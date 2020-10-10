44: That’s the number of years, as of Oct. 4, Carolyn Byrd Williamson has been employed with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics. What a wealth of knowledge this wonderful Christian lady must have. Prayers for Carolyn as she has been facing a trial the past few weeks.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a to-go-only baked steak dinner at noon Sunday, Oct. 11, at clubhouse. The menu includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, salad and dessert. The cost is $10; $5 children. Call 304-360-9823.
MISSING: Karen S. Holland Lemaster, of Kenova, was caregiver for Elisabeth Billips Drown, also of Kenova, four years before her passing Sept. 10, 2018, with cancer. Karen continues to miss and think of Libby often.
LISTED: Others graduating with dean’s list honors for spring semester at West Virginia University are Graeson Malashevich, Ceredo, exercise psychology; Rebecca Blatt, Huntington, fashion, dress/merchandising; Shayna Brewer, engineering track 3, and Marian Moore, advertising/public relations, both of Kenova; Maryellen Marsh, Lavalette, interior design; Ethan Cade, Wayne, geography; Meredith Jobe, Salt Rock, criminology; Madison Risinger, Ona, pharmacy — UG direct admit. Miltonians named were Sara Lewis, advertising/public relations; Seth Mitchell, journalism; Alec Phelps, biology; Erica Stratton, geography; Christian Straub, engineering track 3; Jed Ward, engineering track 2. President’s list honorees include Rebecca Stearns, Wayne, human nutrition/foods; Sarah Ferry, Huntington, civil engineering; Alexandria Webb, Kenova, English; Nakayla Elliott, Lavalette, sport/exercise psychology.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fred Lunsford is 86, Shawn Persinger, Kristin Holley, Mona Plants, Kennedi McCormick, Kip Smith, Gentry Harless, Debbie Conley, Sylvia Opimo, Mike Muth, Janet Nicol, Heather Brent, Timothy Combs, Linda Weekley, Till Curry, Parker Gawthrop is 8 and his mother, Jessica Burton Gawthrop, turns 33 on Sunday, Oct. 11, Carter Capehart, Glenn Bailey, Artemis McKenna, Otto McKenna, Savannah Smith, Dan Beirne, Austin Mayer, Benjamin Oxley, Rebecca Powers, Alice Jones, David Robinson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Courtney McLean (2015), Chris and Jessica Chaney celebrate No. 5; Mike and Kathy Via celebrate No. 50.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Seth Napier turns 23, Scott Revely, Ginger Lewis, Skylar Reizman, Kraig Hunter, Jackie Ballard, Campbell Bartkowski, Rick Estep, Tori Nesmith, Mike Giles, Michelle Heiner, Emily Spurgeon, Fia Bailey, Jackie Ballard, Leo Shannon spins the last of the 80s at 89.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Carla and John Traxler, Rob and Becky Millne (2000).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Megan Hardy, Jon Cain, Sarah Dial, Terry Turner, Chase Ashworth, Francis Chandler, Maxine Brammer, Ernie Thompson, Geoff Mohn, Annette Black, Frances Adams, Tina Caldwell, Coby Roland, Trevor Wilson, Tina Fulks, Daryl Cline, Fred Langille, Todd Caldwell, Devon Hill, Brooke Neal, Jessie Hayes, Cody Rohrig, Brian Faulknier, Reg Hart.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Charles and Becky Morris celebrate No. 35, Jerry and Lena Powers.
CHUCKLE: When the officer stopped the driver, he said, “Miss, you were doing 70 mph!” The lady looked at him sweetly and replied, “Isn’t that wonderful! I only learned to drive yesterday.”