Community News
BAZAAR: The 13th annual bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton. Crafts, baked goods, wreaths, white elephant table and lunch are available.
BASH: The 27th annual Bobcat Bash is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center. A volleyball tournament with teams from OUS and the community, free food, inflatables, kids’ games, door prizes and more are available.
THOUGHTS: A little while before Delores Reed passed away Nov. 3, 2013, she brought me a birthday cake when she came to meet me. This little sweet lady was a great baker, which gave her great joy to share the goods with those she knew and loved. Ever since that day, I have thought about her as she asked me to “steal away somewhere” so we could chat, but I couldn’t take a few minutes from my work post to do so. That was my last chance I had to spread a little cheer to someone I loved and admired. The lesson learned: Don’t put off until tomorrow what should be done today.
FALL INTO WINTER: A “fall into winter bazaar” hosted by St. Peter Claver Parish Ladies Guild is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St. Activities include craft vendors, raffle baskets, bingo, cake walks, bake sale and more.
ONE YEAR: Wow, it seems like forever that I received an email from a precious friend, Jane Edelen of Barboursville. She passed away Nov. 3, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. What a great help she was to me — she gave me recipes, helped me find people to talk to about stories, shared family activities and accomplishments — but above all, she gave love, support, prayers and encouragement. This mother of two and grandmother of two was a one-of-a-kind lady who I was so blessed to meet not long before she was called out of this world. Knowing her was such a blessing, and remembering her is even a greater one.
CHRISTMAS: Mud River Baptist Church, U.S. 60 East, Ona, features a Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Hot dogs, baked goods, vendors, crafts and raffle are available.
UNCLE: Sunday, Nov. 3, is the 48-year anniversary of the passing of Vernon Adkins of Huntington, oldest brother of my mother. Uncle Vernon, dad to four sons, suffered from a brain tumor a few years before he was called to begin his new journey. He loved to hunt and was a man of his word. He is still loved and missed by family and friends.
EXHIBITION: The School of Art and Design continues the “Adjunct Faculty and Staff Exhibition,” artwork made by its adjunct faculty members and staff through Nov. 8 at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall, Marshall University. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Nine participating artists are Amanda Abbott, Allison Broome, Erika Lawon, Staci Leech, Rhoda Lowinger, Melissa McCloud, Allora McCullough, Jamie Platt and Cassidy Sullivan.
INDUCTED: Judy K. Rule, director of Cabell County Public Library since 1984, was one of five community leaders recently joining 138 other people already inducted in the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as she received the outstanding citizen award for community service and being an ambassador to the region. She was recognized for 50-plus years of library service and increasing its growth to seven branches instead of three. Thanks for your continued hard work and looking out for the community, and congrats on the award.
CHRISTIAN: One of the leading Christian music artists with three No. 1 hits on the Christian Airplay Billboard chart comes to Huntington on Saturday, Nov. 2 — at Christ Temple Church, to be exact. Danny Gokey begins his concert at 7 p.m. For tickets, contact https://www.eventbrite.com/e/danny-gokey-the-hope-encounter-tour-tickets-70522132597.
RECITAL: Spencer Myer, one of today’s most respected and sought-after acclaimed pianists and honored as a Joan C. Edwards distinguished professor at MU, performs a piano solo recital at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Marshall University, Smith Recital Hall. Johan Botes of MU faculty is also featured on piano. The concert is hosted by West Virginia Music Teachers Association with Henning Vauth, president-elect of WVMTA and professor of piano at MU. Admission is free.
BAPTIZED: Anabella Aguilar was recently welcomed into the faith community of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church through baptism. She is daughter of Rodrigo and Ana Noriega Aguilar. Godparents are Pablo Noriega and Alessandra Gonzalez.
DINNER: Ironton High School Athletic Hall of Fame offers an induction dinner Saturday, Nov. 2, in the high school cafeteria. Doors open at 6 p.m. Inductees are Phil Murnahan, Walt Delong, Beth Rist, Mike Smith and the late Charlton “Shorty” Davis, head football coach. Tickets, available at the door, are $10.
MEET: City of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams speaks for the Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in Commission Chambers, Cabell County Courthouse.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ray Browning, Syd Hanson, Peggy Wilmink, Carol Ashworth, Paul David Brown is 73, Jim Dixon is still in the 70s at 72, Braley Baker turns 4, Jacob Hensley, Linda Arthur, Melissa Oxley, Charlie Veit, Jack Hendrick, Jennifer Simms, Mackenzie Sturgill.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pastor Jamie and Carol Gump, Ron and Barbara Jarvis.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Carter, Jeff Hawthorne still in the 50s at 53, Paige Nelson, Gus Cooke IX, Chris Burns, Bonnie Ellison, Clyde Beal, Mike Jarvis, Kim Stinespring, Beth Turley, Gary Nemeeck, Joel Boggess, Darrell Ball, Nick Morabito, Mary Lou Smith, Garnet Blake.
CHUCKLE: The downside to retirement, Joan told her daughter, a stay-at-home mom with three young girls, is that you no longer feel excited about Fridays. “When you’re retired, every day is Friday,” she said. “I know what you mean,” the daughter replied. “When you’re a stay-at-home mom, every day is Monday.”