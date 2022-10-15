INDUCTEES: Four new inductees for Greater Huntington Hall of Fame will be honored during the induction ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, at Mountain Health Arena. The event is sponsored by The City of Huntington Foundation. A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Honorees are the late Edward Francis “Chad” Chadwick, associated with local newspapers and journalism and banks; Paul E. Davis, employee at Tri-State Transit Authority since July 1988; Linda S. Holmes, coach for women’s tennis team as graduate assistant at Marshall University, as well as assistant athletic director and coach of softball and volleyball during her 15 1/2-year career with MU Athletics who also served as executive director of MU Alumni Association and has been director of development and alumni affairs for Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine nearly 25 years; and Marie Ellen Williams Redd, full-time instructor of criminal justice in College of Liberal Arts at MU, first African American elected to West Virginia State Senate and first female state senator elected from Cabell and Wayne counties. She is a Social Security Administration administrative law advocate in Redd Law Firm. Reservations are required. Individual tickets are $75; corporate tables for eight are $1,200; and half corporate tables for four are $600. Contact Maxine Loudermilk, 304-696-5522 or 304-654-1471.
GARDENING: Five members of Beverly Hills Garden Club recently winterized the garden outside Huntington Police Department. They trimmed bushes and added fall and winter-hardy plants. Gardeners were Janet Sheridan, Judy Blevins, Sandy White, Becky Zimmerman and Mary Ellen Shank. Thanks for your beautification efforts.
DREAMLAND LIVE: Dreamland Pool comes alive with music, food, vendors and more at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Kenova. The event features Ginger Wixx, Of The Dell and Holly Forbes. Bring your own chair. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 or $6 ages 12 and younger.
ONE YEAR: After being married to someone 52 years, it must be difficult not to wake up to them every morning and know they won’t be coming back. Kathy White, member and newsletter writer at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, can attest to that as she lost her husband, Darrell Hollis White, one year ago on Oct. 16. Darrell, a retired Owens-Illinois employee with 30 years’ service, was 85 years old. He was also employed several years at P.C. Publishing and former commander and life member of Milton VFW 9796 and a charter member of Milton Covered Bridge Car Club. The member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Milton may be gone from the body and free from pain, suffering and disappointment, but remains in the thoughts and hearts of many. Sometimes it’s wondered if Darrell cruises down heaven’s avenue showing his 1955 Ford Fairlane, much like he did before moving to his new address.
CORKS AND KEGS: HD Media hosts the second annual Corks and Kegs event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Macy’s Court in the Huntington Mall at Barboursville. Featured are three live bands, 11-plus breweries, 15-plus vendors, raffles and $500 costume contest. Tickets range from $15 to $60. Proceeds benefit Erma’s Angels and research for Alzheimer’s cure. For tickets, visit bit.ly/corksandkegs22.
THOUGHTS: Awaiting the last journey of one’s life isn’t always a pleasure for those not going on that trip. Such is the case with the family of Frances Keyser, who passed away Oct. 14, 2009. Although this Christian mother and grandmother, friend and neighbor knows no pain or suffering, she continues to be missed by those left behind. Her life was an inspiration to many, bringing smiles to many.
GENTLEMAN: He was a true gentleman. Robert L. Bryant, better known as “Bob,” was retired from The Herald-Dispatch with 43 years of service, a mason and member and past master of Crescent Lodge 32 in Ceredo. This Christian friend liked to show his Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang Convertible in shows. Bob would have turned 92 years young Saturday, Oct. 15, but he passed away last year. No doubt this kind and thoughtful individual continues to be missed among his circle of friends.
STORY WALK: Cabell County Public Library hosts a spooky story walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ritter Park fountain. Halloween stories, games and costume wearing are available. Bring trick-or-treat bucket as candy is collected along the way.
AUTHOR: Richard Hartman, Barboursville author and native West Virginian with experience in a variety of public service jobs, from forest ranger to law judge, celebrates his latest work, “A Night in the Woods — and Other Absurdities of Life,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cabell County Public Library. He and his dog live in South Charleston.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shelly Shideler, Doris Andrews, Andrew Dean, Kathy James, Alyssa Marinacci, Kristin Call, Greg Markins, Rebecca Linkous, Aaron Arnold, Jill Dayhoff, Matt Gibson, Thomas Linz, Lisa Kelley, Parker Cain, Laura Hanley, Becky Crouch, Luke Thomas, Scott Wallace, Braxton Mills still in the single numbers at 8, Carson David Thompson is a tween at 12, Katy Kazee, Amber Bentley, Becky Meadows, Rich Sutphin, William Paul Revely is three from double digits at 7, Anne-Marie B. Doppman, Karen Li Simpkins, Peggy Ballard, Rick Robinson, Elizabeth Pacioles.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Call, Cameron May, Crystal Freels, Jane Held Collins, James Lamp, Larry Miller, Meredith Greene, Maddie Sansom, Jacob Nance, Olivia Keen, Debbie Romine, Cindy Woodworth, Cheryl Lawson, Maddy Jenkins, Bob Riddle, Mary Sowards, Kathy Lafferre, Misty Martin.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jon and Holly Fannin, Luke and Carolyn Fornash, Joe and Heather Acord (2010), Wesley and Sharon Thompson.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Melanie Herr, Marlo Merritt, Donna Kimball, Meg Barker, Lisa Cooke, Linda M. Fetty, Virginia H. Iber, Jerry Morse, Ginny Cunningham, Jack Sturgeon, Jamie Marcum, Hazel Kirschenmann, Kennedy Smith, Greg Hill, Chandler Milum, Jennifer Farrar, Felix Daniels, Karen Cooper, Casey Starkey.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Glenn and Vanessa Bailey.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.