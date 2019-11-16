Community News
BAKE SALE: St. George Greek Orthodox Church hosts a holiday bake sale featuring 10 varieties of pastries at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the church basement. Pre-orders are not accepted.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. Capt. Ray Cornwell of Huntington Police Department presents the Westmoreland crime report. Mike Short provides update on memorial bricks and future plans for area around “Welcome to Westmoreland” sign at Camden and Auburn roads. Call 304-429-2428.
BABY: Jeremiah and Carla Cruz of New Baptist Church are parents of a new baby boy. Jonah Raymond Cruz, brother to Laynce Cruz, was born Sept. 11. May this bundle of boy add joy and love to the families.
LIGHTS: Winter Wonderland of Lights opens at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Central Park Bandstand, Ashland. Featuring more than 500,000 lights, the event continues through Jan. 5, 2020. Train rides, visits and pictures with Santa and more are available. A parade begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in downtown Ashland.
RECOGNIZED: Jon Hoover, a personal injury attorney from Barboursville, was recently recognized as one of “10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction” by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. This is a great honor for an attorney.
WORSHIP: The downtown Huntington community joins together for a Thanksgiving worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at First United Methodist Church. The service is led by leaders of various congregations.
HERO: Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Cremeans is a hero. He is recovering from three gunshot wounds recently suffered in the line of duty in the Ona area. Thanks for your service and all you do to try to keep safety in the county. Prayers and thoughts are with Deputy Cremeans and his family.
BAND: Jesse Stevens conducts the Marshall University Symphonic Band during “The Places You’ll Go” presentation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Smith Recital Hall. Featured works include Robert Sheldon, Samuel R. Hazo, Frank Tichell and Rossano Galante. Admission is free.
8: Kamryn Brooke Dunfee-Clark, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 8 Monday, Nov. 18. May Kamryn enjoy a special fun-filled day with gifts of love, happiness and fulfilled dreams, with many more celebrations to follow.
GATHERING: The 16th annual remembrance gathering begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Dr. David Lemming is the speaker. Light refreshments are served.
EVENT: Glass Club of Huntington hosts an interactive presentation from Blenko Glass designers Emma Walters and Andrew Shaffer, designers of 2019 West Virginia Day piece “Voices,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Huntington Museum of Art. Refreshments and Q&A session follow. Admission is free.
BLUEGRASS: A concert featuring Jesse Brock and Streamliner with Greg Blake begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Terry Triplett Jr., Nov. 3; Stephanie Fetty, Nov. 4; Maridel Witten, Nov. 5; Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Nov. 7; Larry Dickens, Nov. 8; Carl Chapman, Ron Nisbet, Robert Ratcliff, Nov. 10.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Ruth Blankenship, Nov. 1; Larry and Beth Embrey, Butch and Debbie McCoy, Nov. 3; Bobby and Meredith Greene, Nov. 5; Jim and Linda Vealey, Nov. 6; Russ and Zenaida Prichard, Nov. 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Harrison, Sharon Wimmer, Jeremy Adkins, Darrell Vanhorn, Kassie Dudding, Kimberly Blatt, Charles Brown, Carlos Monge, Dennis Cole Jr., Linda Losey, Libby Bird, Michael Brown, Sharon Jones, Debbie Milton, Patsy Neumeyer, Gary Robson, Julie Merritt, Peter Groff is over the 75 mark by 1 (76).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bristel and Justin Minsker, Keith and Pamela Smith.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacob Gray is a tween at 12, Teresa Maybin, Maddox Dean, Ken McGlothlin, Mary Cochran, Marc Rutherford, Bobbie Coyer, Paul Clevenger, Joe Bronosky, Victoria Peyton, Ashtyn Bradley, the Rev. Jamie Grump, Landon Campbell, Mary Scott, Mary Fugate, Vic Mays, Tatyanna Jones, Cincy Ballengee, Vickie Delp, Joan Gross.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Linda Harris, Sam and Mary McClure celebrate No. 40.
CHUCKLE: One year Mark was in and out of the hospital. Each time, his tireless neighbors stepped in — mowing the lawn, shoveling the driveway, taking his wife to the hospital, picking up prescriptions. After he recovered, his wife said, “I’d like to thank the neighbors for all they did. What would be something they’d appreciate?” Mark suggested, “Tell them we’re moving.”