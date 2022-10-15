The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

INDUCTEES: Four new inductees for Greater Huntington Hall of Fame will be honored during the induction ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, at Mountain Health Arena. The event is sponsored by The City of Huntington Foundation. A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Honorees are the late Edward Francis “Chad” Chadwick, associated with local newspapers and journalism and banks; Paul E. Davis, employee at Tri-State Transit Authority since July 1988; Linda S. Holmes, coach for women’s tennis team as graduate assistant at Marshall University, as well as assistant athletic director and coach of softball and volleyball during her 15 1/2-year career with MU Athletics who also served as executive director of MU Alumni Association and has been director of development and alumni affairs for Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine nearly 25 years; and Marie Ellen Williams Redd, full-time instructor of criminal justice in College of Liberal Arts at MU, first African American elected to West Virginia State Senate and first female state senator elected from Cabell and Wayne counties. She is a Social Security Administration administrative law advocate in Redd Law Firm. Reservations are required. Individual tickets are $75; corporate tables for eight are $1,200; and half corporate tables for four are $600. Contact Maxine Loudermilk, 304-696-5522 or 304-654-1471.

GARDENING: Five members of Beverly Hills Garden Club recently winterized the garden outside Huntington Police Department. They trimmed bushes and added fall and winter-hardy plants. Gardeners were Janet Sheridan, Judy Blevins, Sandy White, Becky Zimmerman and Mary Ellen Shank. Thanks for your beautification efforts.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

