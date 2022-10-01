The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECIPIENT: Erinn Victory, Huntington native, was one of seven West Virginia University students to win the Hazel Ruby McQuain Scholarship to help families with mental health and substance abuse issues. The research coordinator for WVU’s Parent-Child Interaction Therapy Lab is attending the WVU clinical psychology doctorate program. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University in 2020. To become a winner of the scholarship, recipients must be committed to a scholarly study or a profession responding to the needs of West Virginia and its residents. Honorees receive up to two years of financial support applied to the cost of a graduate degree program.

MEET: American Legion Post 16 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the post, 1421 6th Ave. Membership renewal is underway for 2022-23. Veterans’ dues are $40 and American Legion Auxiliary is $25. Checks are payable to American Legion Post 16 for veterans and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 for ladies. They may be mailed to the post, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, ATTN: Fred Buchanan, Adjutant, or ALA UNIT 19, Frema Wilson, treasurer.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

