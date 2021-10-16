100 YEARS: Guyandotte Chapter 89, Order of the Eastern Star, has allowed its light to shine for 100 years. The 100th anniversary is celebrated Saturday, Oct. 16.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a take-home-only baked steak dinner with gravy, salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert at noon Sunday, Oct. 17, at clubhouse. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. To order, call Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
SHOWER: If birthday cards come through the air like rain, that is fine — a card shower is taking place for the 90th birthday of my mother, Retha “Nada” Lucas, on Nov. 1. Since her health is quickly declining and COVID-19 continues to be widespread, the family has decided to spend time with her on that special day and watch the oceans fill with tears as she opens the cards, which she loves and enjoys. If you want to participate, mail cards to P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545. And, in advance, your prayers, thoughtfulness, continued love and support have always been appreciated.
OPEN MIC: “Poetry, Stories, Music, Comedy and More” are part of open mic night from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cicada Books. A mask policy is enforced.
CRUISE-IN: Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s cruise-in is from 5 p.m. until dusk Saturday, Oct. 16, at Putnam County Bank parking lot, Hurricane, West Virginia. Registration fee is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
THREE DIGITS: Anne Imperi hits triple digits — 100 — in birthdays and wishes in lieu of gifts, donations be made to “40 Days for Life,” https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/donate.aspx. She is honored Oct. 17 with friends dropping by after morning Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church to wish her the best. Hope this lady has an enjoyable day and more of the same to follow.
MEMORIES: Two sisters — Leola Mills, of Huntington, and Nellie Adkins, of Waverly, Ohio, formerly of Wayne — are being remembered as they passed away within a year and eight days apart. Leola was 95 at the time of her homegoing Oct. 16, 2018, and Nellie was 88 at her departure Oct. 24, 2017. These children of the late Reverend Charley Adkins and Theora Gilkerson Adkins are first cousins to my mother. Thoughts and prayers are with the family as thoughts of these two come to mind.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts Edgar Loudermilk Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
TRADING: A “Trading Places” service takes place Sunday, Oct. 17, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Annael Dayhoff preaches, Pastor Dustin McCune leads music, while children and youth lead the service.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Joe Hill, district superintendent, speaks Sunday morning, Oct. 17, at Kenova United Methodist Church. The annual charge conference follows.
MEETING: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. In observance of National Fire Prevention Month, Mat Winters, Huntington Fire Department fire marshal, presents information on preventing residential fires, the department’s program for installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and update on Westmoreland’s new fire station. Invited guests include Dr. Matt Rohrbach and Chad Lovejoy, area representatives in West Virginia House of Delegates, with information on impact on Westmoreland and the city from redistricting map of West Virginia and status of proposed legislation for sober living houses in the state. Other invited guests include City Council members at-large and District 1, Wayne County commissioners and Frances Case, member of planning committee for Westmoreland overpass for Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH). Call Cindy Whitt Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rick Hoover, Chris Oney, David Niday, Amber Bentley, Rich Sutphin, Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Irene Long, Maddy Jenkins, Maddie Sansom, Jacob Nance, James Lamp, Larry Miller, Bob Riddle, Jane Collins, Maurice DeLung, Cheryl Lawson, Cameron May, Crystal Freels, Meredith Greene, Olivia Keen, Debbie Romine, Lois Mays, Cindy Woodworth.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jon and Holly Fannin, Wesley and Sharon Thompson, Joe and Heather Acord (2010), Luke and Carolyn Fornash.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Melanie Herr, Ed Chapman, Lisa Cooke, Linda Fetty, Karen Cooper, Casey Starkey, Ginny Iber, Greg Hill, Chandler Milum, Meg Barker, Hazel Kirschenmann, Kennedy Smith, Jerry Morse, Ginny Cunningham, Jamie Marcum, Caylynn Rae Adkins begins the second teen year at 14, Jack Sturgeon, Felix Daniels, Jennifer Farrar.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Glenn and Vanessa Bailey.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacquelyn Hicks, Jane Harless, Kelly Armstrong, Pam Hill, JoAnn Kennedy, Joe McMillion, Lisa Issa, Noah Raymond Henson (1961), Cheryl Riedel, Jan Rowsey, Rob Edgar, Amber Vickers, Courtney Young, Jeffrey Blaine Journell, youngest brother to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns double six (66), Larry Wallace still in early 70s at 72, Miley Marie McCormick becomes double toothpicks at 11, Janet Heath, Beulah Insco, the Rev. Neal Koch, Jeff Morrison, Nika Hettlinger.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andy and Trisha Scott (1997), Laura and Fred Bias, Bill and Janet Grimes.