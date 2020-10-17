LATE: Helen Kuhn celebrated a birthday Oct. 7. Here’s hoping it was a super one, with many to follow.
DONATIONS: Collections of animal food, treats, toys, pads and cleaning supplies for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter are being accepted through Saturday, Oct. 31, at West Huntington Library.
BAPTISM: Graham Burdick was recently baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May his walk with the Lord be enjoyable and happy.
EXHIBIT: The School of Art and Design continues “Maximum Capacity” through Friday, Oct. 23, in Charles W. and Normal C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center. Students led by Sandra Reed worked with Craig Drennen, guest artist and Atlanta-based West Virginia native visiting at MU and joining them during a New York trip, where some viewed his work at Art on Paper Art Fair. Participants were Bree Black, Zane Pinson, S. Alex Simental, E. Wayman Murdock and Peyton Dolin, all of Huntington; Sophia Celdran, Lesage; Raigan Hagerman, Charleston; Zhuning Huang, China; Savannah Julian, Winfield, West Virginia; Sa-Rai Robinette, Flatwoods, Kentucky; and Jonathan Williamson, Wayne.
THOUGHTS: Nellie Adkins, of Waverly, Ohio, and Leola Mills, of Huntington, were sisters passing away one year and eight days apart. Nellie was 88 at time of death Oct. 24, 2017, and Leola was 95 when she heard the call Oct. 16, 2018. These ladies — first cousins to my mother — and their families are in our thoughts during the remembrance of their home-going.
WORKSHOP: CONTACT Rape Crisis Center offers a free, COVID-19 stress relief workshop, “Self-care kits,” at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at PeaceTree Center for Wellness, 5930 Mahood Drive. To register, visit https://www.contacthuntington.com/stress-relief-workshop.html.
HAUNTING: Paramount Players hosts three performances of “The Haunting of Hill House” at Paramount Arts Center. The event, rated PG, begins at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Friday, Oct. 23, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $15 and $25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meg Barker, Ginny Cunningham, Jack Sturgeon, Lisa Cooke, Linda Fetty, Virginia Iber, Hazel Kirschenmann, Kennedy Smith, Casey Starkey, Jerry Morse, Greg Hill, Chandler Milum, Caylynn Rae Adkins begins the teens at 13, Jamie Marcum, Melanie Herr, Felix Daniels, Jennifer Farrar, Max Wentz.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Glenn and Vanessa Bailey.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Frye, JoAnn Kennedy, Joe McMillion, Cheryl Riedel, Jan Rowsey, Amber Vickers, Courtney Young, Jane Harless, Lisa Issa, Kelly Armstrong, Pam Hill, Jeffrey Blaine Journell, baby brother of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, hits 65, Miley Marie McCormick hits the double digits at 10, Beulah Insco, Janet Heath, Larry Wallace is 71, Rob Edgar, Neal Koch, Jeff Morrison, Nika Hettlinger, Erling Mitchell, Abby Mandt.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andy and Trisha Scott (1997), Laura and Fred Bias.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rachel Hill, Jo Collingsworth, Ava Gallion, Kayden Cox, Maria Bronosky, Tammy Lucas, Jini Mattam, Martina Johnson, Cecilia Ferguson, Carolyn Waggoner, Amy Lawson, Phil Simpson, Carolyn Spurlock, Corey Lee and Caleb Garrett Wilks, twin brothers, spin the last of the teens at 19, Mary Beth Elmore, David Francke, Ryan Turner, Alden Poti.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Garrett and Sarah Mamie White (1985), Donna and Ronnie Lewis, Jim and Mauna Dailey.
CHUCKLE: The judge pounded his gavel for the court to come to order, then turned to the woman in the witness box. “The witness will please state her age,” he ordered, “after which she will be sworn in.”