teacher asked him what famous person he admired the most. He said, “Colonel Sanders … guess where I am now.”