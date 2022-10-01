RECIPIENT: Erinn Victory, Huntington native, was one of seven West Virginia University students to win the Hazel Ruby McQuain Scholarship to help families with mental health and substance abuse issues. The research coordinator for WVU’s Parent-Child Interaction Therapy Lab is attending the WVU clinical psychology doctorate program. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University in 2020. To become a winner of the scholarship, recipients must be committed to a scholarly study or a profession responding to the needs of West Virginia and its residents. Honorees receive up to two years of financial support applied to the cost of a graduate degree program.
MEET: American Legion Post 16 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the post, 1421 6th Ave. Membership renewal is underway for 2022-23. Veterans’ dues are $40 and American Legion Auxiliary is $25. Checks are payable to American Legion Post 16 for veterans and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 for ladies. They may be mailed to the post, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, ATTN: Fred Buchanan, Adjutant, or ALA UNIT 19, Frema Wilson, treasurer.
GRAD: Sgt. 1st Class Steven Morrison graduated from the U.S. Army Master Leader Course in mid-August at Camp Shelby in Mississippi. He is son of Patty Morrison and the late Jim Morrison, members of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations, sergeant, on this achievement, and thanks for your continued service.
SINGERS: Three new singers are welcomed this fall to the Wesley Choir at First United Methodist Church of Huntington. They are Logan Chambers, Luke Haslam and Jacob Gerlach. The choir joins the sanctuary choir Sunday, Oct. 9, for Homecoming Sunday at the church.
JURYING: Tri-State Arts Association recruits new members for the jurying Oct. 29. Membership requirements are to be 18 years old and over and resident of West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky. Prospective members must submit five pieces of original visual artwork (suitably presented). The cost is $25 nonrefundable fee, but if accepted the annual due fee is waived. Art may be dropped off at 9 a.m. at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 1. Pickup is available from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Contact Jesse Thornton, 304-612-6600, or tri-stateartassociation.org
BIRTH: Theoden “Theo” Drake Ray was born in September to Austin and Abigail Ray of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May this little one bring much happiness, love, enjoyment and laughter to the family and congregation.
MISSED: He cannot be forgotten. Charles Adkins, an uncle of mine, longtime Wayne County resident and known to many as “chewing tobacco Charles,” becomes another year older Saturday, Oct. 1, but celebrates it in his heavenly mansion. His presence continues to be missed, but he is thought about often.
WISHES: Special wishes are being sent to Dixie Bostic, a precious Christian friend eating from the birthday cake Saturday, Oct. 1. I am blessed to have had her grace my life with friendship, to share my ups and downs and to guide me during my early years of walking with the Lord and thereafter. May God grant her overflowing joy, abundance of good health and continuing showers of blessings.
FRIEND: One of the few retired — and older — Herald-Dispatch employees with many years of service still living becomes another year older Sunday, Oct. 2. I have known Alex Deering for 50-plus years, and what a friend he has been. May his special day be an unforgettable one with birthday cake, well wishes, fond memories, love and happiness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blake Wilmink, Bill Ryder is one over the mid-80 mark (86), Kayln Marinich, Titus Sierson, Jessica Staley, Margie Stone, Linda Williams, Jack Hobbs hits No. 83, Drew Wright is 46, Rachell Webb, Monica Marshall.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gladys Burns turns 86, Vera Rose, Mary Frush, Joyce Adams, Tori Wucher, Michael McGuffey, Teresa Sheets, Tia Daulton, Helen C. Chaney, Harold Poindexter, Matt Turner, Jacob Gerlach, Dan Webster, Zayvion Booth turns 4, Jerry Burns.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Brenda Stevenson.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Lynch, Valerie Sellards, Lynn Cooper, Jace Caldwell, Barrett Elkins, Ben Sanders, Robin Creasy, Sandra Crutchfield, Kristi Weekly, Nadine Hobbs goes over 80 to 81, Kera Bates turns 4, Ashley Watson.
CHUCKLE: Before a customer would order the seafood fettuccine, she had to be told what was in it. “What’s a mussel?” she asked, after Lula ran down the list of ingredients. “It’s a shellfish,” Lula said. The customer was horrified. “You mean,” she said, “there’s fish in this?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
